In his recent major announcement endorsing Donald Trump, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. says:

Siblings of Robert F. Kennedy Jr. have turned on him for his endorsement of Donald Trump:

Yes, it seems Robert F. Kennedy Jr. disagrees with the Democrats, and his own family.

Consider for instance his niece Kerry Kennedy Meltzer, whose opinion piece Vaccines Are Safe, No Matter What Robert Kennedy Jr. Says, was published on The New York Times on 30 December 2020.

I challenged the editor of The New York Times about Kennedy Meltzer’s opinion piece in January 2021, see my email below, original also accessible here.

I suggest this email sent more than three and a half years ago, when the deliberately manufactured ‘Covid crisis’ (aka fake ‘PHEIC’) was being pressed full bore around the world, is very interesting to review now.

My email to the NYT editor quotes Bill Gates boasting about sabotaging Trump's plans for a Vaccine Safety Commission to look into ill effects of vaccines (in 2016/2017), as RFK Jr was advising Trump "that vaccines were causing bad things".

Gates trashed the Vaccine Safety Commission, telling Trump “...no, that's a dead end, that would be a bad thing, don't do that.” See from around 2:02 in this video:

Of course a Vaccine Safety Commission would be “a bad thing” for Gates' extensive vaccine interests...Gates being the kingpin of global vaccination policy and profiteering via his pulling the strings of the WHO, Gavi, CEPI etc, see for example:

The mind absolutely boggles at the damage that has been done to the world’s people by the egregiously unaccountable influence of Bill Gates, most recently via the great ‘Covid’ heist led by Gates, with the wholehearted support of self-admitted 'not a vaccine expert' doctors such as Kerry KENNEDY Meltzer…

Wow! Is anyone actually trying to quantify this yet, the damage done by the onslaught of poisonous vaccine products, including via coercion and mandates?

The actual damage done - to health, to society, to the economy, to freedom?

The biggest crime ever - when are the perpetrators going to be brought to account?

Gates and his henchmen are planning to do this again - Monkeypox, Bird Flu and who knows what other fake ‘PHEICs’ are being lined up to exploit and injure us all.

As RFK Jr says at the end of his recent tweet summarising the disastrous impact of ‘the Covid pandemic’:

See below my email to the editor of The New York Times , including the hyperlinked NYT opinion piece by Kerry ‘not a vaccine expert’ KENNEDY Meltzer:

Bill Gates and Kerry Kennedy Meltzer - people campaigning to prevent consideration of vaccine safety To the Editor of The New York Times from Elizabeth Hart, 6 January 2021 Kerry Kennedy Meltzer says "Vaccines are safe, no matter what Robert Kennedy Jr. says", NYT Dec. 30, 2020. Kerry Kennedy Meltzer also admits "Being a doctor does not make me a vaccine expert..." And yet The New York Times provides Kerry Kennedy Meltzer with a soapbox to push her poorly informed views on vaccine safety, and denies Robert Kennedy Jr. a right of reply. What a dire situation we are in now, with people such as Kennedy Meltzer using her credentials as a 'doctor' to pontificate on a subject in which she self-admittedly has no expertise. What does Kerry Kennedy Meltzer know about the US vaccination schedules for children and adults? Does she think people should be forbidden from questioning these ever-increasing vaccination schedules? Now, on top of this bewildering number of vaccine products and revaccinations throughout life, fast-tracked experimental coronavirus vaccine products are being foisted upon the global community. This is just the beginning, as lucrative coronavirus vaccine products are likely to be pressed upon the community every year. We have no idea of the long-term cumulative consequences, on top of the rest of the burgeoning vaccine load. Bizarrely, it appears Bill Gates is the driver of the 'race for coronavirus vaccines', see for example his article 'What you need to know about the COVID-19 vaccine', published on GatesNotes on 30 April 2020, in which he states "In order to stop the pandemic, we need to make the vaccine available to almost every person on the planet". It's astonishing that software billionaire Bill Gates is running the world's coronavirus vaccination policy, this is yet another extension of his massive vaccine empire which is headed by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. The power and reach of the Gates Foundation must be investigated as a matter of urgency, there is a massive international web driving the Gates' global vaccination agenda in tandem with the vaccine industry, including via the World Health Organisation, Gavi Alliance, US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations, Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation, and many other organisations, including Imperial College London, the home of the 'modelling' by Neil Ferguson et al, which has shaped the global response to SARS-CoV-2, particularly the implementation of society and economy destroying 'lockdowns'. Bill Gates has world leaders at his beck and call, meeting with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson in November 2020 to discuss rolling out coronavirus vaccination[1], and pursuing vaccine financing with other world leaders such as French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, President Ursula von der Leyen of the European Commission, and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Zayued of the United Arab Emirates[2]. Bill Gates has also been instrumental in hindering consideration of vaccine safety, an endeavour which appears to have many supporters, including for example Dr Kerry Kennedy Meltzer... Bill Gates deliberately sabotaged the establishment of a Vaccine Safety Commission in the United States. Gates boasted that when he met Donald Trump on two occasions, including in the White House in 2017, Trump asked Gates "if vaccines weren't a bad thing, because he was considering a commission to look into ill effects of vaccines", and that Robert Kennedy Jr. "was advising him that vaccines were causing bad things". Gates told Trump "...no, that's a dead end, that would be a bad thing, don't do that."[3] And it seems that's when the idea of a Vaccine Safety Commission died, because Bill Gates said "...that would be a bad thing, don't do that". How appalling that Bill Gates deliberately sabotaged consideration of vaccine safety, when he was awash in conflicts of interest via his own promotion of vaccine products. And look where we are now, being pressed to have fast-tracked experimental coronavirus vaccine products, at Bill Gates' behest, and with vaccine product safety being protected from scrutiny. There's little or no critical analysis of the immensely rich and powerful Bill Gates in the mainstream media, where Timothy Egan in The New York Times fawningly describes Gates as "the most interesting man in the world" and a "lavender-sweatered Mister Rogers". A counterpoint to Egan's hagiography of Gates is the report Philanthropic Power and Development - Who shapes the agenda? which provides interesting analysis of the 'philanthropic influence' of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation on global health policy. The influence of Bill Gates on the disproportionate and ill-targeted response to SARS-CoV-2 is a massive international scandal, particularly the questionable rush to global coronavirus vaccination. We so desperately need a properly functioning 'fourth estate' to investigate this matter, instead of the biased and deeply conflicted corporate media which is working to hinder transparency and accountability for international vaccination policy and vaccine product safety. Elizabeth Hart Adelaide, Australia Independent person investigating the over-use of vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy References: 1. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson meets Bill Gates to discuss COVID-19 vaccine. WION, 12 November 2020. 2. Inside Bill Gates' high-stakes quest to vaccinate the world against COVID-19. The Seattle Times, 23 November 2020 3. A video of Bill Gates comments is currently accessible on YouTube, under the title: Bill Gates Dishes About President Donald Trump Meetings in Exclusive Video, MSNBC, 18 May 2018. It's notable that the YouTube transcript on the video does not include a clear transcription of Bill Gates saying "...no, that's a dead end, that would be a bad thing, don't do that", despite these words being clearly audible in the video (around 2:30).

* Thanks to colleagues for their tips and advice on this post.