The pressure upon the poor beleaguered public to submit to vaccination is never-ending…

In Australia we’re heading into ‘flu season’, with millions of flu vaccine doses ordered, and doctors being conscripted to press the flu vaccine products upon their patients - to ‘work together and get vaccinated’.

Maryanne Demasi takes up the story today, with a critical eye, see:

Doctors’ organisations such as the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) and the Australian Medical Association (AMA) are at the forefront of pushing flu vaccination, there’s a nexus between professional organisations and the vaccine industry and governments.

I challenged the medical clique about this today, see my email below:

(The original email is accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/04/doctors-pressing-vaccine-products-upon-mass-populations-is-this-ethical.pdf)

8 April 2025

Subject: Doctors pressing vaccine products upon mass populations - is this ethical?

For the attention of: Sian Goodson, Chair, Royal Australian College of General Practitioners Board of Directors and RACGP South Australia; Michael Wright, RACGP President; Ramya Raman RACGP Vice-President and Chair, RACGP Western Australia

Copied to: Danielle McMullen, President, Australian Medical Association; Paul Griffin, Director of Infectious Diseases, Mater Health Services, and Member of the Immunisation Coalition

Dear Sian Goodson, Michael Wright and Ramya Raman, re the newsGP article: RACGP calls for action as flu cases reach record high, authored by Manisha Fernando, in which RACGP President Michael Wright calls on the community and GPs to 'work together and get vaccinated'.

Please advise, what expertise do Michael Wright and Manisha Fernando have that qualifies them to promote flu vaccines - presumably with the goal GPs will press these vaccine products upon their patients?

Is it ethical for doctors' organisations and doctors to press medical products, such as vaccines, upon mass populations, and trash the personal valid voluntary informed consent process between doctor and patient?

Are GPs being conscripted to push flu vaccine products upon the community? Are they agreeable to being used in this way? If GPs question flu vaccination, or any vaccination, do they risk being reported to the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA)?

In regard to the effectiveness of flu vaccines, even vaccine pusher extraordinaire, former Chief Medical Adviser to the US President Anthony Fauci, admits that flu vaccines are rubbish, in an article published with his colleagues in January 2023, i.e.

As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted. As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases.[1]

It seems to me flu vaccine products are fraudulent, pushed upon the community over and over again, by conflicted people who actually have no idea what they are talking about.

The mind boggles at the amount of taxpayers' money being squandered on worse than useless flu vaccine products for non-vaccine preventable flu...along with all the testing that seeks to create this market...

Also, the RACGP should be disclosing its conflicts of interest...

On Manisha Fernando's article it should have been disclosed that the RACGP is associated with the vaccine industry-funded Immunisation Coalition, which is funded by vaccine manufacturers such as CSL Seqirus, Pfizer, moderna, GSK, Sanofi, MSD, novavax...

I've published an article on the matter, see:

It's such a cosy relationship between the RACGP and the vaccine industry, with Manisha Fernando's article concluding: "Manufacturers are also anticipating high case numbers, with CSL announcing it has increased its production for this year's season by 100,000 vaccines."

The taxpayer-funded ABC reports: "More than 7 million influenza flu vaccine doses have been provided to help Australians prepare for this year's flu season", in its article Record high Influenza cases confirmed as experts say flu season has started early

So it's a nice little earner for the vaccine industry...courtesy of free publicity/fear-mongering from the obliging ABC and others...and with the vaccine industry's front-line sales/police force of doctors to shift product...

Speaking of which, regular flu vaccine promoter Paul Griffin features in the ABC article, as usual failing to disclose his conflict of interest as a member of the vaccine industry-funded Immunisation Coalition...

And AMA President Danielle McMullen also does her bit to push the product, with the alarming AMA media release: Falling flu vaccinations and potential horror flu season a recipe for more deaths.

Danielle McMullen warns... "We know there's some vaccine fatigue out there following the pandemic, and some wildly misleading and damaging information on social media, and this is contributing to fewer people getting their shots."

Vaccine fatigue? Really? After the entire community has been terrorised for years about 'Covid', the group of common respiratory ailments that aren't a serious threat to most people.

The community has been subjected to much 'wildly misleading and damaging information' from 'the authorities' - and even vaccine mandates to make them submit to repeated COVID-19 vaccination, with the collaboration of the medical profession.

And now that the public is finally waking up to the 'Covid' scam, the good ol' flu is being wheeled back from its holiday, to keep the dollars ticking over for the vaccine industry and its acolytes...including governments signing lucrative taxpayer-funded vaccine contracts.

How about Michael Wright, Paul Griffin, Danielle McMullen, Manisha Fernando and other doctors leave people to make their own authentically valid voluntary informed decision about flu vaccination, instead of bullying them to submit to the highly questionable interventions...

Manisha Fernando's article also refers to the Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation's promotion of flu vaccine products. ATAGI is another group for which conflicts of interest of members are hidden. I wrote to former Prime Minister Tony Abbott about this in 2015, after which there was some disclosure, but this has been out of date throughout the Covid debacle, and now there is no disclosure at all. See my email to current Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on this matter: ATAGI - Disclosures/Conflicts of interest and historical information - this matter is STILL outstanding, 5 March 2025.

The community is being grossly exploited by the taxpayer-funded 'womb to tomb' vaccination schedule, which is mired in conflicts of interest. This is a scandal of massive proportions which is waiting to explode, and the medical profession is in this up to its neck, particularly in regard to the violation of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Danielle McMullen, AMA President; and Paul Griffin, Immunisation Coalition Member; are copied on this email. Please forward this email to Manisha Fernando for her information.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com

1. David Morens, Jeffery Taubenberger and Anthony Fauci. Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host & Microbe 31, 11 January 2023.