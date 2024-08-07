During his valedictory speech yesterday, upon leaving the New South Wales parliament, former New South Wales premier, Dominic Perrottet said:

without dwelling on every decision we got wrong, I believe it is important to point out one mistake which was made by governments here and around the world. That was the strict enforcement of vaccine mandates. Health officials and governments were acting with the right intentions to stop the spread, but if the impact of vaccines on transmission was limited at best, as it is now mostly accepted, the law should have left more room for respect of freedom. Vaccines saved lives but, ultimately, mandates were wrong. People's personal choices should not have cost them their jobs. When I became Premier, we removed them—or the ones we could—but this should have happened faster. If a pandemic comes again, we need to get a better balance, encouraging people to take action whilst at the same time protecting people's fundamental liberty.

This is an important admission by a former NSW premier who was in power during the Covid debacle.

While there is much to challenge in Dominic Perrottet’s speech, he is absolutely correct that...

…mandates were wrong.

Those responsible for the COVID-19 vaccine mandates must be brought to account.

In this regard see my detailed paper:

Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination, 6 June 2024

And my email to the CEO of Ahpra, Martin Fletcher; the Chair of the Medical Board of Australia, Anne Tonkin; and Members of the 15 National Boards:

And finally, after years of spreading propaganda and suppressing critical analysis of the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid crisis’, the mainstream media finally reports a story highlighting “…mandates were wrong”.

For the record, see links to MSM articles below: