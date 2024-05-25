Does the U.S. Prep Act protect doctors, nurses, pharmacists and others administering COVID-19 vaccine products, aka ‘countermeasures’, if they have not obtained voluntary informed consent for this medical intervention?

Consider:

The U.S. Prep Act notes: “The declaration provides immunity from liability (except for willful misconduct)…” (My emphasis.)

Does failure to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination constitute “willful misconduct”?

This is important to clarify, as mass populations have been injected with COVID-19 vaccine products under coercion, intimidation and mandates, which preclude obtaining valid voluntary informed consent, see for example the situation in Australia:

I’ve initiated enquiries about the U.S. Prep Act’s scope for providing immunity from liability.

See below my email to Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, sent on 23 April 2024:

Also see my email to Jesse M. Ehrenfeld, President of the American Medical Association, sent on 13 September 2023, which notes:

See my full email to Jesse Ehrenfeld here: Informed consent and Covid-19 vaccination mandates.

No responses received as yet from Jesse Ehrenfeld, AMA President, or Xavier Becerra, Secretary of the HHS.

This matter must be clarified as a matter of urgency - do vaccinators have immunity from liability if they have not obtained voluntary informed consent for administering COVID-19 vaccines/countermeasures?

We’ve already had confirmation in Australia that health practitioners do not have specific medical indemnity for administering COVID-19 vaccine products, and that

“Informed consent should be obtained for every COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations.”

What’s the situation in the U.S. under the Prep Act?

What happens when the community realises the medical profession didn’t obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination under coercion, intimidation and mandates?