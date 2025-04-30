I’m very grateful to Liz Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance , and Ian Humphreys, for our discussion about the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination in Australia.

Our discussion is also relevant to consider by people in other countries impacted by coercive and mandatory vaccination policies.

Our discussion includes my PowerPoint presentation - The Destruction of Valid Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination.

This is a scandal of massive proportions…

Via Scott Morrison’s mandatory vaccination plan, the Australian Government, with the collaboration of the medical profession, imposed coercive and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, contradicting its own advice that vaccinating practitioners are obligated to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

In 2020/2021, then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the State Premiers and Territory Chief Ministers in National Cabinet, and then Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and the Health Officers on the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC), set in train coercive and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy in Australia, which resulted in the Australian people being made to comply with COVID-19 vaccination mandates, under threat of losing their livelihood and participation in society.

It is shocking that the medical profession collaborated with this assault on people’s personal autonomy and bodily integrity, trashing valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

I’ve repeatedly sought accountability for this dire state of affairs in Australia, including contacting the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners, the Royal Australasian College of Physicians, the Australian Medical Association, and medical insurers Avant, Tego, MIPS and MDA National, but they have refused to engage in the matter, they treat the public with contempt.

Does this refusal to engage in correspondence on valid consent for vaccination constitute gross negligence on the part of the medical colleges, associations and insurers?

I’ve had very little support from the medical profession in Australia, where practitioners live in fear of the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), and have been threatened with regulatory action if they question vaccination policy.

Ironically, I have personal correspondence from AHPRA which confirms vaccinating practitioners’ obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination - so where was AHPRA when COVID-19 vaccination mandates were being imposed around Australia?

Why didn’t AHPRA immediately warn vaccinating practitioners to not collaborate with vaccination mandates?

It remains a mystery…

Again, I greatly appreciate the UK Medical Freedom Alliance @ukmfa1 for giving me a platform to discuss this matter, which is very difficult to discuss publicly in Australia, where discussion on taxpayer-funded vaccination policy is regularly censored.

Please help support the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, they are one of the very few organisations in the world speaking up in defence of informed consent for vaccination.

Retired doctor UKMFA’s Liz Evans is a rare doctor who understands valid consent for vaccination, see:

Ahmad Malik, aka Doc Malik @docmalik, is another former doctor who has passionately defended informed consent, see:

Again, for evidence demonstrating the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination in Australia, please see my discussion and presentation with Liz Evans and Ian Humphreys:

Our discussion is also accessible via other platforms, e.g.

