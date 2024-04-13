Consider this scenario…

In October 2021, the ABC announces:

Westpac and the Commonwealth Bank have become the latest employers to make it mandatory for their employees to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19, in a move that will affect around 76,000 workers across the country.

Imagine you’re one of those 76,000 workers impacted by these employer vaccine mandates, and you don’t want to be vaccinated.

You’re faced with an ultimatum - ‘No Jab, No Job’.

What do you do?

If you refuse to submit to the vaccine mandate, you’ll lose your job, and it will probably be impossible to get another comparable job with vaccine mandates sweeping across the country.

How will you pay your rent or your mortgage? How will you pay for electricity and other utilities, petrol and car registration, and insurance and other expenses?

How will you feed and care for your family?

This is your livelihood at stake.

The threat is to financially cripple people if they refuse the Covid injections, to intimidate them into compliance.

You’re cornered by an oppressive employer vaccine mandate, with a deadline to comply.

Under duress, you go to a doctor’s clinic and say “doctor, I don’t want the vaccine”.

Bear in mind that the doctor has a legal and ethical obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination, as specified in The Australian Immunisation Handbook:

This obligation of practitioners, a.k.a. vaccinators - doctors, nurses, pharmacists - was confirmed to me personally in a letter from AHPRA, the regulator of practitioners, received in September 2021. This is the relevant section in AHPRA’s reply to me:

I also have personal correspondence from the Australian Government, dated November 2022, confirming that:

It’s clear that vaccinators - doctors, nurses, pharmacists - have a legal and ethical obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination.

In your imagined position as one of the 76,000 Westpac and Commonwealth Bank workers mandated to have vaccination in October 2021, what happens in the doctor’s clinic when you say you’re only there because of the vaccine mandate, and you don’t want the vaccine?

How should the doctor respond?

Please let me know your thoughts in the comments.

What is your own experience with coercion, intimidation and mandates?

