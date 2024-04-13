Vaccination is political

"Doctor, I don't want the vaccine."
What happens next?
  
Elizabeth Hart
98
Experimental vaccines without informed consent, manufactured in China.
If a crime is suspected, it should be investigated thoroughly and the guilty punished with the full force of the law.
Published on Ian Brighthope's Substack  
Is the antiviral drug Paxlovid a dud?
Of all the antiviral drugs for Covid-19, Pfizer’s Paxlovid has been the most successful. Not for its safety and efficacy, but for its ability to earn…
Published on Maryanne Demasi, reports  
Vaccinators DO NOT have specific medical indemnity for administering COVID-19 vaccines in Australia
Have vaccinators obtained valid voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination?
  
Elizabeth Hart
83
CONFLICT OF INTEREST: Australian Government officials now working for Big Pharma cartel
Meet some of the biggest fish. You want to know how we got forced to spend $18 billion on covid gene-vaccines and treatments under secret contracts…
Published on Letters from Australia  

March 2024

The vaccine industry sponsors vaccination education for doctors...
Yes, really... The Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is in bed with the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition
  
Elizabeth Hart
45
Operating Guidelines in New Zealand's Covid Jab Centres: what were they, who signed them off?
in July 2021 the Pfizer injections were rolled-out and Operational Guidelines provided instructions for healthcare staff and volunteers.
Published on Informed Heart  
The Undeclared War: 'Securitization'
"Health Security" and the Road to Totalitarianism
Published on DemocracyManifest Substack  
Covid-19 Inquiries...in the UK and Australia...
AKA whitewashing..
  
Elizabeth Hart
38
"A low risk infection... even in the absence of a vaccine"
So why was there a 'vaccine solution'?
  
Elizabeth Hart
24

February 2024

Coercion, intimidation and mandates preclude voluntary informed consent for vaccination
There has been no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination
  
Elizabeth Hart
110
Pentagon Presser - 5 March 2020
Full transcript and highlights
Published on DemocracyManifest Substack  
