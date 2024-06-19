Yesterday I cross-posted Maryanne Demasi’s remarkable interview with Joseph Ladapo, the Florida Surgeon General, during which they discussed the mainstream media fear mongering about measles outbreaks.
During his chat with Maryanne, Joseph Ladapo said:
Measles certainly can be serious and sometimes you can get very sick. But by and large, historically, it's not something that was abnormal to catch. Many recover but nowadays it has been transformed into something that signals the end of days. It’s just not realistic.
Again, it’s not to say that measles cannot be serious, because it can be, but for most healthy kids, they’re going to get over it. That’s just the reality.
All the pandemonium about casting it as if it’s the plague or Ebola, well, no, it's not.
Unfortunately, some public health officials, at least the ones that make it on TV, have a warped vision of health. They equate things like vaccines with health, but vaccines are not health. Health is health - when you're sleeping, you're eating and you're exercising. It’s not a medical product.
Medical products can help people, but they’re not the definition of health.
I think ‘disease mongering’ is equating medications and vaccines with health – it’s actually a sick way of thinking about health and wellness.
Maryanne’s article prompted me to share a comment about my own experience with measles, which I also shared as a note which generated a lot of interest, see:
I also want to raise this topic directly on my substack…
What do others think about measles, about this disease being touted as ‘deadly’.
What’s your own experience? Please share in the comments.
Here’s my original comment on Maryanne’s article:
Re the 'deadly measles'...
You know how it's regularly said people have forgotten how deadly these diseases were?
Well I'm from a generation that experienced measles...I'm actually a 'measles survivor', according to my Mother's recollection.
I'm 64, born in London in 1959.
A few years ago I asked my Mum if I had a measles as a child, and she recalled me having measles around 18 months of age (this would be 1961 and wouldn't have been verified by a 'test').
She was a young mother, only 19 years old and I was her first child. She was shocked to see her baby covered in spots and called the doctor to the house. Mum recalled the doctor said I had measles, but told her not to worry, they would just run their course (a rather more benign message than we receive nowadays...)
Mum said the spots lasted about ten days and I did not seem to be too adversely affected. She said "it did not put you off your food in any way" and "you used to sleep right through the night from 10.00 pm to 6.00 am." This was in the days when most mothers were home with their children.
In 2012 I had serological testing (i.e. a blood test) to check my immunity for measles, mumps and rubella. According to these tests I understand I'm 'protected'. It seems I have natural immunity to measles due to having this disease as a child. Somehow I must have had exposure to mumps too, but I do not recall having obvious symptoms of this disease. It's likely I had rubella vaccination as a girl, but I wonder about this now, as I wonder about all vaccine interventions.
Since the Covid debacle, I wonder about this entire area of 'health' - does any so-called 'expert' actually have any idea what they're talking about?
They seemed to be clueless during 'Covid'.
This area is awash with conflicts of interest, with 'vaccine solutions' for an ever-increasing number of diseases being foisted upon mass populations, and with pHarma dominating policy, and the medical 'profession' keen to play along.
We have no idea of the cumulative effect of all these vaccine products and revaccinations on the 'womb to tomb' vaccination schedule. Do doctors, nurses or pharmacists ever wonder about this?
Any questioning of vaccination has been suppressed over the years, with people labelled as 'anti-vaxxers' for seeking transparency and accountability for these medical interventions.
We need a review of the entire taxpayer-funded vaccination schedule, urgently.
Eight kids in my family, born 1965 to 1975. We all had measles, mumps, whatever German measles is and chicken pox. I remember calamine lotion for spots. I used chickweed paste for my kids. We all have very good health and bounce back quickly if we do get sick. Only one of us has mild allergies. Mum remembers taking us to visit sick kids so we could get it over and done with. Not something I would do but maybe different times. She is no germophobe either and often says "What doesn't kill you makes you stronger".
I had the measles as a small child -- four, maybe? Early 60's. According to my mother, it was a pretty severe case. I remember nothing about it, really...I remember my mother kept the room dark. So I could sleep. Evidently, I slept a lot.
One day, slowly opening my eyes, I looked across the room. With the sliver of background light from the hallway, I could see my mother's silhouette. With her right hand on the door knob, she was slowly, quietly pulling the door closed...I closed my eyes, went back to sleep. As sick as I was, that is one of my fondest, most cherished memories.
She'd come to check on me, as she had quite frequently. She told me later that I was very sick and she kept looking in on me. I'd slept pretty solidly for several days, and my mother was the one who took care of me. No doctor. Had she called our doctor? Maybe. You could back in those days and actually speak with your doctor.
The measles "did their thing." With my mother's care and my own little body's natural reaction, I recovered just fine. As did every single other kid I knew...It was not "end of days" to have the measles.