Recently former New South Wales Premier Dominic Perrottet confessed in the Parliament of New South Wales:

This is a most serious admission of wrong-doing by a senior politician - why were vaccine mandates ever imposed upon the Australian population?

We must now seek accountability for this egregious assault on the population.

As noted above:

My colleague Emma McArthur received that statement in a letter from the Australian Government Department of Health, dated 21 December 2021:

I received the same statement in a letter from the Australian Government Department of Health and Aged Care, dated 17 November 2022:

This requirement is noted in a variety of sources, e.g. The Australian Immunisation Handbook, under Valid consent:

For consent to be legally valid, the following elements must be present... It must be given voluntarily in the absence of undue pressure, coercion or manipulation... It can only be given after the potential risks and benefits of the relevant vaccine, the risks of not having it, and any alternative options have been explained to the person.

At the time Emma McArthur received her letter from the Morrison Government in December 2021, and when I received my letter from the Albanese Government in November 2022, various vaccine mandates were in place around Australia, ranging from ‘No Jab, No Job’ to ‘No Jab, No Life’.

How could vaccine mandates be put in place when this so clearly contradicts the requirement for voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

Coercion and mandates preclude voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

There is no valid consent if people cannot say ‘no’ without penalty.

How could the medical profession administer mandatory medical interventions?!

The medical ‘profession’ should have refused to collaborate with this travesty!

This happened not just in Australia, but in so many other countries around the world, including other Five Eyes countries - the United States, Canada and New Zealand. Notably vaccine mandates did not take off in the UK.

This must be tracked back now, who are the actual perpetrators who facilitated the destruction of voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

See for example: