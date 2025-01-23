Where were the doctors who should have been challenging the Covid madness from the beginning?

It seems most were silenced by their ‘regulators’, such as AHPRA in Australia, see for example:

But there were good doctors speaking out, if only more of their colleagues had joined them…

Consider for example general practitioner Alison Goodwin in New Zealand, speaking out in July 2021:

Alison is a member of New Zealand Doctors Speaking Out With Science (NZDSOS).

Alison is a doctor who held firm to fundamental medical moral and ethical principles, as she clearly states in her video statement below, e.g.

At medical school three principles were ingrained into me: Number one, first, do no harm.

Number two, the right to informed consent.

And number three, the right to decline a medical treatment. If there are medical colleagues out there watching, regardless of your opinion about the value of the vaccine, I would ask that you remember these three principles, and stand up and defend your patient's rights to informed consent, to fully informed consent, and the right to decline medical treatment. If more New Zealand doctors don't stand up and start defending these rights, I'll be ashamed to call myself a doctor. To our leaders - I think this is unethical and this is madness.

We must support those doctors and other practitioners who stood up and pushed back against the coercion and vaccine mandates, their stories must be told.

Please watch Alison’s three minute video statement, a full transcript is recorded under the video. The video was originally published on the NZDSOS website.

TRANSCRIPT - ALISON GOODWIN GP, 3 JULY 2021

Hi, I'm Dr Alison Goodwin, a GP in New Zealand.

Today I just want to speak to you about the Pfizer vaccine rollout that's happening in New Zealand.

In my opinion, it's inappropriate and unethical to roll out a medical procedure to the whole population of New Zealand, particularly a medical procedure that's new, and is still in clinical trials.

It's also inappropriate and unethical to force a person to have a medical procedure against their wishes or under coercion.

I have a number of concerns about this vaccine rollout and, to be fully informed, I think you need to know the following things:

First of all, it's a new technology, hasn't been used before.

Secondly, it's still in clinical trials. It won't be finished until 2023.

It's only got provisional consent with 58 conditions.

Pfizer has no liability in case of the vaccine not working or having adverse effects.

There is no long-term safety data. We have no idea what will be the outcome in one year, two years, five years. And the same applies to the efficacy.

It's not been studied in pregnancy or in the frail elderly.

Overseas, there are treatments being used that can treat COVID-19.

And I do not think that the monitoring of adverse reactions is adequate at present.

We're not all at equal high risk of harm from catching COVID-19. Some of us are already immune.

Those of us who are under 60 and otherwise healthy are at minimal risk from catching COVID-19. And in this instance, the risks of the vaccine are likely to outweigh any benefits.

To look beyond the ‘it's safe and effective mantra’, and ask some questions, listen to some of the doctors and scientists that are out there that have a different view, that have been censored off the internet and such like. It's on your own personal risk benefit ratio.

At medical school three principles were ingrained into me:

Number one, first, do no harm.

Number two, the right to informed consent.

And number three, the right to decline a medical treatment.

If there are medical colleagues out there watching, regardless of your opinion about the value of the vaccine, I would ask that you remember these three principles, and stand up and defend your patient's rights to informed consent, to fully informed consent, and the right to decline medical treatment.

If more New Zealand doctors don't stand up and start defending these rights, I'll be ashamed to call myself a doctor.

To our leaders - I think this is unethical and this is madness.

It is never appropriate to force a population to have an experimental medical procedure.

I've made a few notes of what I want to say…

Why have you not once spoken about health?

You have deliberately created conditions that harm the population's health - unemployment, social isolation, closing beaches and playgrounds, and separating families at crucial times, such as the births and deaths of their loved ones.

You have generated fear. You have not empowered people with the knowledge or conditions to improve their own health, and thus increase their resistance to COVID-19, and all other infectious diseases.

It would not be too hard to add some lifestyle advice, such as eat fresh fruit and vegetables daily, get outside in the sunshine and fresh air. Keep active, prioritise sleep.

If there are journalists and media out there watching, I would like to say that I am disappointed and disillusioned by your profession.

You’re supposed to be asking the tricky questions on behalf of New Zealanders. All you have done is perpetuate a fear-based narrative, and had no place for discussion of alternative views or ideas.

I think it's time for a new story, a story where we understand how amazing and clever and resilient the human body can be when it's given the right conditions.

Thank you for listening.

END OF TRANSCRIPT

