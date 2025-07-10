Vaccination is political

Moorea Maguire
I completely agree. This is unethical. Good on you for responding with that well-written letter! They're abusing the public's trust. Before stating that any product is safe and effective, there needs to be credible evidence. We need to ask ourselves, "What is the source for that information?" And if the source is not to be trusted, the information cannot be trusted.

2 replies
Susiejoy Barry
3d

I did not get a phone call from a nurse at my clinic BUT I did get a TEXT MESSAGE saying we were eligible for this vaccine and to make an appointment. I also got a similar message on the HotDoc app when I made an unrelated appointment. I CONSIDER both of these approaches unethical. These invitations to get a shingles vax included my husband and they have TREATED HIM FOR SHINGLES from stress just 4 months ago! Any clinic or nurse should know it is NOT RECOMMENDED TO GET A SHINGLES VAX UNTIL AT LEAST 12 MONTHS AFTER A SHINGLES ATTACK! So they are indiscriminately sending these “directives” out to patients - without first seeing if it is contra-indicated!

My husband has ABI from stroke 7 years ago and so I have medical POA. If I did not see that “request” to come and get a shingles vax and taken the appropriate action, I am fairly certain my husband would have just blithely had it next visit, with no questions asked. I have saved him from the “NOT SAFE OR EFFECTIVE” C19 jab, but then despite my vigilance, almost lost him to God knows what side effects from a shingles jab 8 months before recommendation! He will not be getting it anyway because I have read many articles in credible medical journals that it has some ingredients now added, that didn’t used to be there. These ingredients are also found in the “NOT SAFE OR EFFECTIVE” C19 jabs that have caused all sorts of adverse reactions - including death!

NO - we are definitely NOT getting the shingles jab, just like we didn’t get the C19 jab, after diligent and exhaustive research! We got Covid once each (together) which was like a mild flu and we were on the mend in less than 24 hours!

16 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
