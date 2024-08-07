"...mandates were wrong."
Former NSW Premier Dominic Perrottet - "People's personal choices should not have cost them their jobs."
During his valedictory speech yesterday, upon leaving the New South Wales parliament, former New South Wales premier, Dominic Perrottet said:
without dwelling on every decision we got wrong, I believe it is important to point out one mistake which was made by governments here and around the world.
That was the strict enforcement of vaccine mandates.
Health officials and governments were acting with the right intentions to stop the spread, but if the impact of vaccines on transmission was limited at best, as it is now mostly accepted, the law should have left more room for respect of freedom.
Vaccines saved lives but, ultimately, mandates were wrong.
People's personal choices should not have cost them their jobs.
When I became Premier, we removed them—or the ones we could—but this should have happened faster.
If a pandemic comes again, we need to get a better balance, encouraging people to take action whilst at the same time protecting people's fundamental liberty.
This is an important admission by a former NSW premier who was in power during the Covid debacle.
While there is much to challenge in Dominic Perrottet’s speech, he is absolutely correct that...
…mandates were wrong.
Those responsible for the COVID-19 vaccine mandates must be brought to account.
In this regard see my detailed paper:
Misfeasance in Public Office? The Destruction of Voluntary Informed Consent for Vaccination, 6 June 2024
And my email to the CEO of Ahpra, Martin Fletcher; the Chair of the Medical Board of Australia, Anne Tonkin; and Members of the 15 National Boards:
Why weren’t doctors, nurses and pharmacists warned not to collaborate with coercive and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination? Devastating failure to protect the public by Ahpra and the National Boards, 5 July 2024
And finally, after years of spreading propaganda and suppressing critical analysis of the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid crisis’, the mainstream media finally reports a story highlighting “…mandates were wrong”.
For the record, see links to MSM articles below:
Former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet declares vaccine mandates as ‘wrong’ in his last week in parliament. ABC News, 6 August 2024
Covid-19 vaccine mandates were ‘wrong’, former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet says as he exits politics. The Guardian, 6 August 2024
Dominic Perrottet admits COVID vaccine mandates during pandemic were ‘wrong’ as former premier caps off political career. Sky News, 6 August 2024
Dominic Perrottet: Former NSW Premier admits in farewell speech that Covid vaccine mandates were a ‘mistake’. Daily Mail, 7 August 2024
‘Best intentions’: Former NSW premier Dominic Perrottet says harsh vaccine mandates were wrong in valedictory speech. News.com.au, 6 August 2024
Vaccines saved lives? Which ones? “It is attempted manslaughter to continue pushing these gene-based injections on people.” ~ US pathologist Dr Ryan Cole (2023)
Obeying wrong mandates was even worse!
We need to understand that mandates were not a mistake but a deliberate effort to murder people.
Here some clues:
Depopulation or extermination of us, the “useless eaters”?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
Who are The Powers That SHOULDN'T Be ?
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/criminal-intent
Weaponization of Justice
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/weaponization-of-justice
Depopulation or EXTERMINATION? (finest quotes):
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/depopulation-or-extermination
Illuminati David Rockefeller, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/david-rockefeller-illuminati
Illuminati Attali, finest quotes:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/attali-illuminati-finest-quotes
Confessions of ex illuminati Ronald Bernard:
https://scientificprogress.substack.com/p/confessions-of-illuminati-ronald