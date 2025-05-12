Recently the US Department of Defense has issued a memorandum dated May 7 2025 , which states:

On January 27, 2025, the President issued reference (a), concerning the Department of Defense's since-rescinded coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination mandate, which was unlawful as implemented, and "an unfair, overbroad, and completely unnecessary burden" on Service members.

What exactly does this mean - “unlawful as implemented”?

Who actually imposed the COVID-19 vaccination mandate upon US Service members?

According to President Trump’s presidential action dated January 27 2025:

On August 24, 2021, the Secretary of Defense mandated that all service members receive the COVID-19 vaccine. The Secretary of Defense later rescinded the mandate on January 10, 2023.

Lloyd J. Austin III was the Secretary of Defense in August 2021 - here is the letter announcing the COVID-19 vaccination mandate for US DoD Service Members. (Notably there is no clear designation under the illegible signature on this letter.)

Why wasn’t the obvious anomaly pointed out at the time - that a vaccination mandate violates valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

Who are the ‘medical experts’ advising the Secretary of Defense who ignored vaccinators’ moral, ethical and legal obligation to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

How could this happen?!?!

In the supposed ‘land of the free’…

Why didn’t the vaccinators themselves raise the alarm on this?

Surely they must know they must have the voluntary informed consent of the individual in front of them before administering the intervention?

The May 7 2025 US DoD memorandum acknowledges the wrong committed against Service members who were discharged for refusing to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, or who voluntarily left the military due to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate.

But what about all the Service members who submitted to the COVID-19 vaccination mandate under duress?

Who bears the responsibility for Service members being injected under duress - under threat of losing their livelihood and military career - without valid voluntary informed consent?

Is this not clinical negligence and battery that has been committed by the collaborating vaccinators?

Also see:

