Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire's avatar
Dr Rosemary Faire
Jun 28

"Behavioural economics" LOL is about as Orwellian as you can get! Thank you for pursuing this. The mythology of the Holy Vaccines and the For-The-Greater-Gooders needs to be thoroughly exposed or we'll be up for some more tyranny from the Biosecurity Brigade.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Amat's avatar
Amat
Jun 28

Many people would fall over themselves to be given something that is seen as a reward. It does not matter if that reward is "freedom" which from the moment we are born is an inalienable right, a right that is natural and essential for human dignity. The governments under the guise of "health" have the power to take that away from us at the stroke of a pen. A signature can take away our freedom as humans because of not only a virus but also the refusal to allow a substance to be put into our bodies, it will not stop there but instead will gather speed until every aspect of our lives will be governed by permission only. We experienced this with the fake pandemic and the ruthless use of "emergency powers".

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
19 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture