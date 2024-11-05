COVID-19 has turned the world upside down since late 2019.

A disease that was admitted from the beginning by the WHO as not being a serious threat to most people:

Most people infected with the virus will experience mild to moderate respiratory illness and recover without requiring special treatment.

It was acknowledged from the beginning that this was likely to be a self-limiting disease for most people, just like any common cold, cough or flu we’ve experienced all our lives.

Some people might have been more at risk, the aged or those with underlying medical conditions, but that has always been the case with respiratory ailments.

This disease it was known wasn’t a serious threat to most people, was used to manipulate billions of people into submitting to repeated ‘COVID-19’ vaccination, along with restrictions, lockdowns, testing, masking/muzzling, quarantine, and surveillance/vaccine passports being imposed.

Billions of people went along with this gigantic scam… Particularly the medical profession who generally didn’t ask any questions.

It’s amazing, the power of propaganda…

So what exactly is ‘COVID-19’?

Apparently it’s a highly contagious disease caused by severe acute respiratory coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2).

It’s reputed to spread from person to person by respiratory droplets or small airborne particles when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and is in close contact with others. I’m not sure about the evidence supporting this claim.

The Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care website says:

The symptoms of COVID-19 can range from mild to severe. Some people recover easily while others get very sick. If you have COVID-19 you can experience: fever

coughing

sore throat

shortness of breath

The symptoms of COVID-19 are - fever, coughing, sore throat, and shortness of breath.

Four very common respiratory symptoms.

How do four very common respiratory symptoms become associated with a virus called SARS-CoV-2, and then become designated as a unique disease called ‘COVID-19’?

Serious question.

Why was there a specific ‘vaccine solution’ for this group of common respiratory symptoms called ‘COVID-19’ purportedly caused by SARS-CoV-2?

And why was the vaccine called a ‘COVID-19’ vaccine and not a SARS-CoV-2 vaccine? I asked this question in a BMJ rapid response in September 2020, but I’m not aware of any explanation, see: Re: Covid-19 vaccines…or SARS-CoV-2 vaccines? Clarification needed.

Isn’t it startling to realise that ‘COVID-19’, the disease that has been used to inflict so much damage across the world for the past five years, is just four common symptoms that aren’t a serious threat to most people…?

fever

coughing

sore throat

shortness of breath…

Wow…

Why did the majority of the medical profession fail to ask questions about this disease and the vaccines, considering it was health practitioners administering the injections?

Do any of the vaccinators - doctors, nurses, pharmacists - penetrating people’s bodies with the ‘COVID-19’ loaded needles have any clue what they’re doing?

How are they obtaining voluntary informed consent for this medical intervention against what is generally a low risk, self-limiting disease for most people?

See more about ‘COVID-19’ on the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care website: