Ahmad Malik’s illuminating discussion with Angus Dalgleish, in May 2023, provides a very useful insight into an establishment insider’s evolving views on international vaccination policy and practice, an area that has been dominated for years by the likes of Bill Gates and Anthony Fauci.

I highly recommend readers view the discussion in full, as it is very rare to see such frank and open discussion on this subject between a former doctor and a medical researcher.

Now what I want to ask you is, what is the role of people like Bill Gates, and the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, Gavi, funding the WHO, rubbing shoulders with our MPs? I mean, he is obsessed with vaccines. If it was really about health, there are so many other things we can do to optimise our health - lifestyle choices, fasting, proper nutrition, proper whole food, exercise, minimising stress, getting out in nature - that you could advocate for. And actually, what our governments did was the exact opposite. They told us to isolate, stay indoors, not have any treatment. What is going on here, because is it just corruption and money and greed? Well, what do you think?

Well, I don't have time to go into this now. I don't think we or anybody else has the time to go into it. But, the summary is, I personally think, and I know two people who wanted to introduce me to the Gates Foundation, and perhaps to get funding for what I do. And I told both of them, I said, in my view of my research things, I said, all the applications I've made to the Gates Foundation have been turned down. I thought perhaps they weren't as good as others. I now know that what was funded, even I could say would never, ever get anywhere or be pointless. I've come to another conclusion. I think Bill Gates has done more damage to the world's health than probably any other individual, aided and abetted by Tony Fauci. I mean, it's unbelievable the damage this drive for vaccines has done, particularly in the Third World and Africa, where it is obvious, and we go right back to our own, is it John Snow? With all our cholera and stuff like that, that correcting the water, food, nutrition, vitamin D, would do actually far more for the overall health of populations than some untried vaccine that you jab into everybody. And if there's any problems, you move on to the next one. I mean, I used to think that… I thought all this vaccine, that Gates, everything, was good’. No! This has actually made me start to look back at everything else. And I think some vaccines have done unbelievable harm. I was under the perception from my books and textbooks, and general reading, that they actually were very, very good. I mean, go back with regards to vaccines that have been absolutely globally very, very useful. I mean it goes to smallpox and polio...even that…the continuation aspect of it… But after that, an awful lot of vaccines were just rolled out because they could be…vaccine institutes like the Big Merck Institute... But…Maurice Hilleman, who I knew very well from my HIV days, and they were trying to get an HIV vaccine, which I knew at the time it failed, was doomed. So I wasn't too bothered particularly by it. But he did stun me. I had dinner with him a couple of times, not one-to-one, but a few scientists at meetings. He stunned me. He said when he developed a vaccine, he said he never slept well ‘til the three millionth person had received the vaccine without a significant side effect. It wouldn't have got beyond a hundred people, the Covid vaccine, if he'd been in charge.

Again, these are the evolving thoughts of an establishment insider, Angus Dalgleish.

It is very, very rare indeed to see someone in Angus Dalgleish’s position speaking so frankly about vaccination, it is a revelation.

I would still challenge some of Angus Dalgleish’s views on ‘traditional’ vaccines, and also the ‘engineered virus’ theory he favours… But whatever is the real story about ‘Covid’, there were not mountains of bodies in the streets, there was no real threat to the general population, as he acknowledges.

But I’m not going to dissect Angus Dalgleish’s comments further in this post, I simply want to share this example of an establishment insider willing to speak out publicly on the highly protected subject of vaccination.

These are his thoughts in May 2023, which may have moved further on from his article published on The Daily Sceptic in January 2023: The Disastrous Covid Vaccines Risk Tarring All Vaccines With the Same Brush.

And of course his views have changed hugely from his wholesale promotion of the COVID-19 vaccines in the awful Daily Mail article published in July 2021: What every young person who fears the jab MUST be told: Vaccine expert ANGUS DALGLEISH dismantles beliefs that have seen rates stall among the 18-30s.

Given the great reluctance of most people in the medical and scientific establishment to question the blessed ‘Church of Vaccination’, it is significant that Angus Dalgleish is willing to acknowledge in his May 2023 discussion with Ahmad Malik:

So when everything changed, when facts changed, I changed too, very much.

The facts changed for Angus Dalgleish, the scales started to fall from his eyes…

There should be many, many more people within the medical and scientific establishment waking up, and willing to engage in such open conversations now, after the deliberately manufactured global crisis which is ‘Covid’.

For instance, questioning why a software billionaire, Bill Gates, has been dominating international vaccination policy for the past more than 20 years?

And why was Bill Gates ‘leading the race for a coronavirus vaccine’ in 2020, with his plans laid out in his GatesNotes article on 30 April 2020 - What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine See:

It seems almost the entire ‘establishment’ has been captured by the megalomaniacal Gates’ agenda, and has collaborated with exploiting the world’s people via the ginormous ‘Covid’ scam - coercing and mandating people to submit to COVID-19 injections, the anti-virals, the testing, the masking, the surveillance, the destruction of privacy - it’s physical and psychological abuse on a massive scale.

It’s diabolical what has been going on, and it goes way beyond ‘Covid’.

We must now have open and unhindered discussion on international vaccination policy and practice, this conversation has been deliberately suppressed for years.