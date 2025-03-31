In July 2021 the Australian Federal Government led by Scott Morrison and the Liberal Party/Nationals Coalition proudly announced:

"More than 280 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have now been secured to support the COVID-19 rollout."

That’s 280 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines for a population of 26 million…more than 10 doses for every single man, woman and child in Australia…

And yet, Australians had been advised they’d be ‘fully vaccinated’ after two doses…against a disease it was acknowledged from the beginning wasn’t a serious threat to most people, see:

And now here we are with 73 million COVID-19 vaccine doses administered to people of all ages across Australia, including children…although children curiously dropped off the statistics after June 2024.

These 73 million COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered in a hostile climate of fear-mongering and lies from ‘authorities’, under coercion and mandates - there is no valid consent for these vaccines administered under lies and threats.

How many COVID-19 vaccine doses would have been administered without the coercion and mandates? If people hadn’t been intimidated into submitting to the injections under threat of penalties such as loss of livelihood and participation in society for refusing to ‘consent’ to the needles?

This is interesting to think about now…

And with only 73 million COVID-19 doses administered from the ‘secured’ amount of 280 million COVID-19 doses, this leaves 207 million doses.

What is going to happen about these 207 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that most people do not want?

Are we still liable to pay for these vaccines?

Who on earth signed us up for 280 million COVID-19 vaccines and why?

Against a purported disease, ‘COVID-19’, a set of common respiratory ailments, that was acknowledged from the beginning was not a serious threat to most people.

According to the SBS article:

“the new supply was secured with advice from the Science and Industry Technical Advisory Group”.

But who specifically signed off on this deal, who signed us up for 280 million doses?

And again, what’s going to happen about the outstanding 207 million doses?