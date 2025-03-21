Throughout the manufactured ‘Covid’ crisis, doctors in high profile positions used their status to pressure, coerce and manipulate people into submitting to COVID-19 vaccination.

Consider for instance ENT surgeon Chris Perry, who appeared on the Channel Nine Today Show in December 2021, demanding that people submit to the looming deadline for mandatory COVID-19 vaccination.

In the video clips below, Chris Perry warns:

These are astonishing threats from Chris Perry, also including telling people “their livelihood is on the line” and they “won’t be able to go anywhere for any entertainment”, or to get a doctor to sign off an ‘exclusion’.

On what authority did Chris Perry undertake this menacing commentary with Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon on the Channel 9 Today program in December 2021?

Did Federal or State agents engage him to undertake this action?

Perry was the President of the Australian Medical Association Queensland at the time, but so what? He isn’t a ‘vaccine expert’, why was he collaborating with vaccine mandates, demanding that mass populations submit to COVID-19 vaccination, thereby interfering in the informed consent process for this medical intervention?

Has ENT surgeon Chris Perry any idea of the obligation for valid voluntary informed consent for medical interventions, including vaccination?

Vaccination providers have an obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, without pressure, coercion or manipulation, and yet here was Chris Perry threatening millions of people they would lose their livelihood and participation in society if they refused to obey the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

See my recent email to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on this matter:

This must be investigated now - the intimidating campaign to make people submit to COVID-19 vaccination has violated valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Many doctors collaborated with this campaign, Chris Perry is just one of many…

They should have challenged the vaccination mandates, not collaborated with them!

Transcript:

Chris Perry: Oh, they're crazy not to get vaccinated. Life will be miserable without being vaccinated. You won't be able to hide. You won't be able to get a doctor to sign off that you got an exclusion because there's quite set rules on that, and doctors will be audited to see, every one of their exclusions will be looked at very carefully. They'll get fined. They can get struck off. The patients who tell lies can be charged with fraud. There's a whole pile of issues, whole pile of problems if you try and get around the system. It's going to be very hard to maintain your employment if you're not vaccinated. You won't be able to go anywhere for any entertainment. So by all means get vaccinated. You've got another week where you can get double vaccinated before the 15th to 17th of December [2021], when it's definitely coming in. And there'll be proof that you've been vaccinated, firm proof, you'll be asked to show going into most venues. So get vaccinated, otherwise you're going to have a very, very lonely life and you’re not going to be able to maintain your employment. A﻿lly Langdon: Yeah, I think people who've been feeling relaxed about this, this might be enough, the momentum to get them vaxxed. Do you think that then means you could see that opening date, of the 17th of December, brought forward? Chris Perry: I don't think people can be relaxed about it any more. Their livelihood is on the line.

As well as the personal threats, Perry sought to recruit others to turn on the ‘unvaccinated’, to ensure their exclusion from family and social events:

Transcript:

Chris Perry: If you're not vaccinated, it's going to be very, very hard to maintain a job, to be able to go anywhere. People having weddings are going to have to weed out the unvaccinated. The pubs and the clubs are going to have to find out whether people are vaccinated before they allow them in. Otherwise their businesses will go bankrupt.

Doctor Chris Perry, purveyor of threats and discrimination against the ‘unvaccinated’, promoter of a two tier society based on vaccination status.

A clear line was drawn in the sand between the ‘vaccinated’ and the ‘unvaccinated’ - as admitted by Ally Langdon in the video below.

This was tyranny in Australia in 2021, with the collaboration of the medical profession violating valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

See the full video, which includes discussion with a cafe business owner about the impact of vaccination mandates on daily life:

Many thanks to Kate Smyth for her participation in this post.