Is the reckless destruction of voluntary informed consent for vaccination misfeasance in public office?

I make the case in this detailed article (35 min read), which is also publicly accessible via this link: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination.

Misfeasance In Public Office The Destruction Of Voluntary Informed Consent For Vaccination 368KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

The article covers:

The destruction of voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination was triggered in June 2021, when then Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison demanded compulsory COVID-19 vaccination for residential aged care workers - ‘No Jab, No Job’.

COVID-19 vaccination mandates subsequently spread across Australia, but the seed had actually been set years earlier in 2015/16. Responding to the demand of the Murdoch tabloids’ ‘No Jab, No Play’ campaign run through 2013-2015, Scott Morrison, who was Social Services Minister at the time, initiated the ‘No Jab, No Pay’ law for coercive vaccination of children, which was to evolve into ‘No Jab, No Life’ in the Covid era.

It’s been startling to see voluntary informed consent for vaccination destroyed by those entrusted to protect this vitally important principle in a free society.

Now millions of people have been coerced and mandated to submit to the COVID-19 vaccines, under threat of being denied their livelihood and participation in civil society.

Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet; the Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and the members of the AHPPC; medical colleges and professional associations; ATAGI; AHPRA; medical insurers; and so-called medical ‘experts’ – and the medical profession at large - must have been aware that “informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations”, as acknowledged by the Australian Government in letters dated 21 December 2021 and 17 November 2022.

But the overwhelming majority of Australians – both adults and children - has been vaccinated without valid voluntary informed consent.

This is obvious with the coercive and mandatory COVID-19 mass population vaccination rollout, with reportedly over 71 million doses administered in a population of 26 million. But this is also the case with vaccine products across the entire ever-increasing vaccination schedule, which is mired in conflicts of interest.

It’s time now to pursue the specific individuals who destroyed voluntary informed consent for vaccination, not only in Australia, but around the world.

It’s time for accountability.

See my article: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination.

* Thanks to Emma McArthur and Kate Smyth for their invaluable contribution to this project.