Just as Robert F. Kennedy Jr. settles into his new role as Secretary of Health and Human Services, yet another measles outbreak emerges to dominate the airwaves…

‘Deadly measles’ is the big ticket item in vaccine world…but is it actually the threat it’s made out to be?

Has unnecessary interference upset the natural equilibrium of measles, a “self-limiting infection of short duration”?

UPDATE: I’ve just found RFK Jr.’s HHS press release, which contains much information which must be questioned, e.g.

Please see below my email to Robert F. Kennedy Jr., requesting an investigation into why mass population measles vaccination was ever implemented.

Dear Secretary Kennedy, in light of the current hysteria about measles, I hope you will launch an investigation into why mass population measles vaccination was ever implemented?

For instance, an article published in 1962, authored by Alexander D. Langmuir and Donald A. Henderson et al*, indicates measles was regarded as a:

"self-limiting infection of short duration, moderate severity, and low fatality" [which] "has maintained a remarkably stable biological balance over the centuries". (Please see article attached.)

Lawyer Aaron Siri provides useful history on measles and vaccination in his testimony to the Novel Coronavirus Southwestern Intergovernmental Committee in Arizona, as shared in Episode 352 of The Highwire, including a transcript: https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/the-informed-consent-imperative-aaron-siri-testifies/

It is deplorable that natural defences against what is called 'measles', this 'self-limiting infection', were interfered with by an artificial product, including ingredients such as fetal bovine serum, with who knows what impact on the injected recipients?

The hubris of the epidemiologists who sought to interfere with natural defences against measles is evident at the conclusion of Langmuir and Henderson et al's article, where they say:

"To those who ask me, "Why do you wish to eradicate measles?," I reply with the same answer that Hillary used when asked why he wished to climb Mt. Everest. He said, "Because it is there." To this may be added, "...and it can be done.""

What breathtaking arrogance...

Again, Secretary Kennedy, I hope you will launch an investigation into the original implementation of measles vaccination, which was subsequently mandated by US states, thereby violating valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

Who initiated this action to interfere with people's apparently effective natural defences against measles? How was it approved? Who was consulted? For the benefit of the vaccine industry?

And how could vaccinators collaborate with this highly questionable vaccine intervention, which subsequently became a vaccine mandate, thereby forsaking their own moral, ethical, and legal responsibility to obtain valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

This must also be considered in light of so many other vaccine interventions, e.g. COVID-19 vaccination, which is also on the US vaccination schedule for children, despite the fact 'Covid', i.e. a group of common respiratory symptoms, is not a serious threat for children. How did this happen?!?! How could unnecessary COVID-19 vaccination be foisted upon children?

There is a very, very large can of vaccination worms to be opened Secretary Kennedy, I hope this is well underway...

