Vaccination is political

Amat
Mar 4, 2024

The governments were complicit in the exploitation of a primed population, how will we be able to have an objective investigation into the travesty that is passing for science in 2020-2024? People were deliberately worked up into a frenzy of fear so great that many were almost willing to inject themselves with the experimental substance, I know many were forced to take this product and that was also heinous act. I have said before the vaccine and viral world is a house of cards and with enough pressure could collapse, how can true innovation come from this foundation of corruption and greed.

SheThinksLiberty
Mar 4, 2024

"Medicine" has been exposed for what it's actually been for a very long time -- a population of the mediocre and the ethically challenged. "AIDS, Inc." exposed Fauci and the fraud that is science and medicine 40 years ago.

"Big Academia" exposed themselves, too, for what they are -- and did so more than 20 years ago. They exposed their lack of ethics and intellectual honesty when they 𝒂𝒍𝒍 remained silent (and complicit) over another absurd story -- the official story of Sep 11. Lies forming the basis for the wrecking of lives and liberty. While all the finest minds in academia remained blind, deaf, and dumb. Sound familiar?

So. Here we are. The "COVID" operation. Aided and abetted by 𝒂𝒍𝒍 major institutions, a global cyclone of fraud, graft, corruption, lies, coercion. It sucked up every facet of Life in its path, and now in its decay stage, as the dust settles, we see the wreckage everywhere.

Thank you for this reminder and the "receipts" (links), Elizabeth.

