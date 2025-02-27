UPDATE: See an abridged version of the post below, focussing on the informed consent commentary:

Vaccinating practitioners are the front-line in administering vaccine products under coercion and mandates, e.g. the reportedly 72.9 million COVID-19 doses administered in Australia* during the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid’ debacle.

With their collaboration in vaccinating the population in a hostile climate of coercion and mandates, it appears vaccinating practitioners have no idea they have a moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination…which is impossible under coercion and mandates…

How can this be? How can they not know about their obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

According to Heidi Larson, Director of the Vaccine Confidence Project, ‘front-line’ health professionals know little or nothing about vaccines.

During the WHO Global Vaccine Safety Summit in December 2019, Heidi Larson acknowledged the lack of education on vaccine products for health professionals:

I mean most medical school curriculums, even nursing curriculums, I mean in medical school you’re lucky if you have a half day on vaccines, never mind keeping up to date with all this.

During their discussion about the persecution of doctors who challenge the narrative, UK former surgeon Ahmad Malik, aka Doc Malik, and Australian general practitioner William Bay, discussed the lack of education on vaccines in medical school:

Transcript: Ahmad Malik and William Bay:

Ahmad Malik: So what were your views on vaccines? Have they changed or were you always sceptical? William Bay: I was sceptical of vaccines going into medical school, but being a fair-minded person, I went to my Immunology 101 lecture, and sat in the front row to hear what the professor had to say about the vaccines because I thought, you know, maybe Alex Jones was wrong, maybe my research was wrong, and maybe, you know, they were great. And so I was really shocked and surprised when the professor in that immunology class said, ‘today's lecture is cancelled. There will be no lecture because everybody knows that vaccines are the best things since sliced bread. Therefore, we don't need to talk about them and there's nothing to say. We're now moving on to class 102’. Ahmad Malik: Are you kidding? William Bay: No, I'm not kidding. And I guess that's when my opposition to them was solidified because I gave them the chance and they had betrayed me, and betrayed our patients. Ahmad Malik: Do you know, I never received one lecture on vaccines or vaccine efficacy. William Bay: There you go.

This candid discussion between two doctors is illuminating…

While Ahmad Malik was training to be a surgeon, William Bay was training to be a general practitioner, and to be on the front-line of vaccination practice - it’s stunning to hear he received no objective education on the plethora of vaccine products and revaccinations on the ever-increasing ‘womb to tomb’ taxpayer-funded National Immunisation Program Schedule, and the obligation for valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Coercive and mandatory vaccination is now rife in Australia, thanks to the ‘No Jab, No Job’ to ‘No Jab, No Life’ policies imposed during ‘Covid’, with the precedent being set via the coercive children’s vaccination laws implemented via No Jab, No Pay/No Play from 2016. For more background see my paper:

With coercion and vaccine mandates the order of the day, this means there is no valid consent for vaccination…because valid voluntary informed consent is not possible under coercion and mandates…

The consequences of this lack of valid consent remain to be seen, as knowledge about this situation emerges in the community.

So, what IS ‘informed consent’?

I provide here explanations from US lawyer Aaron Siri, and UK former surgeon Ahmad Malik.

In his presentation ‘What is Informed Consent’, before members of the Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee in Arizona, Aaron Siri says,

“Consent is really the critical word in informed consent.”

Transcript - Aaron Siri:

What is informed consent? So, informed consent, when you really boil it down, means that you have the right, the ability to consent or not consent. Consent is really the critical word in informed consent. You're provided information by the doctor, the medical professional, yourself, you do your own research, and then you choose whether or not you want to consent. It's an idea that, in fact, really was born out of some of the most horrible atrocities, some of the most horrible atrocities in human history. The world came together, and in the Nuremberg Code in the first provision, provided that when there's an experimental treatment, the informed consent of the subject is absolutely necessary. You must say yes, I'm okay with that injection, pill, surgery. And so really, at the end of the day, how do you get consent? It's really, somebody's got to persuade you. I can't really sit here today and teach you how to become, get informed consent per se, right. Because that doesn't make a lot of sense. It's not about me telling you, alright, ‘here's all the information you need and now you should consent’. The whole idea is you make up your own mind.

Ahmad Malik gives his explanation of informed consent in his discussion with Heather Hudson, whose son was seriously adversely affected after COVID-19 vaccination.

Ahmad Malik is one of a handful of doctors in the entire world who understands valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, making it clear to Heather Hudson the practitioner has the obligation to obtain permission for the intervention, and “You're the one who grants the consent”.

Transcript - Ahmad Malik and Heather Hudson:

Ahmad Malik: As a doctor for 25 years, and surgeon for most of those years who did consent on thousands of people, you didn't need any of this information, even on day one. I'll tell you why. So let me explain what informed consent means. Informed consent means I want to get permission from you. You're the one who grants the consent. I want to get consent from you to give you either a medical intervention or surgical procedure. Now, before I do that however, I need to lay out something to you. I need to tell you what your condition is or what your risk of a condition is. Heather Hudson: Yes. Ahmad Malik: I need to tell you what the pros and cons of any treatment are. I need to tell you what the treatment is in detail. I need to tell you how often I've done it, and how safe it is, and what risks and complications come along with it. I need to tell you what your individual risk is of the disease. I need to tell you what your individual risk is of surgery. I need to tell you what the individual benefit of the surgery or medical intervention is for you, the individual. I need to do this without any coercion. I need to do this without any incentive. And I need to offer you more than one choice. I can't offer you just one choice. And I definitely cannot mandate it or force it on you. And denying you access to travel or work or visit places is a form of coercion. Can't do that. And one of the options I need to give you is to do nothing. You need to have the right to say, I don't want anything. I just want to be left alone. I also need to respect your decision no matter what. I need to be able to say, yep, that's fine. I gave you this option. You said, ‘no’ - I respect it. I'm walking away from it. I'm not going to judge you or treat you any differently for that. So there's no shaming. There's no guilt. There's no shame. There's no guilt. This is what informed consent is. I would also argue you also have a cooling off period, which is where I offer you this. And you don't need to respond to me straight away. You can go away and think about it, ask friends, talk to people. And you have the right to ask me questions as well. Now that you know what informed consent is, you can see that you don't really need to even know anything about LNPs and and spike proteins and DNA contamination and whatever. You don't need any of that. Informed consent is what I've just said. You have someone offer you something with as much details and facts as possible. But the key element is choice and free will. Now, do you see how no one got informed consent?

Finishing his presentation on informed consent, Aaron Siri sums up the travesty that is mandates, saying:

“Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators.”

Transcript - Aaron Siri:

This is my pinned tweet, and I think it sums up everything that I ideologically believe, so you can know my bias clearly. And it's that, "Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators. If a patient refuses a medical product after being conveyed its benefits and risks, that that is called informed consent. They were informed and did not consent. Mandating over this objection is immoral and illiberal." That is my bias. I stand by that bias. I believe in that bias. Everybody should be able to choose and have the right to make their own decision, without coercion, without being bullied. Coercion mandates really are only necessary when there are questions about safety and efficacy, when they cannot convince you on the merits. Never be bullied or coerced into a medical decision, that would be the only advice. I guess, I would, firmly say. Do your homework, get informed and then make a decision. Thank you.

To conclude, remember these key points:

Consent is really the critical word in informed consent.

The whole idea is you make up your own mind.

You’re the one who grants the consent.

The key element is choice and free will.

Everybody should be able to choose and have the right to make their own decision, without coercion, without being bullied.

Mandates are the tool of bullies, criminals and dictators.

It’s not consent if you can’t say ‘no’…without penalty…

Please pass this information onto the vaccinating practitioners.

