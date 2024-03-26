The Australian public might be surprised to discover that doctors receive ‘continuing education’ on vaccination from the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition, sponsored and supported by the likes of Pfizer, moderna, GSK, CSL Seqirus, novavax, MSD (aka Merck), sanofi and others:

The vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition currently boasts on its Home page that it’s officially approved by the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners (RACGP) “to offer accredited CPD education to General Practitioners (GPs)”

Who is the Immunisation Coalition?

The vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition is “Advocating for immunisation across the lifespan”.

The Immunisation Coalition describes itself as “the leading voice in whole-of-life immunisation in Australia”, collaborating with “like-minded organisations such as Primary Health Networks (PHNs), Public Health Units, Government health departments and other groups that fight vaccine hesitancy”.

So the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition is fighting against ‘vaccine hesitancy’, and conscripting the General Practitioners for the fight, using them as the frontline soldiers to press vaccine products upon the community.

It’s startling to discover the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition considers itself “an independent not for profit organisation”, and is a ‘registered charity’, supposedly providing “health promotion to individuals and health care providers”.

Health promotion? Shouldn’t that be vaccine product promotion…?

On the charity registration history page, the Immunisation Coalition is described as an:

“Institution whose principal activity is to promote the prevention or control of diseases in human beings (Health Promotion Charity)(HPC)”.

Really? Why doesn’t the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition admit what it really does, which is promote lucrative vaccine products, and ‘educate’ health care professionals to press these ever-increasing products upon their patients. (TV advertisements promoting diseases also urge people to ‘see their doctor’, e.g. most recently ads for Shingles and RSV seen on Channel 72.)

The vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition brazenly states:

“Our website does not host any form of advertising.”

Seriously?!?!?

The Immunisation Coalition website is all about beating up diseases and promoting vaccine products to ‘health care professionals’.

How does the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition get away with describing itself as a charity?!?!?!

The section on ‘Guides for Health Care Professionals’ is all about promoting “immunisations for various preventable diseases”.

Members of the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition are forever in the media, promoting vaccine products, for example Paul Griffin, Robert Booy, Margie Danchin and Raina MacIntyre, seldom disclosing their conflict of interest in being associated with a vaccine industry-sponsored organisation.

It’s astonishing that the vaccine industry-sponsored Immunisation Coalition is educating doctors about vaccine products! There is a massive conflict of interest!

How on earth has the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners allied itself with this vaccine industry-sponsored organisation, and compromised its objectivity and independence?

How can we trust doctors/health care professionals who are effectively being educated by the vaccine industry?

Are General Practitioners/health care professionals remembering their legal and ethical obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for injecting vaccine products?

Or are they now fully in thrall to the demands of the vaccine industry and governments to get lucrative needles into arms, even collaborating with coercion, intimidation and mandates? And thereby trashing voluntary informed consent…

The medical profession, the vaccine industry and governments are collaborating to exploit the population with a never-ending pipeline of lucrative vaccine products.

There is much to investigate, particularly conflicts of interest, and the unknown cumulative effects of the ever-increasing ‘womb to tomb’ vaccination schedule.

