Re my previous post:

In regard to exposing the information that drove the grotesque ‘Covid’ response in Australia, see Rebekah Barnett’s recent article: Victorian government loses fight to keep Covid health advice hidden.

Rebekah Barnett notes:

At the height of the pandemic, Victorians under former Premier Dan Andrews’ leadership were subjected to curfews, masking and vaccine mandates, were not allowed to go further than 5km from home, were confined to zones under the ‘ring of steel’ policy, and were locked down for over 260 days, the longest cumulative total in the world. Victorians are still living with the effects of these policies, saddled with over $150 billion of lockdown-driven debt, learning loss among school-aged children, and ongoing mental health impacts.

Are we finally going to find out the ‘health advice’ that drove these draconian actions?

But it’s not just about Victoria…

All of Australia was affected by ‘health advice’ which stole our freedom, implemented by the Federal, State and Territory governments.

The Federal Government for instance, which really drove the show, with the Governor General at the time, David Hurley, declaring COVID-19 a ‘human biosecurity emergency’ under the Biosecurity Act 2015, at the behest of Greg Hunt, then Minister for Health and Aged Care, based on the “specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer”.

I wrote to Greg Hunt in July 2021 seeking transparency for the momentous Covid ‘emergency’, but didn’t receive a response.

I’m now reactivating this matter - see below the text of my email to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

(Original email accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/the-covid-emergency-and-medical-and-scientific-experts.pdf)

24 March 2025

Subject: The ‘Covid emergency’ and medical and scientific ‘experts’

Dear Anthony Albanese, it's recently been reported that the Victorian Government has lost its fight to keep Covid health advice hidden, see Rebekah Barnett's substack article on this matter:

There must be transparency for ALL the governments that collaborated with the deliberately manufactured 'Covid' crisis, using a purported 'emergency' as an excuse to steal the freedom of the Australian people by imposing lockdowns, restrictions, masks, surveillance, testing, quarantine, and further destroying personal autonomy and bodily integrity by coercing and mandating people to submit to the COVID-19 vaccine products under threat of penalties, such as losing livelihood and participation in society.

For instance on 23 July 2021, I sent an email to Greg Hunt, then federal Minister for Health and Aged Care, asking the questions below...and I didn't receive an answer.

I now ask you to answer these important questions Anthony Albanese, that I originally put to Greg Hunt:

What is the definition of 'the emergency' you are using to justify the Governor General's declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015?

What is the "specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer"? Has this been objectively and independently assessed? Please provide me with the AHPPC and Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer's advice, and the empirical evidence supporting this advice.

Who are the members of the AHPPC and 'other experts' influencing Australia's taxpayer-funded response to covid-19 and the vaccine rollout? What are their names, role, qualifications/expertise, professional affiliations, and any conflicts of interest, these must be clearly listed on the AHPPC webpage.

In regard to the AHPPC - now the AHPC - see the information about this group on this webpage: https://www.health.gov.au/committees-and-groups/australian-health-protection-committee-ahpc#related-committees-and-groups

Note in particular the information provided for members of this group:

The AHPC consists of Chief Health Officers from each state and territory. The Australian Government’s Chief Medical Officer chairs the committee. You can find contacts for the Chief Health Officers on each state and territory's website.

That's it!

There's no detailed current and historical information for the members of this group, unelected people who have wielded astonishing, and so far unaccountable, power over the lives of the Australian people via the 'Covid' response.

This is a diabolical situation Anthony Albanese. You must now ensure there is transparency for the actions that have occurred in Australia under the guise of a so-called 'emergency' that has never been properly defined.

Please see below my original email to Greg Hunt in July 2021.

I request your urgent response on this matter.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Elizabeth Hart <elizmhart@gmail.com>

Date: Fri, Jul 23, 2021 at 11:40 AM

Subject: The Covid emergency and medical and scientific experts - email to Greg Hunt, Federal Health Minister

To: <Greg.Hunt.MP@aph.gov.au>

Cc: <communications@ahpra.gov.au>, <racgp@racgp.org.au>, <racp@racp.edu.au>, <president@ama.com.au>, <chief.scientist@chiefscientist.gov.au>, <a.wilson@sydney.edu.au>, Marshall, Larry (Executive, Black Mountain) <larry.marshall@csiro.au>, PBAC <pbac@health.gov.au>, Kelly, Craig (MP) <craig.kelly.mp@aph.gov.au>, <A.Albanese.MP@aph.gov.au>, <mark.butler.mp@aph.gov.au>, Plibersek, Tanya (MP) <tanya.plibersek.mp@aph.gov.au>, <dunstan@parliament.sa.gov.au>, <ministerforhealth@sa.gov.au>, <laborleader@parliament.sa.gov.au>, Labor Shadow Health <ShadowHealth@parliament.sa.gov.au>, <bragg@parliament.sa.gov.au>, <James.Stevens.MP@aph.gov.au>, Hanson, Pauline (Senator) <senator.hanson@aph.gov.au>, <senator.roberts@aph.gov.au>, <senator.canavan@aph.gov.au>, <ElectorateOffice.Willoughby@parliament.nsw.gov.au>, <electorate.fanniebay@nt.gov.au>, <daniel.andrews@parliament.vic.gov.au>, Collignon, Peter (Health) <peter.collignon@act.gov.au>, Peter Collignon <collignon.peter@gmail.com>, <wa-government@dpc.wa.gov.au>, <Premier@ministerial.qld.gov.au>, BARR Reception <barr@act.gov.au>, <david.anderson@abc.net.au>, <j.shine@garvan.org.au>, <robert.clancy181@gmail.com>, Peter Doherty <pcd@unimelb.edu.au>, <senator.lambie@aph.gov.au>, <george.christensen.mp@aph.gov.au>, <barnaby.joyce.mp@aph.gov.au>, <Brendan.Murphy@health.gov.au>, <covid19vaccinerfi@health.gov.au>, <christopher.blyth@uwa.edu.au>, Allen Cheng <Allen.Cheng@monash.edu>, <sue.macleman@mtpconnect.org.au>, <mark.sullivan@medicinesdevelopment.com>, <george.williams@unsw.edu.au>, <john.skerritt@health.gov.au>, <nicola.spurrier@flinders.edu.au>, ATAGI Secretariat <atagi.secretariat@health.gov.au>, Peter A. McCullough <PeterAMcCullough@gmail.com>, Nick Hudson <nick.hudson@pandata.org>, Emma McArthur <ejminoz@gmail.com>, <libadm@liberal.org.au>, <media@liberal.org.au>, <brett.sutton@dhhs.vic.gov.au>, <premier@sa.gov.au>

For the attention of:

Mr Greg Hunt

Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care

Member for Flinders

Member of the Liberal Party of Australia

Mr Hunt, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison is the public face insisting it's not safe to open Australia's borders for the past 16 months[1], it appears you are the person advising the Governor General to declare a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015.[2]

Mr Hunt, please explain, what is the definition of 'the emergency' you are using to justify the Governor General's declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015?

The emergency period has been in place since 18 March 2020, rolling over every three months since then, with the current emergency measures set to continue until 17 September 2021.[3]

Mr Hunt, as the Governor-General may extend the declaration indefinitely at your behest, when are you ever going to call an end to this ‘emergency’?

The current emergency measures published on 10 June 2021 state:

The extension, declared by the Governor General today, was informed by specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer. The AHPPC has advised that the international COVID-19 situation continues to pose an unacceptable risk to public health.

Mr Hunt, Australians have been held hostage by Morrison and State Government appointed medical and scientific experts for more than 16 months now.

What is the "specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer"? Has this been objectively and independently assessed? Please provide me with the AHPPC and Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer's advice, and the empirical evidence supporting this advice.

Who are the members of the AHPPC? The AHPPC webpage states: "AHPPC is comprised of all state and territory Chief Health Officers and is chaired by the Australian Chief Medical Officer."[4]

This is surprisingly scant information for a group of unelected people who are wielding enormous influence over the free movement and association of Australians during this extensive 'emergency' period, and who are also pressing covid-19 vaccine products upon the Australian population.

Mr Hunt, Scott Morrison has indicated to me the Morrison Government is seeking to "achieve the highest rate of vaccination possible...guided by the advice of medical and scientific experts"[5].

There must be transparency for these medical and scientific experts who are influencing Australia's taxpayer-funded covid-19 vaccination policy.

Are the Chief Medical Officer and State Chief Health Officers the only people influential on prolonging the human biosecurity emergency? Chief Medical Officer and Director of Human Biosecurity Paul Kelly has publicly stated that 'other experts' are involved in AHPPC meetings[6] - who are these 'other experts'?

We must have transparency for all the people influencing Australia's response to covid-19 and the vaccine rollout. Their names, role, qualifications/expertise, professional affiliations, and any conflicts of interest, must be clearly listed on the AHPPC webpage.

I reiterate my questions Mr Hunt:

What is the definition of 'the emergency' you are using to justify the Governor General's declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015?

What is the "specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer"? Has this been objectively and independently assessed? Please provide me with the AHPPC and Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer's advice, and the empirical evidence supporting this advice.

Who are the members of the AHPPC and 'other experts' influencing Australia's taxpayer-funded response to covid-19 and the vaccine rollout? What are their names, role, qualifications/expertise, professional affiliations, and any conflicts of interest, these must be clearly listed on the AHPPC webpage.

I request your urgent response.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

References:

1. Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022. Reuters, 16 May 2021.

2. COVID-19 Legislative response - Human Biosecurity Emergency Declaration Explainer. Parliament of Australia. Posted 19/03/2020 by Howard Maclean & Karen Elphick.

3. COVID-19 emergency measures extended for a further three months. Minister Department of Health media release, 10 June 2021.

4. Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC). The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee is the key decision making committee for health emergencies. It is comprised of all state and territory Chief Health Officers and is chaired by the Australian Chief Medical Officer.

5. Letter from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Elizabeth Hart, 16 October 2020.

6. Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly and Lieutenant General John Frewin’s press conference on 11 July 2012. Australian Department of Health media transcript, 12 July 2012.