Recently I provided an example of an Australian doctor, Chris Perry, using his status as a surgeon and (then) President of the Australian Medical Association Queensland, to threaten the Australian people into unquestioningly submitting to COVID-19 vaccination mandates in December 2021, see:

It’s absolutely flabbergasting to watch this registered medical practitioner effectively threaten millions of people with ‘No Jab, No Job’ to ‘No Jab, No Life’, in flagrant breach of practitioners’ obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as for any medical intervention.

Why did Chris Perry do this? Was it completely off his own bat? Did someone put him up to it? Federal or State agents for instance?

Millions of people were intimidated into submitting to COVID-19 vaccination mandates under threat of losing their livelihood and participation in society…by a doctor…Chris Perry.

And this isn’t just about Chris Perry… There are many doctors who have played a political role in aggressively pressing COVID-19 vaccine products upon the population, in Australia and around the world.

Consider for example (former) Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and the other members of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) - they are registered medical practitioners who set COVID-19 vaccination mandates, in violation of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

This is a most serious matter which must be addressed at the highest level.

In this regard, see below the text of my email to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

(Original email accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/were-high-profile-doctors-recruited-by-governments-to-promote-the-covid-19-vaccination-rollout.pdf)

27 March 2025

Subject: Were high profile doctors recruited by governments to promote the COVID-19 vaccination rollout?

For the attention of: Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

Dear Anthony Albanese, did the Australian Government recruit high profile doctors to press the COVID-19 vaccination rollout upon the Australian people?

Consider for example the appearance by Chris Perry on the Channel 9 Today Show in December 2021, clips and transcriptions of which I include in a substack article, see: "Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won't be able to hide." https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/life-will-be-miserable-without-being

Chris Perry is an ENT surgeon who was Australian Medical Association Queensland President at the time, with no apparent expertise in COVID-19 and the COVID-19 vaccine products.

On the Today program, Chris Perry made astonishing demands upon millions of Australians, insisting they comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates, denying their own agency in this matter, and threatening them with the penalties they would face if they refused COVID-19 vaccination, see some quotes below:

This is extremely serious Anthony Albanese - why did Chris Perry take it upon himself in December 2021 to publicly threaten millions of people in Australia to comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates?

Was Chris Perry recruited to undertake this action by Federal or State agents?

This was an extraordinary performance by a registered medical practitioner, an act of 'public health terrorism', intimidating people to make them submit to COVID-19 vaccination mandates, under threat of penalties such as loss of livelihood and participation in society, which violates valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Ironically, at the same time Chris Perry was threatening people with 'No Jab, No Job' to 'No Jab, No Life' in December 2021, and promoting discrimination and ostracism against the 'unvaccinated', my colleague Emma McArthur received a response from the Australian Government, dated 21 December 2021, which confirms:

"...informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations.”

As noted in my recent email to you Anthony Albanese, I also received a letter from the Australian Government in November 2022, confirming vaccination providers' obligation to obtain informed consent for vaccination.

Both the letters received from the Australian Government by Emma McArthur and me also referred to The Australian Immunisation Handbook, "which has information about valid consent, including criteria for consent to be legally valid", which includes that "It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation".

As a registered medical practitioner, Chris Perry should be well aware of the obligation for valid voluntary informed consent before medical interventions, which include vaccination - he should have been challenging vaccination mandates, not aggressively promoting them!

It was (former) Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and other registered medical practitioners on the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) who set this disastrous situation in train, when, in June 2021, at the behest of (former) Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet, CMO Paul Kelly and the AHPPC reversed their original recommendation against compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for residential aged care workers. This was followed by AHPPC COVID-19 vaccination mandates for all workers in health care settings, disability support workers, and aged care in-home and community aged care workers.

This capitulation by CMO Paul Kelly and the other members of the AHPPC to the demands of Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet, broke the vitally important principle of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, opening the floodgates to COVID-19 vaccination mandates around the country via State and Territory government orders, and other parties arbitrarily imposing COVID-19 vaccination mandates. (For background, see my detailed paper: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination, June 2024: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2024/06/misfeasance-in-public-office-the-destruction-of-voluntary-informed-consent-for-vaccination.pdf)

Again Anthony Albanese, I seek your clarification on this matter - did the Australian Government recruit high profile doctors to promote the COVID-19 vaccination rollout?

And, crucially, how could agents of the Australian Government impose COVID-19 vaccination mandates, i.e. registered medical practitioners CMO Paul Kelly and members of the AHPPC, under the direction of then Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet, given the Australian Government's own acknowledgement of vaccination providers' obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as stipulated in The Australian Immunisation Handbook? This is a bewildering situation!

Also for your information Anthony Albanese, in the interests of public transparency, I've published my recent email to you about vaccination mandates on substack, see: Violated by vaccination mandates - there is no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/violated-by-vaccination-mandates

I request your urgent response on this matter.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com