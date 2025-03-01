Re my previous post on informed consent, which included information on vaccinating practitioners lack of knowledge on vaccine products and informed consent, please see below an abridged version of the article, focussing specifically on explanations of ‘informed consent’ by US lawyer Aaron Siri and UK former surgeon Ahmad Malik, aka Doc Malik.

This is a subject that must be brought into the open in the court of public opinion.

With coercion and vaccine mandates the order of the day, this means there is no valid consent for vaccination…because valid voluntary informed consent is not possible under coercion and mandates…

The consequences of this lack of valid consent remain to be seen, as knowledge about this situation emerges in the community.

So, what IS ‘informed consent’?

I provide here explanations from US lawyer Aaron Siri, and UK former surgeon Ahmad Malik.

In his presentation ‘What is Informed Consent’, before members of the Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee in Arizona, Aaron Siri says,

“Consent is really the critical word in informed consent.”

Transcript - Aaron Siri:

What is informed consent? So, informed consent, when you really boil it down, means that you have the right, the ability to consent or not consent. Consent is really the critical word in informed consent. You're provided information by the doctor, the medical professional, yourself, you do your own research, and then you choose whether or not you want to consent. It's an idea that, in fact, really was born out of some of the most horrible atrocities, some of the most horrible atrocities in human history. The world came together, and in the Nuremberg Code in the first provision, provided that when there's an experimental treatment, the informed consent of the subject is absolutely necessary. You must say yes, I'm okay with that injection, pill, surgery. And so really, at the end of the day, how do you get consent? It's really, somebody's got to persuade you. I can't really sit here today and teach you how to become, get informed consent per se, right. Because that doesn't make a lot of sense. It's not about me telling you, alright, ‘here's all the information you need and now you should consent’. The whole idea is you make up your own mind.

Ahmad Malik gives his explanation of informed consent in his discussion with Heather Hudson, whose son was seriously adversely affected after COVID-19 vaccination.

Ahmad Malik is one of a handful of doctors in the entire world who understands valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, making it clear to Heather Hudson the practitioner has the obligation to obtain permission for the intervention, and “You're the one who grants the consent”.

Transcript - Ahmad Malik and Heather Hudson:

Ahmad Malik: As a doctor for 25 years, and surgeon for most of those years who did consent on thousands of people, you didn't need any of this information, even on day one. I'll tell you why. So let me explain what informed consent means. Informed consent means I want to get permission from you. You're the one who grants the consent. I want to get consent from you to give you either a medical intervention or surgical procedure. Now, before I do that however, I need to lay out something to you. I need to tell you what your condition is or what your risk of a condition is. Heather Hudson: Yes. Ahmad Malik: I need to tell you what the pros and cons of any treatment are. I need to tell you what the treatment is in detail. I need to tell you how often I've done it, and how safe it is, and what risks and complications come along with it. I need to tell you what your individual risk is of the disease. I need to tell you what your individual risk is of surgery. I need to tell you what the individual benefit of the surgery or medical intervention is for you, the individual. I need to do this without any coercion. I need to do this without any incentive. And I need to offer you more than one choice. I can't offer you just one choice. And I definitely cannot mandate it or force it on you. And denying you access to travel or work or visit places is a form of coercion. Can't do that. And one of the options I need to give you is to do nothing. You need to have the right to say, I don't want anything. I just want to be left alone. I also need to respect your decision no matter what. I need to be able to say, yep, that's fine. I gave you this option. You said, ‘no’ - I respect it. I'm walking away from it. I'm not going to judge you or treat you any differently for that. So there's no shaming. There's no guilt. There's no shame. There's no guilt. This is what informed consent is. I would also argue you also have a cooling off period, which is where I offer you this. And you don't need to respond to me straight away. You can go away and think about it, ask friends, talk to people. And you have the right to ask me questions as well. Now that you know what informed consent is, you can see that you don't really need to even know anything about LNPs and and spike proteins and DNA contamination and whatever. You don't need any of that. Informed consent is what I've just said. You have someone offer you something with as much details and facts as possible. But the key element is choice and free will. Now, do you see how no one got informed consent?

Finishing his presentation on informed consent, Aaron Siri sums up the travesty that is mandates, saying:

“Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators.”

Transcript - Aaron Siri:

This is my pinned tweet, and I think it sums up everything that I ideologically believe, so you can know my bias clearly. And it's that, 'Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators.' 'If a patient refuses a medical product after being conveyed its benefits and risks, that that is called informed consent. They were informed and did not consent. Mandating over this objection is immoral and illiberal.' That is my bias. I stand by that bias. I believe in that bias. Everybody should be able to choose and have the right to make their own decision, without coercion, without being bullied. 'Coercion mandates really are only necessary when there are questions about safety and efficacy, when they cannot convince you on the merits. Never be bullied or coerced into a medical decision, that would be the only advice. I guess, I would, firmly say. Do your homework, get informed and then make a decision. Thank you.

To conclude, remember these key points:

Consent is really the critical word in informed consent.

The whole idea is you make up your own mind.

You’re the one who grants the consent.

The key element is choice and free will.

Everybody should be able to choose and have the right to make their own decision, without coercion, without being bullied.

Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators.

It’s not consent if you can’t say ‘no’…without penalty…

Please pass this information onto the vaccinating practitioners.

References:

Highwire Episode 352: The Informed Consent Imperative: Aaron Siri Testifies: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-informed-consent-imperative-aaron-siri-testifies/

Doc Malik Honest Health #305: Heather Hudson: Vaccine Injuries, mRNA Risks & The Battle for Informed Consent: https://docmalik.com/305-heather-hudson-vaccine-injuries-mrna-risks-the-battle-for-informed-consent/

For more on valid voluntary informed consent and mandates, also see for example: