More than two years ago, it was discovered that vaccinators - doctors, nurses, pharmacists - DO NOT have specific medical indemnity for administering COVID-19 vaccines in Australia, after my colleague Emma McArthur sent this enquiry to then Health Minister Greg Hunt, in November 2021:

In December 2021, Emma received a response from Louise Morgan of the Australian Government’s COVID-19 Vaccine Claims Scheme Taskforce, advising that:

Note again that in her December 2021 response to Emma McArthur, Louise Morgan says “The Scheme does not provide an indemnity for practitioners or insurers” and:

But in December 2021, ‘informed consent’ for COVID-19 vaccination had already been destroyed by COVID-19 vaccination mandates that had been imposed across Australia, with millions of people being coerced and intimidated into submitting to COVID-19 vaccination, under threat of losing their livelihood and participation in civil society - ‘No Jab, No Job’…to…‘No Jab, No Life’.

The floodgates had been opened for vaccination mandates in June 2021, after Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and the AHPPC capitulated to former Prime Minister Scott Morrison’s and National Cabinet’s demand for compulsory vaccination for aged care workers, which broke the principle of voluntary informed consent for vaccination, see my previous article:

As I highlight in my recent email to Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus, sent on 27 February 2024:

Voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination was precluded by misinformation from 'the authorities', and their use of coercion, intimidation and mandates to make people comply with this medical intervention. This was compounded by doctors, nurses and pharmacists failing to challenge coercion, intimidation and mandates for vaccination.

See:

The vaccinators - doctors, nurses and pharmacists - collaborated with coercion, intimidation and mandates for vaccination.

Why didn’t the medical profession as a whole challenge the imposition of COVID-19 vaccination mandates, as they should know such mandates preclude voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

Vaccinators have injected people they knew were under duress to comply, for example people living in the ‘vaccinated economy’ imposed by then Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews in September 2021, when then National Cabinet member Daniel Andrews decreed:

There is going to be a vaccinated economy and you get to participate in that if you are vaccinated. We're going to move to a situation where, to protect the health system, we are going to lock out people who are not vaccinated and can be.

The plan was to discriminate against and ostracise critical thinking people who did not want to consent to the highly questionable COVID-19 vaccine products.

Non-compliers were to be punished by exclusion from free participation in general society.

People were denied unimpeded personal autonomy and bodily integrity. Enormous political and social damage was done via the theft of freedom to choose or refuse medical interventions without penalty.

It’s extraordinary that the medical profession collaborated with this medical tyranny.

Again, why didn’t the leadership of the medical profession - and medical insurers - challenge the imposition of COVID-19 vaccination mandates?

Why did vaccinators - doctors, nurses, pharmacists - inject people they knew were appearing before them under coercion, intimidation and mandates? They should have refused to collaborate with coercion, intimidation and mandates.

What will it mean for vaccinators’ medical indemnity, if they have not fulfilled their legal and ethical obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for COVID-19 vaccination?

Which the Australian Government has confirmed should be obtained, as per Louise Morgan’s advice in December 2021…