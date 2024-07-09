In early 2020, Bill Gates was leading “the race to create a COVID-19 vaccine”.

Yes, seriously, a software billionaire was dominating international vaccination policy, as Gates has done for years via the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, see for example the Global Vaccine Action Plan.

In his GatesNotes article in April 2020, Gates insists:

In April 2020, Gates laments that ‘traditional’ vaccines are “time-consuming to make”, and was enthusiastic about new approaches “to get the vaccines out to the whole world much faster”.

For example RNA vaccines…

Gates says:

Our foundation—both through our own funding and through CEPI—has been supporting the development of an RNA vaccine platform for nearly a decade. We were planning to use it to make vaccines for diseases that affect the poor like malaria, but now it’s looking like one of the most promising options for COVID. The first candidate to start human trials was an RNA vaccine created by a company called Moderna.

‘Dr’ Gates gives us the lowdown…

Because RNA vaccines let your body do most of the work, they don’t require much material. That makes them much faster to manufacture. There’s a catch, though: we don’t know for sure yet if RNA is a viable platform for vaccines. Since COVID would be the first RNA vaccine out of the gate, we have to prove both that the platform itself works and that it creates immunity. It’s a bit like building your computer system and your first piece of software at the same time.

Blimey…this is all sounding very novel - from the computer geek/’vaccine expert’!!!

So how did that ‘proof-finding exercise’ turn out, on the world’s population? Do the RNA vaccines create immunity? The RNA vaccines ‘that don’t prevent infection nor transmission’? The RNA vaccines purportedly against the collection of common respiratory symptoms called ‘Covid’ - something that was known from the beginning wasn’t a serious threat to most people? And against ‘asymptomatic infection’…aka ‘positive Covid test’…?

More from ‘Dr’ Gates in April 2020…

Here’s how an RNA vaccine works: rather than injecting a pathogen’s antigen into your body, you instead give the body the genetic code needed to produce that antigen itself. When the antigens appear on the outside of your cells, your immune system attacks them—and learns how to defeat future intruders in the process.

You essentially turn your body into its own vaccine manufacturing unit.

Crikey!!! Does he mean something like this?

“…the use of the body as bioreactor…” ?!?!?!

Wow! This is one helluva of an experiment with people’s bodies!?!

I wonder how many people were clearly informed about this before the needle was inserted into their arm, that their body was going to be artificially turned into “its own vaccine manufacturing unit”…

But wait a minute, isn’t this…

Why on earth would anyone subject themselves or their child to this ginormous medical experiment, against “a low risk infection”?

Mass populations were coerced and even mandated to submit to these injections…precluding valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

How could this happen?!?! How could a megalomaniac software billionaire take over international vaccination policy, and inflict this vaccine experiment on billions of people?

How could the medical profession go along with inflicting this experiment on the population…under coercion and mandates?

This is such a disaster…

Much of the global population has been coerced and mandated to participate in a global vaccine experiment at the behest of software billionaire Bill Gates.

As former Australian Health Minister Greg Hunt admitted to David Speers on the ABC in February 2021:

WITHOUT VALID CONSENT…