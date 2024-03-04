DemocracyManifest recently discovered an ‘elaborate piece of theatre’ performed on 5 March 2020, before the travesty of global lockdowns and other draconian restrictions were imposed to purportedly ‘mitigate Covid-19’.

This was a staged media event in March 2020, during which US ‘Military Medical Leaders’ discussed “whole of government” efforts for the development of vaccines and other “countermeasures” to “protect the citizens of the world” against Covid-19, complete with references to the Outbreak ‘deadly virus’ movie, and biosafety level 4 laboratories to set the scary scene...

But the bombshell moment of this ‘elaborate piece of theatre’, which beats up the Covid-19 ‘emergency’, comes towards the end, when infectious disease expert Nelson Michael says:

So I think people should recognize at the end of the day, this still remains a low risk infection to not just our service members but to the American public, and that we are really good as a hospital system, as a medical care system, from both the EMT up to intensive care units, at taking care of these. I'm not minimizing it, I'm just saying that even in the absence of a vaccine.

Just like the child with the Emperor’s New Clothes, but unlike the compliant journalists at the staged event, DemocracyManifest asks the obvious question:

Why was there a vaccine solution to “protect the citizens of the world” from what was acknowledged to be “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”?

Things become curiouser when we consider that also in March 2020, in an article in The New England Journal of Medicine, Anthony Fauci, Clifford Lane and Robert Redfield suggest:

…the overall clinical consequences of Covid-19 may ultimately be more akin to those of a severe seasonal influenza (which has a case fatality rate of approximately 0.1%) or a pandemic influenza (similar to those in 1957 and 1968)…

Really? So Anthony Fauci and co were also predicting in March 2020 that Covid-19 was likely to be ‘a low risk infection’?

So let’s ask the obvious question again…

Why was there a vaccine solution to “protect the citizens of the world” from what was acknowledged to be “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”?

Things really come to a head in January 2023, after almost the entire world has been pressed to have Covid-19 vaccines…and flu vaccines…over and over again…

Anthony Fauci and fellow authors David Morens and Jeffrey Taubenberger drop another bombshell, when they basically admit influenza and SARS-CoV-2 vaccine products are rubbish, in their article Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses.

So let’s ask the obvious question again…

Why was there a vaccine solution to “protect the citizens of the world” from what was acknowledged to be “a low risk infection… even in the absence of a vaccine”?

The answer is… THERE SHOULDN’T HAVE BEEN A VACCINE SOLUTION FOR A LOW RISK INFECTION!!!

For years, the global population has been grossly misled about disease risk, and exploited by unnecessary and worse than useless vaccine products, wasting untold billions of dollars, and causing who knows how much damage.

See below my email to Fauci and co in April 2023, challenging this fiasco…the biggest crime in history: