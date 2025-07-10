Recently I was surprised to receive a phone call from my local clinic, inviting me to attend for shingles vaccination…

Needless to say I was not impressed with this unsolicited telemarketing approach from a nurse in the clinic.

Is the clinic promoting shingles vaccination on behalf of the Australian Government’s ‘Shield yourself from Shingles’ campaign?

Click on the image below for the brochure:

Does this brochure fulfil the requirements for valid consent as laid out in The Australian Immunisation Handbook? Including that legally valid consent can only be given

after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.

The brochure warns:

Shingles is a viral infection that can be really nasty; especially as you get older or if your immune system is weak.

But don’t worry, because…

Vaccination is a safe and effective way to protect yourself from shingles.

The old ‘safe and effective’ gimmick.

Well I’m not buying it, particularly after the unmitigated disaster that is ‘safe and effective’ Covid vaccination…

After investigating vaccination policy and practice for the past 17 years, I’m equipped to challenge this blatant telemarketing of a highly questionable vaccine product.

But many people might take a personal phone call from a nurse, inviting them to attend for vaccination, as a directive, with the authority of the nurse and the clinic being used to promote uptake.

I question the ethics of this approach, and made a formal complaint to the clinic about this telemarketing of shingles vaccination by a nurse.

For information, see below the text of my email to the managing partner of the clinic.

I’m pursuing this matter further.

2 July 2025

Re: Unsolicited telemarketing of shingles vaccination by the Hazelwood Clinic

For the attention of: Geoff Martin, Hazelwood Clinic

Dear Geoff, I was surprised today to receive a call from a nurse at the Hazelwood Clinic inviting me to come in for shingles vaccination, apparently I 'qualify' due to my age of 65 years.

It's astonishing that the Hazelwood Clinic is undertaking this telemarketing campaign to promote the shingles vaccine product, I have not consented to receiving unsolicited marketing of medical interventions.

It seems likely that people approached by a medical clinic to receive a medical intervention such as shingles vaccination might automatically bow to this invitation for a medical intervention, but on what authority is the Hazelwood Clinic promoting this product to people on its register?

How does marketing medical interventions such as shingles vaccination square with vaccinators' obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as outlined under Valid consent in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, i.e.

For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present: ...It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation... ...It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.

I question if the Hazelwood Clinic's unsolicited shingles vaccination marketing campaign is ethical, particularly bearing in mind the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners is in collaboration with the vaccine industry-funded Immunisation Coalition via "accredited CPD education to General Practitioners (GPs)" - see screenshot below.

I suspect patients might be surprised to discover that general practitioners' CPD education on vaccine products is being provided by the Immunisation Coalition, which is sponsored and supported by vaccine manufacturers such as Pfizer, Moderna, MSD, Sanofi, CSL Seqirus and others - including GSK, the manufacturer of the Shingrix shingles vaccine product.

Are GPs in the Hazelwood Clinic being educated on vaccine products via the vaccine industry-funded Immunisation Coalition?

Geoff, I suggest the doctors and nurses at the Hazelwood Clinic must be mindful of their moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, and consider very carefully the basis on which they press vaccine products upon people registered at the Hazelwood Clinic.

Again, on what authority is the Hazelwood Clinic telemarketing shingles vaccination to people on its register?

I request your early response on this matter. This is a matter of public interest and I intend to share this information publicly.

Kind regards

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com