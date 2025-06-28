In August 2021, the Murdoch publication The Australian published an article which revealed the treacherous plan to ‘restrict the freedoms’ of people who refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.

This plan is contained in a report prepared by the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government - Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The key message from the Australian Government’s Behavioural Economics Team (BETA) was:

Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren’t , is likely to drive vaccine uptake.

And so it came to pass…

The Australian people were indeed threatened with ‘restricted freedoms’ if they refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.

The BETA report and National Cabinet, consisting of then Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers, were the architects of the plan to ‘restrict the freedoms’ of Australians who refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination.

People were subsequently threatened with loss of livelihood and participation in society for non-compliance with COVID-19 vaccination mandates - valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination was destroyed.

This denial of valid consent is an act of treachery against the people in a supposedly ‘free country’.

Where is the BETA report which laid out this plan to betray the people?

It’s not to be found on the BETA website.

Why did Murdoch’s The Australian get access to this BETA report, which now appears to be withheld from the Australian people?

It’s notable The Australian failed to provide critical analysis of the BETA report’s recipe for tyranny in “restricting the freedoms” of people who didn’t want to be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine products - a dereliction of the fourth estate’s duty to shine a light in dark corners and inform and warn the public.

I’m asking political representatives to assist me in gaining public access for this influential BETA report. So far my local state member, Jack Batty, has failed in this regard.

I’ve now submitted a Freedom of Information request to try and gain public access to this BETA report, which has had such a dramatic impact in facilitating mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, and violating valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Please see below my email forwarded to the FOI Coordinator of the Department of the Prime Minister and Cabinet.

The original email is accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2025/06/foi-request-for-a-beta-report-recommending-restricting-the-freedoms-of-unvaccinated-people.pdf

Date: Fri, Jun 27, 2025 at 7:49 AM

Subject: FOI Request for a BETA Report recommending 'restricting the freedoms' of unvaccinated people

Dear FOI Coordinator

Under the Freedom of Information Act 1982, I seek public access to a report prepared in 2021 by the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government, Department of Prime Minister and Cabinet (BETA), which recommended:

"Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren't, is likely to drive vaccine uptake." (My emphasis.)

There is no trace of this BETA report on the BETA website, this ‘nudge unit’ report appears to have been 'disappeared', despite BETA claiming to be "committed to being open and transparent about the work we do".

I requested assistance to access the BETA report from my State MP for Bragg, Jack Batty, whose office has now advised me "the report in question was not published publicly by BETA and as such they have not provided it to our office”. Batty’s office has fallen at the first hurdle in trying to track down this report. It remains to be seen if my requests to Federal MP for Sturt, Claire Clutterham, and Senator for South Australia, Alex Antic, are more effective in achieving transparency for this BETA report which has shaped mandatory COVID-19 vaccination policy in Australia.

The BETA report which has influenced taxpayer-funded vaccination policy should already be openly accessible in the public domain, it’s remarkable that I have to request this report under ‘Freedom of Information’.

In 2021, The Australian, a mainstream media platform which is part of Murdoch-run News Corp Australia, was privileged in being given access to the BETA report.

Who gave this BETA report to The Australian - what was the motive? Is this a prime example of the mainstream media being used as a propaganda machine to make people comply with coercive vaccination policy?

The BETA report was the subject of an article published in The Australian on 2 August 2021, which appeared to endorse the idea of the Australian public being ‘incentivised’ to submit to COVID-19 vaccination, see: 'Freedom incentives' to spur vaccination as Scott Morrison rejects cash (highlighted copy attached). [Additional note - article is behind a paywall.]

In its article, The Australian noted the BETA report’s recommendation: "Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren't, is likely to drive vaccine uptake." (My emphasis.)

The Australian failed to provide critical analysis of the BETA report’s recipe for tyranny in “restricting the freedoms” of people who didn’t want to be vaccinated with COVID-19 vaccine products - a dereliction of the fourth estate's duty to shine a light in dark corners and inform and warn the public.

The Australian article notes the research contained in the BETA report was "prepared by the Behavioural Economics Team of the Australian Government, led by the Health Department and officials at Prime Minister and Cabinet". (My emphasis.)

It is shocking that the Health Department and officials at Prime Minister and Cabinet were involved in this report which recommended "restricting the freedoms" of people who did not want to be vaccinated.

The aim of the BETA report was to manipulate Australians into submitting to vaccination. The Australian article quotes the BETA report:

"Incentives make a difference by enhancing the perceived benefits of the vaccine (or increasing the costs of not vaccinating). (My emphasis.) "This should be the primary consideration when considering the design of an incentive program. Incentives provide people with an additional and more immediate benefit. For some, incentives make the benefits of vaccination to outweigh its risks, thereby encouraging vaccination behaviour." (My emphasis.)

The "costs of not vaccinating" was to be denied freedom. 'Freedom' was the incentive used to outweigh the risks of vaccination, 'freedom' was the bait to 'encourage vaccination behaviour'.

Those who refused to be nudged into 'vaccination behaviour' would be punished by having their freedoms restricted...

The Australian article indicates that then Prime Minister Scott Morrison was leading the agenda to restrict the freedoms of the unvaccinated, with Morrison reported as saying: "...when the country moved to the second phase of national cabinet's reopening plan, exemptions from health restrictions would likely be provided for fully-vaccinated residents". (My emphasis.)

Only the compliant "fully-vaccinated" residents were to be 'granted their freedom' by the government/s. Morrison's statement reflects the BETA report's recommendation that "Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren't, is likely to drive vaccine uptake." (My emphasis.)

Scott Morrison announcing "exemptions from health restrictions would likely be provided for fully-vaccinated residents" is a startling admission, vividly illustrating that members of National Cabinet were colluding in a plan to 'restrict the freedoms' of the unvaccinated, discriminating against and marginalising the unvaccinated in a two tier society based on vaccination status.

This fulfilled Scott Morrison's original call in August 2020 that COVID-19 vaccination would be "as mandatory as you can possibly make it", as he announced in an interview with Neil Mitchell on radio 3AW.

The BETA report and National Cabinet brought to fruition Morrison's original expectation for mandatory vaccination - resulting in people being pressured, coerced and manipulated into submitting to COVID-19 vaccination, violating the obligation for valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as laid out in The Australian Immunisation Handbook, see under Valid consent.

The BETA report and National Cabinet's 'National Plan' were the foundation for the COVID-19 vaccination mandates which spread around Australia, led by Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet. Then Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and other members of the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC) were also major players in the mandatory vaccination plan, see more detail in my paper: Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination, June 2024.

National Cabinet's scheme to coerce people to be vaccinated is clear in the National Plan to transition Australia's National COVID-19 Response (see highlighted copy attached), which set a target of ≥80% vaccination (2 doses) to release people from restrictions, e.g. noting under 'C. Vaccination Consolidation Phase' - "Exempt vaccinated residents from all domestic restrictions" - which meant 'the unvaccinated' would still be restricted, denied their freedom as punishment for non-compliance.

This is an extraordinary situation, where governments in a supposedly 'free country' such as Australia implemented a mandatory medical intervention, i.e. COVID-19 vaccination, and wilfully ignored the obligation for valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination, along with violating medical privacy.

And now here we are, with millions of people in Australia pressured, coerced, manipulated and mandated to submit to COVID-19 vaccination, threatened with the loss of their livelihood and participation in society if they refused to comply.

This means there is no valid consent for COVID-19 vaccination, as it is impossible for vaccinators to obtain valid voluntary informed consent from people who are under threat of penalty for refusal to comply.

A major scandal looms in that the medical profession, and its regulator the Australian Health Practitioner Regulation Agency (AHPRA), collaborated with this destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination, which is an assault on personal autonomy and bodily integrity.

Please provide me with public access to the BETA report which has fuelled this scandal in Australia, via its recommendation in 2021:

"Providing vaccinated people with personal freedoms, and restricting the freedoms of those who aren't, is likely to drive vaccine uptake." (My emphasis.)

I also request that any processing fees for this FOI request be waived on public interest grounds, as the matter concerns government decision-making impacting on public health and civil liberties, deleteriously affecting the personal autonomy and medical freedom of Australians.

I look forward to your early response on this most serious matter of public interest.

* For more background supporting my FOI request for public access to the BETA report, also see my substack article: 'Freedom incentives' - Scott Morrison's mandatory vaccination plan

Yours sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

vaccinationispolitical.net

elizabethhart.substack.com