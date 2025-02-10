In the UK, former surgeon Ahmad Malik has been undertaking an extraordinary series of interviews with a wide variety of people on his Doc Malik Honest Health podcast, discussions which have put him in the cross hairs of ‘the establishment’.

These interviews often challenge the status quo and provide valuable information not generally accessible in the mainstream media.

Consider for example one of Ahmad Malik’s early podcasts, a discussion with Angus Dalgleish, a professor of oncology, who is currently outspoken in challenging the Covid narrative, although he very controversially pressed the COVID-19 vaccines on young people in an article published on the Daily Mail in July 2021, see What every young person who fears the jab MUST be told: Vaccine expert ANGUS DALGLEISH dismantles beliefs that have seen rates stall among the 18-30s.

In this interview with Ahmad Malik, Angus Dalgleish provides some very frank commentary on how he was ‘coerced’ into promoting the COVID-19 vaccines on the Daily Mail in July 2021 (I will return to this in another post), and other matters relevant to the deliberately manufactured global debacle that is ‘Covid’.

I highly recommend watching the entire podcast…which is left with a cliff-hanger at the end! Hopefully there will be a resumption of this discussion some time soon…

There is so much to think about in this discussion…

In this post, I’m highlighting a quote from Angus Dalgleish about government influence over the mainstream and social media during ‘Covid’, and about Pfizer’s influence on vaccination policy, including the suggestion,

"...the government have made it an offence to criticise the vaccine program..."

During their discussion in the clip above, Ahmad Malik raises the conformity of ‘the science’ during ‘Covid’, and questions:

But why? Why this mass conformity? Because science should be about debate, challenging, questioning. What has led us to this point where everyone was singing from the same hymn sheet?

Angus Dalgleish replies:

I totally agree. It was dystopian and Orwellian, whereas any alternative was not only ridiculed and cancelled, but absolutely denied. I mean, normally in a scientific debate, like the Manhattan Project for instance, you'd call all the top people together, and bash it all out until you'd all got something you agreed on. There was nothing approaching that with this. It was like it was all predetermined, and anybody who disagreed was a troublemaker. And more recently, of course, dealing with ‘fake news’ as it were. I mean ‘spreading misinformation’. That is the staggering thing. Anybody who tried to be rational on this was immediately ‘spreading misinformation’, cancelled by the mainstream media. And then we've got Twitter, and all these people, cancelled everything as well. We now know that they were being paid billions, these agencies. Social media, mainstream media was being ordered by government. I did an interview with a mainstream channel, who's moved a bit to the centre, who told me, straight to my face, that the government have made it an offence to criticise the vaccine program. So they have to be very obtuse in how they discuss it. I said, ‘I cannot believe that!’, they said ‘yes, they made it a total offence to do so, and we're not allowed to do it’. With the Twitter and all those, we now know that the government paid these people to get rid of any anti-Covid narrative, whether it be ‘why don't we treat it with this, because they're logical and simple and cheap. There's problems with the vaccine, there's some side effects with the vaccine’. They were paid to delete all that stuff. It is beyond belief, but they did. And we now know that Pfizer paid a fortune to numerous groups to lobby for the vaccine, and even worse to lobby for vaccine mandates. They actually paid for all this to be done. So this is something which we've never ever experienced before.

Wow…

These are very interesting insights from an establishment insider…

Is this all true?

Did ‘the government make it an offence to criticise the vaccine program’?

Were ‘ social media, mainstream media being ordered by government’?

Were they “being paid billions”?

Did the government pay “these people to get rid of any anti-Covid narrative”?

Did Pfizer pay “a fortune to numerous groups to lobby for the vaccine and even worse to lobby for vaccine mandates”?

Was ‘Covid’ “all predetermined”?

It certainly seems “Anybody who tried to be rational on this was immediately [accused of] ‘spreading misinformation’, cancelled by the mainstream media”.

We must have answers to these questions… (Also very interesting to think about in light of the USAID revelations…)

Because the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid’ crisis was used to mis/disinform the public about a beat-up disease threat and the COVID-19 vaccine products.

The mainstream and social media were used to propagandise the public, and dissidents challenging the ‘Covid’ narrative were censored.

People were lied to about ‘Covid’ by governments and others, and coerced and even mandated to submit to COVID-19 vaccine products, under threat of losing livelihood and participation in society.

It was ‘No Jab, No Job’ to ‘No Jab, No Life’, certainly in Australia.

Under this hostile climate of mis/disinformation (aka lies) from the authorities, and coercion and mandates, vaccinating practitioners were unable to obtain valid consent for vaccination - how could they legally, ethically and morally collaborate with coercion and mandates?!

It’s impossible to obtain valid consent under coercion and mandates, so there is NO VALID CONSENT for COVID-19 vaccination.

When are people going to wake up to the significance of what has occurred, i.e. the destruction of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

Who is going to be held accountable for this travesty…in our supposed ‘free countries’…?

As well as turning the spotlight onto the media’s role in all this, we must challenge the medical ‘profession’ who were also…