Vaccination is political

Stephen Due
7h

Too true Elizabeth. I recall going to visit the State Library of Victoria - which I first visited as a young child with my grandmother, and afterwards visited often, and paid for through my rates and taxes - and being turned away at the door by library official (who was, incidentally, a recently arrived Asian immigrant). As you can imagine I was not happy. To console myself I went to Readings bookstore and received the same treatment. It seems to me that the danger posed by a flu-like virus is nowhere near as bad as the danger we are now confronted with in the form of unintelligent, corrupt governments that are sold out to corporate interests.

Amat
5h

What an an awful concept - if you do not allow us to inject a substance into you and your child's body then you will be punished, the price for refusing to obey will be whatever we say it is. Yes it is organised crime made legal by the perpetrators, they create false narratives to pacify the wilful blind and give the illusion there is consensus. The cherry on top is we pay them to inflict this abuse on us.

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
