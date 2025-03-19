COVID-19 vaccination mandates imposed across Australia have violated voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

While people were being coerced to submit to COVID-19 vaccination mandates, under threat of losing their livelihood and participation in society for refusing to comply, the Australian Government was admitting that “Informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations” and referring to The Australian Immunisation Handbook’s criteria for consent to be legally valid, which includes that “It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation”.

So how could COVID-19 vaccination mandates be imposed upon the Australian people under threat of penalties for non-compliance - ‘No Jab, No Job’ to No Jab, No Life’ - violating vaccination providers’ obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

Why didn’t the Australian Government and other accountable parties address the flagrant contradiction between vaccination mandates and vaccination providers’ obligation to obtain legally valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination?

Who is responsible for this assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity, which has now resulted in there being NO VALID CONSENT for COVID-19 vaccination administered under coercion and mandates?

See below the text of my email challenging this situation to Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese:

(Original email including cc list accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/03/violated-by-vaccination-mandates-there-is-no-valid-consent-for-covid-19-vaccination.pdf)

19 March 2025

Subject: Violated by vaccination mandates - there is no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination

For the attention of: Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia

Dear Anthony Albanese, during the Covid response, COVID-19 vaccination mandates were imposed across Australia.

Vaccination mandates obviously violate vaccination providers' obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

This was confirmed by the Australian Government in December 2021, in a letter received by my colleague Emma McArthur, i.e.

"...informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations."

I received a similar letter from the Australian Government in November 2022. (See copies of letters attached.)

These letters from the Australian Government also refer to The Australian Immunisation Handbook, "which has information about 'valid consent', including criteria for consent to be legally valid".

Quoting the criteria for valid consent from The Australian Immunisation Handbook: (Emphasis added.)

For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present: It must be given by a person with legal capacity, and of sufficient intellectual capacity to understand the implications of receiving a vaccine. It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation. It must cover the specific procedure that is to be performed. It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.

Obviously there is a very serious conflict here Anthony Albanese.

The Australian Government confirms "informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination" and "it must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation" but, at the same time, various COVID-19 vaccination mandates were in place across Australia, which threatened people with severe penalties if they refused to comply, e.g.

losing their livelihood;

being forbidden to travel interstate and overseas;

being denied access to relatives in hospitals, aged care, and prisons;

being forbidden to play sport and enter gyms;

being denied entry to hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, wineries, cafes, retail shopping, hairdressing, theatres, cinemas, nightclubs, live music venues, sporting stadiums, theme parks, outdoor musical and arts festivals, public galleries, museums, libraries, etc...

This was the 'choice' - get vaccinated or be penalised - it was 'No Jab, No Job' to 'No Jab, No Life' for people across Australia.

People who DID NOT want a COVID-19 vaccination were reluctantly turning up in front of a vaccination provider because the alternative was losing their job and participation in society.

Many submitted to COVID-19 vaccination against their consent.

Anthony Albanese, due to the failure to address the contradiction between vaccination providers' obligation to obtain valid consent and coercive and mandatory vaccination, there is now no valid consent for the COVID-19 vaccine products, which were pressed upon the Australian people in a hostile climate of coercion and mandates.

This disastrous situation must be addressed by the Australian Government; the Australian Health Protection Committee (formerly the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee); State and Territory governments; the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation; the Pharmaceutical Benefits Advisory Committee; the TGA and the Advisory Committee on Vaccines; the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency; medical colleges and professional associations such as the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, the Australian Nursing & Midwifery Federation, the Australian College of Nursing, the Pharmacy Guild of Australia, the Australian Medical Association, the Australian Medical Professional Society, etc; medical insurers such as Avant, MDA National, MIPS, and Tego; etc.

Anthony Albanese, the gross violation of valid voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination must be exposed under the spotlight in the court of public opinion before the next Federal election.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com

