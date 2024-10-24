Please see below a presentation by Dr Elizabeth Evans, CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, explaining informed consent in the context of the Covid response and vaccine rollout.

This presentation took place at the People’s Vaccine Inquiry - the Stone Summit, held at Stormont in Belfast on 14 October 2024.

In her presentation, Dr Evans notes there is a legal requirement that informed consent must be obtained for all medical treatment - with full disclosure of risks, benefits, and alternatives to treatment. Consent must be freely given - without coercion.

Every single one of these requirements were violated in the Covid vaccine rollout.

Please watch this invaluable presentation by Dr Elizabeth Evans - a full transcript is included under the video.

This information must be shared far and wide - the medical profession and the broader community must understand the requirement for informed consent for vaccination.

This video is also accessible on the Odysee channel via this link.

TRANSCRIPT OF PRESENTATION BY DR ELIZABETH EVANS

Slide 1 - UKMFA

I am the CEO of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, which I co-founded in October 2020 to uphold medical ethics.

For many, the last 4 years are a blur. So, to set the scene for the expert discussion to follow, I want to spend 10 minutes revisiting the unethical way in which the Covid vaccines were rolled out.

Slide 2 - Vaccine Injured

We are in Stormont today to listen to the heart-breaking stories of those injured or bereaved by the Covid vaccines. They are the human face of the suffering and death evidenced in these appalling data of vaccine harm from the MHRA Yellow Card reports. The collateral damage from the reckless and unethical rollout of a brand-new technology.

They believed the Government rhetoric that the vaccines were “our only way out”, were “safe and effective”, that we should “trust the science” and that their vaccine would protect others.

They trusted in their doctors and public health authorities and have been egregiously betrayed by those whose duty it was to protect them from dangerous products.

The abandonment of the vaccine injured and bereaved by the authorities and wider society is shameful - and it is well past time for them to be recognised and compensated.

Slide 3 - Hippocratic Oath

This should NEVER have happened. The harm was entirely avoidable – if the authorities and healthcare professionals had simply stuck to the core ethical principles that have always framed and constrained the delivery of healthcare.

The arrogance of the authorities - and their failure to consider the wider costs of their actions - has had devastating consequences for so many.

Slide 4 - Medical Ethics

These are the core principles of medical ethics. Which uphold the equal value and dignity of every person, and their right to freely decide what happens to their body.

They are essential to hold healthcare professionals accountable and to protect vulnerable patients from abuse.

Ethical medical practice uses a Patient-Centred model - where the doctor’s duty of care is to their patient. Acting in the patient’s best interests and maintaining privacy and confidentiality.

There is a legal requirement that informed consent must be obtained for all medical treatment - with full disclosure of risks, benefits, and alternatives to treatment.

Consent must be freely given – without coercion.

Every single one of these requirements were violated in the Covid vaccine rollout.

Slide 5 - Ethics Laws/Declarations

Medical ethics are enshrined into laws and declarations, the NHS Constitution and professional codes of practice – meaning they can’t just be discarded in an emergency.

In a crisis, decisions are fear-driven, making abuse more likely. We must therefore always resist the urge to override individual autonomy for “the greater good”.

Slide 6 - Pfizer Data

You will hear overwhelming evidence from the other experts that the Covid vaccines are neither safe nor effective. This is now confirmed in Pfizer’s raw trial data, which the FDA had planned to conceal for 75 years until ordered for release by a US Court in 2022, following a legal challenge.

The hundreds of thousands of pages have been analysed over the last two years by a team of over 3000 academics, scientists and doctors - brought together by Naomi Wolf. What they reveal is shocking. Indicating that Pfizer's clinical trial was deeply flawed, that they knew by November 2020 that their vaccine was neither safe nor effective, and documenting extensive vaccine-induced harms throughout the human body, including to the reproductive system.

Slide 7 - UKMFA 1st Open Letter

We predicted this outcome and warned the authorities - to no avail. In November 2020, we sent this Open Letter to the MHRA, JCVI and Matt Hancock, urging them not to authorise the Covid vaccines. This 14-page, fully referenced letter detailed serious safety and ethical concerns.

Slide 8 - Covid Vaccine Rollout

The Covid vaccines should NEVER have been rolled out in the way they were – or even at all. All medical interventions carry a risk of harm, so we have a duty to act with care and proportionality.

What were they thinking? They rolled out a completely new, gene-based, technology, with no long-term safety data - not just to those most at risk from Covid, but to those at little or no risk, including children and pregnant women.

You don’t need to be a doctor or scientist to recognise that this goes against all common sense as well as violating well-established medical practice. This was a reckless gamble by the authorities with the health and lives of billions of people.

We strongly challenge any claim that “we had no choice” - due to the threat from Covid. We ALWAYS have a choice.

Slide 9 - Precautionary Principle

The failure of the authorities to implement the precautionary principle was staggering. They set out to vaccinate every person in the country as quickly as possible - regardless of their individual risk v benefit profile or immune status.

Never before has a pharmaceutical product still in clinical trials been administered to children and pregnant women on such a mass scale. With only a few months of safety data available, the MHRA could not rule out long-term negative effects on health or fertility.

And using children as human shields – by vaccinating them to “protect granny” – was horrific. We must never again take such a reckless approach with a new product.

Slide 10 - Informed Consent

It is arguable that no one gave valid informed consent to these products, which, unbelievably, were often given by volunteer non-medics in car parks!

There was a complete lack of transparency and honesty from Government and Public Health bodies. Benefits were grossly overstated, and risks were downplayed or denied.

The 2021 vaccine mandates imposed on care workers crossed the line into overt medical tyranny. Where there is risk there MUST be choice. This extreme form of coercion led to 40,000 UK care workers leaving the profession. Many others accepted a vaccine against their will to keep their job.

Slide 11 - Abuse of Power

Coercion, fear and lies were used to pressure and shame people into acting against their best interests - invalidating informed consent.

Public Health authorities and politicians used coercive messaging and fearmongering to push people into accepting jabs.

The vaccinated were pitted against “anti-vaxxers” - dividing marriages, friendships, families and communities.

Policies to address “vaccine hesitancy” undermined individual autonomy and the right to medical choice. The term “anti-vaxxer” was used to shut down legitimate questions and concerns.

Many took the jab under false pretences, believing that it would protect others - an outright LIE.

Slide 12 - Students and Children

Students were put under intolerable pressure to accept vaccines - told their only way back to normal was with a jab. Vaccine centres were deployed at music festivals to capture young people and nightclubs banned the unvaccinated.

And we should be outraged at the unethical psychological techniques used to create “pester-power” from our youngest children, to demand the jab. Like this NHS Superhero campaign.

This shows how far we strayed as a society from sober, responsible medical practice.

Slide 13 - Dr Jackie Stone

We are also here to pay tribute to Dr Jackie Stone, a courageous doctor who lived and died by her ethical principles. Who stood up against the establishment and put her patients first.

For upholding her oath to “first do no harm” she was relentlessly and cruelly persecuted by the authorities and unjustly stripped of her medical licence. This battle took a terrible toll on her and, tragically, she took her life earlier this month. This is not only a devastating loss to her loved ones, but also to her patients and the wider world.

Slide 14 - Persecution of Ethical Doctors

Healthcare is big business. An ethical doctor is the ONLY protection a vulnerable patient has from a one-size-fits all, dehumanised public health system. And from the powerful vested interests of Big Pharma - who drive policies and put profits before individual wellbeing.

During the Covid era, most of the medical profession were silent in the face of unethical policies. The few courageous doctors who voiced vaccine safety concerns, were ruthlessly persecuted and censored by the NHS and GMC. Investigated, sacked or struck off.

It is very serious when doctors can’t honour their professional duty to raise patient safety concerns. Or use their clinical skills to treat patients in the way they judge best. Doctors who cannot act autonomously and ethically are mere agents of the state, which is very dangerous for the public.

Slide 15 - 2024 Continued Assault on Ethics

Covid policies have set a dangerous precedent - normalising the unethical. We are hurtling down a slippery slope of increasing state overreach into individual healthcare decisions.

Currently an NHS health board are seeking the right to spike a Downs Syndrome man’s drink with sedatives, to enable them to force-vaccinate him with a Covid vaccine against his will.

And the proposed Public Health Bill here in Northern Ireland is seeking to INCREASE and WIDEN the powers of the state in a health emergency. Opening the door to forced vaccinations and medical treatment for all, if decreed necessary by the state.

Slide 16 - Urgent Calls to Action

The emerging fallout from the ill-judged Covid vaccine rollout is arguably the biggest avoidable public health disaster in human history. We are therefore calling for: