Millions of Australians were intimidated into submitting to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout on the orders of politicians such as Daniel Andrews in Victoria and Mark McGowan in Western Australia, fulfilling Scott Morrison’s original plan that COVID-19 vaccination would be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it”.

Millions of Australians were effectively conscripted into supporting the Australian Government’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout, under threat of deprivation of their livelihood and liberty for non-compliance - ‘No Jab, No Job’ to ‘No Jab, No Life’.

Doctors, nurses and pharmacists knew that people were presenting before them under coercion, intimidation and vaccination mandates - they should have refused to collaborate with injecting people they knew were under duress to comply, as this violates voluntary informed consent.

Practitioners had been gagged by the AHPRA Position Statement 9 March 2021, which threatened practitioners with regulatory action if they challenged the COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Doctors, nurses and pharmacists had been effectively conscripted to support the Australian Government’s COVID-19 vaccination rollout - was this in contravention of the Australian Constitution, i.e. paragraph xxiiiA of s51?

Please see below the text of my email to Australian Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, on this matter, sent 27 February 2024. (Original email format accessible via this link.)

My previous emails to Mark Dreyfus are accessible via hyperlinks in the email below.

_______________

Dear Mark Dreyfus, there has been no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, with reportedly 70.3 million doses administered, across a population of 27 million.

Voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination was precluded by misinformation from 'the authorities', and their use of coercion, intimidation and mandates to make people comply with this medical intervention. This was compounded by doctors, nurses and pharmacists failing to challenge coercion, intimidation and mandates for vaccination.

Millions of Australians were subject to COVID-19 vaccination mandates as a consequence of action taken by Scott Morrison in June 2021, when the ABC reported, "The Prime Minister will lobby state and territory leaders to overrule medical experts' advice and force aged care workers to get the coronavirus vaccine". (My emphasis.)

Scott Morrison was successful with his plan, with the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet overruling the recommendation of Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and other members of the AHPPC against compulsory vaccination for aged care workers. Paul Kelly and the AHPPC subsequently rubber-stamped National Cabinet's decision to mandate COVID-19 vaccination for aged care workers, thereby breaking the principle of voluntary informed consent for vaccination, and opening the floodgates for COVID-19 vaccination mandates around the country, see my article for more background: The destruction of voluntary informed consent via mandatory COVID-19 vaccination. "A political decision, not a health decision". (Copy attached.)

Millions of Australians were intimidated into submitting to the COVID-19 vaccination rollout on the orders of politicians, such as Daniel Andrews, then Premier of Victoria, who announced, "There is going to be a vaccinated economy, and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated", and Mark McGowan, then Premier of Western Australia, who said, "Life will be very difficult for the unvaccinated from January 31. No pub, no bottle shop, no gym, no yoga class, no gig, no dancefloors, no hospital visits."

Scott Morrison had completed his assignment announced in August 2020, that COVID-19 vaccination would be "as mandatory as you can possibly make it". Jane Halton, Chair of CEPI - Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, and an advisor to Scott Morrison via the National COVID-19 Coordination Commission/Advisory Board, had laid it on the line in May 2020, saying "Forget the 'no jab, no play' for kids, it's now 'no jab, no play' for adults..." Scott Morrison, the political architect of the No Jab, No Pay coercive vaccination law for children, had stepped up to the task. Thanks to Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet, millions of Australians were effectively conscripted into supporting the Australian Government's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, under threat of deprivation of their livelihood and liberty for non-compliance - 'No Jab, No Job' to 'No Jab, No Life'.

Doctors, nurses and pharmacists knew that people were presenting before them under coercion, intimidation and vaccination mandates - they should have refused to collaborate with injecting people they knew were under duress to comply, as this violates voluntary informed consent.

The vaccination mandates should have been challenged by the leadership of the medical profession, by the medical colleges and professional associations, by the medical insurers, and by AHPRA, but they did not do this. It's astonishing the medical profession did not challenge the COVID-19 vaccination mandates! (They persistently ignored calls from the public for the defence of informed consent, see for example Coercive covid-19 injections in Australia - email to the Medical Board of Australia, AHPRA, RACGP, RACP, AMA, 8 June 2021.)

But doctors, nurses and pharmacists were constrained by AHPRA's, now superseded, Position Statement 9 March 2021, which threatened practitioners with regulatory action if they challenged the COVID-19 vaccination rollout, as outlined in my previous correspondence to you questioning whether health practitioners were in effect being conscripted to participate in the Australian Government's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, in contravention of the Australian Constitution, i.e. paragraph xxiiiA of s51. (See emails below dated 15 August 2023 and 13 February 2023.)

In his response to me on this matter (see attached), David Lewis, General Counsel (Constitutional), Office of Constitutional Law, says:

You may be aware that immunisation is not mandatory and individuals may choose not to be vaccinated. We note that the part of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulatory Agency statement to which you refer relates to anti-vaccination statements and does not purport to require a health practitioner to vaccinate patients. (My emphasis.)

Apart from the highly contentious suggestion that "immunisation is not mandatory and individuals may choose not to be vaccinated", under a regime which threatens and imposes loss of livelihood and exclusion from civil society for non-compliance, David Lewis has misunderstood my point.

I am not saying the AHPRA position statement "requires a health practitioner to vaccinate patients". The AHPRA position statement intimidates and bullies practitioners into supporting the Australian Government's COVID-19 vaccination rollout by dint of the fact doctors, nurses and pharmacists are not allowed to freely question the COVID-19 vaccination rollout without penalty.

Mark Dreyfus, doctors, nurses and pharmacists and other practitioners were forbidden to freely question the taxpayer-funded COVID-19 vaccination rollout. Practitioners were gagged, effectively conscripted into supporting the Australian Government's COVID-19 vaccination rollout, in contravention of the Australian Constitution, paragraph xxiiiA of s51, and in contravention of their legal and ethical obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

And now here we are, with the Australian population coerced and intimidated into submitting to COVID-19 vaccination, and millions of Australians injected under COVID-19 vaccination mandates initiated by National Cabinet and the AHPPC.

There has been no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination. This is a legal and ethical disaster which is yet to be brought to the attention of the Australian people.

This email is copied to Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, Health and Aged Care Minister Mark Butler, Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly, AHPRA CEO Martin Fletcher and others, and will be widely circulated.

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com

Previous emails to Mark Dreyfus accessible via these hyperlinks: 15 August 2023 and 13 February 2023.