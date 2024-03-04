"A low risk infection... even in the absence of a vaccine"
So why was there a 'vaccine solution'?
DemocracyManifest recently discovered an ‘elaborate piece of theatre’ performed on 5 March 2020, before the travesty of global lockdowns and other draconian restrictions were imposed to purportedly ‘mitigate Covid-19’.
This was a staged media event in March 2020, during which US ‘Military Medical Leaders’ discussed “whole of government” efforts for the development of vaccines and other “countermeasures” to “protect the citizens of the world” against Covid-19, complete with references to the Outbreak ‘deadly virus’ movie, and biosafety level 4 laboratories to set the scary scene...
But the bombshell moment of this ‘elaborate piece of theatre’, which beats up the Covid-19 ‘emergency’, comes towards the end, when infectious disease expert Nelson Michael says:
So I think people should recognize at the end of the day, this still remains a low risk infection to not just our service members but to the American public, and that we are really good as a hospital system, as a medical care system, from both the EMT up to intensive care units, at taking care of these. I'm not minimizing it, I'm just saying that even in the absence of a vaccine.
Just like the child with the Emperor’s New Clothes, but unlike the compliant journalists at the staged event, DemocracyManifest asks the obvious question:
Why was there a vaccine solution to “protect the citizens of the world” from what was acknowledged to be “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”?
Things become curiouser when we consider that also in March 2020, in an article in The New England Journal of Medicine, Anthony Fauci, Clifford Lane and Robert Redfield suggest:
…the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968)…
Really? So Anthony Fauci and co were also predicting in March 2020 that Covid-19 was likely to be ‘a low risk infection’?
So let’s ask the obvious question again…
Why was there a vaccine solution to “protect the citizens of the world” from what was acknowledged to be “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”?
Things really come to a head in January 2023, after almost the entire world has been pressed to have Covid-19 vaccines…and flu vaccines…over and over again…
Anthony Fauci and fellow authors David Morens and Jeffrey Taubenberger drop another bombshell, when they basically admit influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine products are rubbish, in their article Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses.
So let’s ask the obvious question again…
Why was there a vaccine solution to “protect the citizens of the world” from what was acknowledged to be “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”?
The answer is… THERE SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN A VACCINE SOLUTION FOR A LOW RISK INFECTION!!!
For years, the global population has been grossly misled about disease risk, and exploited by unnecessary and worse than useless vaccine products, wasting untold billions of dollars, and causing who knows how much damage.
See below my email to Fauci and co in April 2023, challenging this fiasco…the biggest crime in history:
David Morens, Jeffery Taubenberger and Anthony Fauci, you admit influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine products are rubbish in your article Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses. Cell Host & Microbe 31, 11 January 2023.
You say: "As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted. As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases."
Really?!?!?! So what is this, just out and out fraud?
And now we've been inflicted with the SARS-CoV-2 vaccine racket, products you admit "elicit incomplete and short-lived protection against evolving virus variants that escape population immunity"...but you also say "the rapid development and deployment of SARS-CoV-2 vaccines has saved innumerable lives and helped to achieve early partial pandemic control".
Based upon what evidence do you make that fanciful claim for efficacy?!
How have you gotten away with this utter bullshit for so long?
Because the scientific and medical establishment is captured by the lucrative Church of Vaccination, and incapable of calling out the gross exploitation of mass populations of people with defective and unnecessary products!
How many billions of people, including children, have been misled into having these unnecessary and worse than useless medical interventions?
How many billions of dollars have been squandered on the influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccines scam?
And these unnecessary and worse than useless products have been mandated in many instances, mandated medical interventions trashing the legal and ethical obligation for voluntary informed consent. And the medical 'profession' went along with this travesty.
The imposition of these medical interventions, and the resulting medical, economic and social damage, is the biggest crime in history, and it's time for the perpetrators to be brought to account.
Sincerely
Elizabeth Hart
Independent researcher investigating vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy
The governments were complicit in the exploitation of a primed population, how will we be able to have an objective investigation into the travesty that is passing for science in 2020-2024? People were deliberately worked up into a frenzy of fear so great that many were almost willing to inject themselves with the experimental substance, I know many were forced to take this product and that was also heinous act. I have said before the vaccine and viral world is a house of cards and with enough pressure could collapse, how can true innovation come from this foundation of corruption and greed.
"Medicine" has been exposed for what it's actually been for a very long time -- a population of the mediocre and the ethically challenged. "AIDS, Inc." exposed Fauci and the fraud that is science and medicine 40 years ago.
"Big Academia" exposed themselves, too, for what they are -- and did so more than 20 years ago. They exposed their lack of ethics and intellectual honesty when they 𝒂𝒍𝒍 remained silent (and complicit) over another absurd story -- the official story of Sep 11. Lies forming the basis for the wrecking of lives and liberty. While all the finest minds in academia remained blind, deaf, and dumb. Sound familiar?
So. Here we are. The "COVID" operation. Aided and abetted by 𝒂𝒍𝒍 major institutions, a global cyclone of fraud, graft, corruption, lies, coercion. It sucked up every facet of Life in its path, and now in its decay stage, as the dust settles, we see the wreckage everywhere.
Thank you for this reminder and the "receipts" (links), Elizabeth.