Steve Waterson wonders “whose science, whose advice” drove the grotesque response to ‘Covid’, in his article on The Australian today, see: Australia’s self-inflicted Covid damage is only in hindsight? What a sick joke that is (Behind the paywall).

I responded to Steve Waterson in my comments on his article, which surprisingly have been published, on the often censoring The Australian…

Consider for example:

Re the Covid response, Steve Waterson says "whose science, whose advice, was never made clear". Yes, we do know whose science and advice influenced the Covid response in Australia. The extension of emergency measures throughout Covid were the responsibility of specialist and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), led by the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer. It was this group that advised the Governor General to repeatedly extend the emergency measures under the Biosecurity Act 2015. We must have an investigation into the advice provided by the AHPPC, which kept Australians under restrictions for years, and facilitated coercive and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

Throughout the Covid debacle I sought accountability from the Australian Government and others for the actions taken which effectively stole the freedom of the Australian people.

For the record, please see below the email I sent to Greg Hunt, then Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care, on 23 July 2021. (Note: Greg Hunt was the Director of Global Strategy of the World Economic Forum in 2000-2001.)

My questions were not answered at the time, but they must be answered now…there must be accountability…

For example, for the Chief Medical Officer and the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee, the influence of which had such a devastating impact upon Australia.

Similar questions must be asked of accountable people in other countries, e.g. the other Five Eyes countries - the US, the UK, Canada and New Zealand…

Email to Greg Hunt, then Australian Minister for Health and Aged Care, 23 July 2021:

(Original email accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/the-covid-emergency-and-medical-and-scientific-experts.pdf)

Mr Hunt, while Prime Minister Scott Morrison is the public face insisting it's not safe to open Australia's borders for the past 16 months[1], it appears you are the person advising the Governor General to declare a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015.[2]

Mr Hunt, please explain, what is the definition of 'the emergency' you are using to justify the Governor General's declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015?

The emergency period has been in place since 18 March 2020, rolling over every three months since then, with the current emergency measures set to continue until 17 September 2021.[3]

Mr Hunt, as the Governor-General may extend the declaration indefinitely at your behest, when are you ever going to call an end to this ‘emergency’?

The current emergency measures published on 10 June 2021 state:

The extension, declared by the Governor General today, was informed by specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer. The AHPPC has advised that the international COVID-19 situation continues to pose an unacceptable risk to public health.

Mr Hunt, Australians have been held hostage by Morrison and State Government appointed medical and scientific experts for more than 16 months now.

What is the "specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer"? Has this been objectively and independently assessed? Please provide me with the AHPPC and Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer's advice, and the empirical evidence supporting this advice.

Who are the members of the AHPPC? The AHPPC webpage states: "AHPPC is comprised of all state and territory Chief Health Officers and is chaired by the Australian Chief Medical Officer."[4]

This is surprisingly scant information for a group of unelected people who are wielding enormous influence over the free movement and association of Australians during this extensive 'emergency' period, and who are also pressing covid-19 vaccine products upon the Australian population.

Mr Hunt, Scott Morrison has indicated to me the Morrison Government is seeking to "achieve the highest rate of vaccination possible...guided by the advice of medical and scientific experts"[5].

There must be transparency for these medical and scientific experts who are influencing Australia's taxpayer-funded covid-19 vaccination policy.

Are the Chief Medical Officer and State Chief Health Officers the only people influential on prolonging the human biosecurity emergency? Chief Medical Officer and Director of Human Biosecurity Paul Kelly has publicly stated that 'other experts' are involved in AHPPC meetings[6] - who are these 'other experts'?

We must have transparency for all the people influencing Australia's response to covid-19 and the vaccine rollout. Their names, role, qualifications/expertise, professional affiliations, and any conflicts of interest, must be clearly listed on the AHPPC webpage.

I reiterate my questions Mr Hunt:

What is the definition of 'the emergency' you are using to justify the Governor General's declaration of a human biosecurity emergency under the Biosecurity Act 2015?

What is the "specialist medical and epidemiological advice provided by the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) and the Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer"? Has this been objectively and independently assessed? Please provide me with the AHPPC and Commonwealth Chief Medical Officer's advice, and the empirical evidence supporting this advice.

Who are the members of the AHPPC and 'other experts' influencing Australia's taxpayer-funded response to covid-19 and the vaccine rollout? What are their names, role, qualifications/expertise, professional affiliations, and any conflicts of interest, these must be clearly listed on the AHPPC webpage.

I request your urgent response.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

References:

1. Australia sticks by plan to re-open border in mid-2022. Reuters, 16 May 2021.

2. COVID-19 Legislative response - Human Biosecurity Emergency Declaration Explainer. Parliament of Australia. Posted 19/03/2020 by Howard Maclean & Karen Elphick.

3. COVID-19 emergency measures extended for a further three months. Minister Department of Health media release, 10 June 2021.

4. Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC). The Australian Health Protection Principal Committee is the key decision making committee for health emergencies. It is comprised of all state and territory Chief Health Officers and is chaired by the Australian Chief Medical Officer.

5. Letter from Prime Minister Scott Morrison to Elizabeth Hart, 16 October 2020.

6. Chief Medical Officer Professor Paul Kelly and Lieutenant General John Frewin’s press conference on 11 July 2012. Australian Department of Health media transcript, 12 July 2012.