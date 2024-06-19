Yesterday I cross-posted Maryanne Demasi’s remarkable interview with Joseph Ladapo, the Florida Surgeon General, during which they discussed the mainstream media fear mongering about measles outbreaks.

During his chat with Maryanne, Joseph Ladapo said:

Measles certainly can be serious and sometimes you can get very sick. But by and large, historically, it's not something that was abnormal to catch. Many recover but nowadays it has been transformed into something that signals the end of days. It’s just not realistic. Again, it’s not to say that measles cannot be serious, because it can be, but for most healthy kids, they’re going to get over it. That’s just the reality. All the pandemonium about casting it as if it’s the plague or Ebola, well, no, it's not. Unfortunately, some public health officials, at least the ones that make it on TV, have a warped vision of health. They equate things like vaccines with health, but vaccines are not health. Health is health - when you're sleeping, you're eating and you're exercising. It’s not a medical product. Medical products can help people, but they’re not the definition of health. I think ‘disease mongering’ is equating medications and vaccines with health – it’s actually a sick way of thinking about health and wellness.

Wow!

How stunning is it to see a public health official speak in this common sense way?

It’s worth repeating the wisdom of Joseph Ladapo…

Brilliant!

Maryanne’s article prompted me to share a comment about my own experience with measles, which I also shared as a note which generated a lot of interest, see:

I also want to raise this topic directly on my substack…

What do others think about measles, about this disease being touted as ‘deadly’.

What’s your own experience? Please share in the comments.

Here’s my original comment on Maryanne’s article: