It’s stunning to consider that software billionaire Bill Gates masterminded the ‘race for a coronavirus vaccine’, insisting in this facebook clip in May 2020:

It’s going to have to go to 7 billion people.

Why?

Why was there a race for a coronavirus vaccine, when the World Health Organization acknowledged on 9 March 2020:

Illness due to COVID-19 infection is generally mild, especially for children and young adults.[1]

On 5 March 2020, US Military Medical Leaders had already admitted “…this still remains a low risk infection…even in the absence of a vaccine”.

But Bill Gates was ploughing ahead regardless, laying out his plans in his GatesNotes, published on 30 April 2020:

Gates warned:

Humankind has never had a more urgent task than creating broad immunity for coronavirus. Realistically, if we’re going to return to normal, we need to develop a safe, effective vaccine. We need to make billions of doses, we need to get them out to every part of the world, and we need all of this to happen as quickly as possible.

As Gates says, this “sounds daunting”. But not to worry, because the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is on the job, with Gates assuring us:

Our foundation is the biggest funder of vaccines in the world, and this effort dwarfs anything we’ve ever worked on before. It’s going to require a global cooperative effort like the world has never seen. But I know it’ll get done. There’s simply no alternative.

Financing is not an issue according to Gates, as:

Governments and other organizations (including our foundation and an amazing alliance called the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations) have made it clear they will support whatever it takes to find a vaccine.

The ‘amazing’ Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos in 2017:

A global coalition to create new vaccines for emerging infectious diseases, designed to help give the world an insurance policy against epidemics. With an initial investment of US$460m from the governments of Germany, Japan and Norway, plus the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and the Wellcome Trust, CEPI - the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations will seek to outsmart epidemics by developing safe and effective vaccines against known infectious disease threats that could be deployed rapidly to contain outbreaks, before they become global health emergencies.

In 2017, public-private partnerships were being put in place “designed to help give the world an insurance policy against epidemics”.

Was it “actually about creating a lucrative pandemic industry”?

It all slots in to place with the notorious Event 201 tabletop pandemic exercise in New York in October 2019, hosted by those loving and caring ‘not for profits’ - the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, the World Economic Forum and the Johns Hopkins Center for Health Security.

In an incredible coincidence, this pandemic simulation was based on a hypothetical outbreak of a novel zoonotic coronavirus transmitted from bats to pigs to people, starting in pig farms in Brazil, and depicted how lucrative public-private partnerships would play out in “response to a severe pandemic”.

And lo and behold, just a few months later, on 30 January 2020, a ‘real’ coronavirus outbreak is declared by the WHO, a ‘PHEIC’ - aka FAKE!

Now here we are, more than four years later, mulling over how the world’s people were locked down, restricted, tested, masked/muzzled, injected and surveilled.

It seems the ultimate goal was to exploit the entire population with lucrative COVID-19 injections over and over again, and to control people via vaccine passports and digital ID.

All in response to a disease it was acknowledged from the beginning wasn’t a serious threat to most people - it was “a low risk infection…even in the absence of a vaccine”.

How interesting now to consider that Bill Gates, the face of “the biggest funder of vaccines in the world”, was calling the shots in April 2020:

In order to stop the pandemic, we need to make the vaccine available to almost every person on the planet.

And not only was the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-founded ‘amazing’ CEPI on the case, Bill Gates proudly announced (the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation-founded) Gavi Vaccine Alliance was ready to help:

Getting the vaccine out in low-income countries could save millions of lives. The good news is we already have an organization with expertise about how to do this in Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Consider also that the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation was the second top contributor to the World Health Organization in 2020-2021, behind Germany, with the Gavi Alliance in sixth place behind the USA, UK, and European Commission:

The calling of the ‘novel coronavirus PHEIC’ by the WHO in January 2020 resulted in an astonishing amount of power being wielded by Bill Gates, and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation and its associates and acolytes.

A vital part of the plan relied on ‘our’ treacherous governments being used to intimidate, control and exploit us via the deliberately manufactured Covid crisis, including even mandating COVID-19 vaccine products - and vaccine passports - thereby violating voluntary informed consent.

There is much to think about now, about how this happened…how the remarkable influence of Bill Gates took over the world…

