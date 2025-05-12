Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Vivien C Buckley's avatar
Vivien C Buckley
8d

Elizabeth, as a shot injured person, I’m getting sick, tired and angry at all the double speak, obfuscation and lies about the truth, right from the origins of the shot, the origins of the mandates and the shot injuries. Who is behind all of this? Why was there no independent data collection on a technology never before tried on humans? Why were shot injuries ignored and silenced? Why were doctors who stood for their Hippocratic oaths demonized, smeared and threatened? I’m sick of it all and feel so frustrated at my lack of power to right a wrong. So many doctors, scientists, journalists can’t even make a dent even with evidence.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
Transcriber B's avatar
Transcriber B
8d

Elizabeth Hart— thank you for keeping the spotlight on informed consent. It is absolutely vital to basic human dignity.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
35 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture