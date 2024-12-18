Former UK doctor and now podcaster, Doc Malik , captured the essence of the William Bay case against AHPRA and the Medical Board of Australia, during his recent discussion with William Bay to discuss the case:

Ahmad Malik is indeed correct.

Judging by the lukewarm and ‘damned with faint praise’ response on social media, it does seem ‘a lot of people don’t understand what a huge landmark case this is’.

For instance, Meryl Dorey plays down the significance of William Bay’s win against AHPRA and the Medical Board, saying his victory was largely due to “AHPRA’s arrogance, ignorance and outright stupidity, not anything he did or said”.

But this is precisely the golden gift of William Bay’s win - he has exposed the abuse of power by AHPRA and the Medical Board in persecuting doctors who challenge the status quo.

Who ARE these people?

On what basis do they conspire to destroy the lives of doctors and other practitioners who express views contrary to AHPRA and the Medical Board?

For example the AHPRA Position Statement 9 March 2021, which gagged practitioners from questioning the Morrison Government’s COVID-19 vaccine rollout, which Scott Morrison wanted to be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it”.

My layman’s conclusion is that the judgement of the William Bay case is absolutely devastating for AHPRA and the Medical Board.

In his judgement of the case, Justice Bradley said:

It might be difficult to characterise the conduct of the Board and AHPRA as anything less than profoundly unsatisfactory.

The spotlight must now be turned on these organisations, which were led by these recently departed individuals:

It is appalling what they did to William Bay, in persecuting him for his publicly expressed views on COVID-19 vaccination, and the process they used to stitch him up, described in detail in the judgement.

They sought to destroy this man’s life. Deliberately.

The repercussions for the rest of society are immense, with most of the medical profession now cowed by AHPRA and the Medical Board, and apparently rendered incapable of expressing critical thinking in regard to taxpayer-funded vaccination policy and practice.

AHPRA and the Medical Board have succeeded in terrifying the profession into silence, as it appears most are worried about the personal penalty to themselves if they speak out.

Meanwhile, the community has, and is, being subjected to a COVID-19 vaccine rollout that is largely being protected from criticism by the very people, the vaccinating practitioners, who are administering the injections.

This is a shocking state of affairs, with disastrous implications for the patient-practitioner relationship, in which the practitioner is gagged from speaking frankly with the patient, impacting on their legal, ethical and moral obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

The judgement in the case of William Bay provides an absolutely solid gold opportunity to go after AHPRA and the Medical Board.

It’s incredible this opportunity is being undermined by various people pouring cold water on the success of William Bay’s case.

Honestly, it is UNBLOODYBELIEVABLE!!! Talk about looking a gift horse in the mouth!

I for one will be going after AHPRA and the Medical Board for the actions they have taken, which have effectively disrupted free speech in the patient-practitioner relationship, and destroyed voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

For more insights into the way practitioners are being manipulated and threatened to submit to the status quo, I highly recommend viewing Ahmad Malik and William Bay’s discussion about the despotic regulation of the medical profession:

See my previous articles for more background: