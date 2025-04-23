Graphic generated via input into ChatGPT

‘Our’ captured and treacherous governments are a mafia goon for the Public Private Partnership racket, threatening the individual to submit to the COVID-19 needle wielded by the collaborating vaccinator/medical profession… or else…

NO JAB, NO JOB … NO JAB, NO LIFE

The ‘No Jab’ concept was initiated in Australia in 2013, with the Murdoch empire’s ‘No Jab, No Play’ tabloid campaign, setting children up as fodder for the ever-increasing vaccine market. (The Murdoch empire has a conflict of interest, with News Corp Australia and Foxtel being corporate partners of the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute, which is involved in vaccine research, including COVID-19 vaccine research during the ‘Covid’ era.)*

In 2015, then Social Services Minister Scott Morrison facilitated the Murdoch media’s goal, with the incentivising/coercive No Jab, No Pay law for children being implemented in January 2016, followed by various State No Jab, No Play laws.

When we arrived in dystopian ‘Covid’ times in 2020, Scott Morrison was in situ as Prime Minister, supported by ‘Team Murdoch’, and keen to extend the ‘No Jab’ concept to adults, with his expectation in August 2020 that COVID-19 vaccination would be “as mandatory as you can possibly make it”, in obedience to Jane Halton’s demand in May 2020 for “‘no jab, no play’ for adults”. Halton is Chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation co-founded CEPI - Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2017. CEPI is the face of the booming pandemic industry.

With the coercive/mandatory ‘No Jab’ concept, we have a prime example of a Public Private Partnership, aka a mafia style racket, implemented to exploit and control the people.

To recap from previous posts…

In Australia the scheme came to fruition with the ‘National Plan to transition Australia’s National COVID-19 Response’, which in July 2021 demanded that ≥80% of people (16+) must be vaccinated with two doses of COVID-19 vaccine to release people from restrictions around the country, as agreed by National Cabinet, led by Scott Morrison with the State Premiers and Territory Chief Ministers.

As reported by the The Australian, the Australian Government Behavioural Economics Team, aka ‘Nudge Unit’, set the scene to coerce people to be compliant to COVID-19 vaccination, their key message being:

Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren’t , is likely to drive vaccine uptake.

‘Freedom incentives’ were to be used to ‘spur vaccination’. As the ABC reported, freedom from restrictions “would be incumbent upon Australians choosing to be vaccinated against COVID-19”. Note that word ‘choosing’…

Those who refused to ‘choose’ vaccination - ‘the unvaccinated’ - were to be punished, discriminated against and ostracised from society for their non-compliance, denied their ‘freedom’ in a supposed ‘free country’. See:

The States and Territories were the tool to implement the plan, for example then Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews’ vaccinated economy:

The largely unquestioning, rule-following vaccinators (nurses, doctors and pharmacists) wielding the needle, are the actual perpetrators of the penetration, with reportedly 73.3 million COVID-19 vaccine doses now injected under a hostile climate of intimidation and mandates.

The vaccinators are just ‘following orders’, acting at the behest of the hierarchy of the medical profession - the health practitioner regulatory agency AHPRA; the Chief Medical Officer and Health Officers on the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC); and the colleges and professional associations such as the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and the Australian Medical Association, and others.

But what about vaccinators’ moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

Obtaining valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination is impossible to achieve in a society where people are fed a diet of mis/disinformation by ‘the authorities’, e.g. fear-mongering lies about ‘Covid’, and where people are under duress to submit to vaccination - threatened with losing their livelihood and participation in society if they refuse to comply.

The vaccinators (nurses, doctors and pharmacists); the regulatory agency AHPRA; the Chief Medical Officer and Health Officers on the AHPPC; and the colleges and professional associations knew that vaccination mandates had been imposed across the country.

The medical profession should have refused to cooperate with intimidation and mandates, and the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Instead, they were eager collaborators, see for example:

Why didn’t the medical profession as a whole rise up against this travesty - mandated medical interventions in a supposed ‘free country’?!

This entire debacle must be exposed in the court of public opinion - the mafia style Public Private Partnership which deliberately manufactured the ‘Covid crisis’, with the intention to steal the people’s personal autonomy and bodily integrity, and enslave and exploit them in a social credit system.

*For more background, see my detailed paper: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination.