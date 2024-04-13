Vaccination is political
"Doctor, I don't want the vaccine."
What happens next?
Apr 13
•
Elizabeth Hart
62
Experimental vaccines without informed consent, manufactured in China.
If a crime is suspected, it should be investigated thoroughly and the guilty punished with the full force of the law.
Published on Ian Brighthope's Substack
•
Apr 11
Is the antiviral drug Paxlovid a dud?
Of all the antiviral drugs for Covid-19, Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been the most successful. Not for its safety and efficacy, but for its ability to earn…
Published on Maryanne Demasi, reports
•
Apr 9
Vaccinators DO NOT have specific medical indemnity for administering COVID-19 vaccines in Australia
Have vaccinators obtained valid voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination?
Apr 6
•
Elizabeth Hart
72
CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Australian Government officials now working for Big Pharma cartel
Meet some of the biggest fish. You want to know how we got forced to spend $18 billion on covid gene-vaccines and treatments under secret contracts…
Published on Letters from Australia
•
Apr 1
March 2024
The vaccine industry sponsors vaccination education for doctors...
Yes, really... The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is in bed with the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition
Mar 26
•
Elizabeth Hart
82
Operating Guidelines in New Zealand's Covid Jab Centres: what were they, who signed them off?
in July 2021 the Pfizer injections were rolled-out and Operational Guidelines provided instructions for healthcare staff and volunteers.
Published on Informed Heart
•
Mar 25
The Undeclared War: 'Securitization'
"Health Security" and the Road to Totalitarianism
Published on DemocracyManifest Substack
•
Mar 16
Covid-19 Inquiries...in the UK and Australia...
AKA whitewashing..
Mar 13
•
Elizabeth Hart
81
"A low risk infection... even in the absence of a vaccine"
So why was there a 'vaccine solution'?
Mar 4
•
Elizabeth Hart
46
February 2024
Coercion, intimidation and mandates preclude voluntary informed consent for vaccination
There has been no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination
Feb 27
•
Elizabeth Hart
146
Pentagon Presser - 5 March 2020
Full transcript and highlights
Published on DemocracyManifest Substack
•
Feb 25
