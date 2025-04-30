Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Elroy
2d

A big “thank you” to you all and to everyone with the integrity, backbone, and grit to fight this valiant fight!

I work for a world-renowned U.S. company that completely violated informed consent, medical privacy, HIPAA laws (and GINA laws come into play as well), and they did it through coercion and threat of termination (which they followed through on). What an absolute abomination.

All of what happened in the pandemic was such a blatant example of how the powers that be are so very ready to strip people of their autonomy at any opportunity they get! It’s all so disheartening.

10 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
kym
2d

I wonder if you can ask under the freedom of information act for ahpra 's financials to "follow the money" and see what payments were made during the time in question to completely disregard their own tenants and rules. Speak with senator Gerard Rennick about the financial payments that the TGA received during the same time frame - and the truth shines through

22 more comments...

