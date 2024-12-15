William Bay’s outstanding win against Ahpra and the Medical Board of Australia is a devastating loss for Ahpra and the Medical Board.

William Bay has trashed Ahpra and the Medical Board.

The rogue collaboration between these two organisations must be critically investigated from the ground up.

Tellingly, former CEO of Ahpra, Martin Fletcher, announced his departure in August 2024, perhaps he saw the writing on the wall... His term has ended in December 2024.

Anne Tonkin, now former Chair of the Medical Board of Australia, also recently ‘stepped down’.

These rats may have departed the sinking ship, but they must still be held to account.

Fletcher and Tonkin have facilitated a ginormous disaster in the medical profession, with practitioners who question taxpayer-funded vaccination policy and practice being threatened with regulatory action, thereby effectively imposing a gag order upon the entire profession.

The great shame for the medical 'profession' is that they, in the main, capitulated to this gag order, see:

This has all come to a head with the Covid debacle, when the medical profession was press-ganged to support the then Morrison Government's COVID-19 vaccine rollout, no questions allowed.

See for example my email to Martin Fletcher and Anne Tonkin sent in July 2023:

William Bay’s extraordinary win against Ahpra and the Medical Board makes for very interesting times indeed on the voluntary informed consent for vaccination front, and practitioners' legal, ethical and moral obligation to uphold this vital principle.

This remarkable development, which has come in from left field, opens up a whole can of worms - for Ahpra and the Medical Board, for the practitioners, and for other institutions which have collaborated with the destruction of voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

It's going to be interesting to see how practitioners handle consultations involving vaccination in future... Including all those public calls for mass vaccination, and advertisements for vaccine products in doctors' clinics and pharmacies, and TV commercials urging people to ‘see their doctor’ about disease threats, etc.

Practitioners have been recruited as the frontline sales force for the vaccine industry, and they've been indoctrinated by their regulator Ahpra and others to not question vaccine products.

They're also being 'educated' on these products by a vaccine-industry funded organisation - the Immunisation Coalition.

You could not make this up...

See:

So how are practitioners going to handle the topic of vaccination going forward?

In regard to the COVID-19 vaccine products, the newly reinstated doctor William Bay makes his position clear in his response to Cafe Locked Out’s Michael Gray Griffiths:

I think the vaccines are shit, mate. They're absolute shit. They're killers. They destroy people's DNA. And I'm telling you this now, Australia and the world, as a registered doctor. So this is coming from a registered Australian medical professional. The mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you. They are not good for you. They are harming your children. They are harming you. Everything you've heard has been there to deceive you. And I have been vindicated in court today, to let you know, the people of Australia, that you have been lied to by the medical regulator. The medical regulator, Ahpra, has lied to you. And Justice Bradley in the Supreme Court of Queensland today has declared me 100% correct.

Tell us what you really think William!

Watch William Bay’s celebratory chat with Michael Gray Griffith.

A full transcript of their conversation is posted below.

It’s a refreshingly candid conversation with a doctor that must be spread far and wide, and discussed in the court of public opinion.

TRANSCRIPT

Chat between William Bay and Michael Gray Griffiths on Friday 13 December 2024

William Bay: Brisbane City Council, the place where I held many protests for freedom of speech, for informed consent, for the right for doctors to speak out against the vaccine.

And today, Michael, we have victory because the judge in the Supreme Court of Queensland has declared that, not only is my suspension overturned, but it was overturned from the day Ahpra ever tried to stop me from speaking in the first place.

It's a complete victory.

He's overturned the suspension. He's overturned the investigation.

He's even dismissed the proceedings in the tribunal where Ahpra was, until today, trying to get me for professional misconduct for criticising Chief Medical Officer and Head of the CDC, Professor Paul Kelly.

It's all gone. It's all finished.

The judge has affirmed that freedom of speech is number one.

The judge has affirmed that the doctor is in control of the doctor-patient relationship.

The judge has made freedom a legality in this country from this day henceforth.

Michael Gray Griffith: I don't know how to celebrate more. G'day mate. I don't know how to, it's incredible. And Ahpra is having to pay for everything, is that right?

William Bay: Yeah, not only did the judge say that Ahpra has to pay for my costs, but the judge said if there are any costs owing to Queensland, because I sued Queensland as well, right? If there are any costs owing to Queensland, Ahpra has to pay for those as well! So it's fantastic news, fantastic news.

Michael Gray Griffith: And you've done this mostly by yourself, correct? You've had some legal help, but this was your discovery, that you were right.

William Bay: Well look, I have have been self-represented, it's true, Michael. But, you know, it's all thanks to the supporters like these people here... It's all thanks to the people of Australia Michael, that have got me through this.

And of course Jesus Christ, because without him guiding me through everything, there's no way I could have beaten this team of ten lawyers. But thanks to my faith in God, and God guiding me, truly, that's all you need to win. How did I win? The answer is Jesus.

Michael Gray Griffith: But this is, it's not just you though, it's every doctor. Every doctor can now freely speak.

William Bay: Absolutely, absolutely. And I've already started criticising the vaccines and talking about how I'm going to...

Michael Gray Griffith: What do you think about the vaccines William?!

William Bay: I think the vaccines are shit, mate. They're absolute shit.

They're killers. They destroy people's DNA.

And I'm telling you this now, Australia and the world, as a registered doctor.

So this is coming from a registered Australian medical professional.

The mRNA vaccines are poisonous. They are bad for you. They are not good for you. They are harming your children. They are harming you.

Everything you've heard has been there to deceive you.

And I have been vindicated in court today, to let you know, the people of Australia, that you have been lied to by the medical regulator. The medical regulator, Ahpra, has lied to you.

And Justice Bradley in the Supreme Court of Queensland today has declared me 100% correct.

I have been unsuspended. My investigation has been set aside. The tribunal has been set aside.

Everything has been set aside in favour of the truth.

God bless you, Justice Bradley. God bless the judiciary.

God bless Australia. We have won!

_______________________________

Congratulations to William Bay on his achievement challenging tyranny.

See Rebekah Barnett’s and Alison Bevege’s reporting on this momentous event, and Craig Kelly’s recent analysis on X.

Also see William’s conversation with Ahmad Malik in the UK, another doctor who has suffered at the hands of the regulatory tyrants: