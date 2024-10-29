Please see below a speech by former doctor Bruce Paix, at the Adelaide Freedom Rally held on 18 December 2021.

This was a deeply shameful time, when vaccine mandates and restrictions on ‘the unvaccinated’ were being imposed around Australia, instigated by then Prime Minister Scott Morrison and the Premiers and Chief Ministers in National Cabinet, and the Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and his colleagues on the Australian Health Protection Principal Committee (AHPPC).

As Dr Paix says in his speech:

Everybody has been harmed by Covid. But not harmed by the disease Covid, we've all been harmed by the government's attempts to manage Covid. We've all endured endless government-inflicted pain, all in a futile attempt to manage a respiratory virus that for most of us would be nothing more than a cold. We have been made into criminals by our own government. We all now live in a police state, a place where the police commissioner can write his own rules and then sign off on them. A place where your elected politician can send the police around to silence you, if you ask too many inconvenient questions about Covid. Ask me how I know? That's what happened to me.

Dr Paix concludes:

When I see so many ordinary, decent citizens standing up against this, I know we will win. I read your banners. I feel your energy, and I hear your voices. We will win because the light of freedom is always stronger than the boot of tyranny.

Please watch Dr Bruce Paix’s speech in this video, it runs for about 14 minutes, full transcript below.

How many other doctors and medical professionals were speaking out so fearlessly in December 2021? Please share their names and stories in the comments.

This video is also accessible via this link.

TRANSCRIPT OF SPEECH BY DR BRUCE PAIX, 18 DECEMBER 2021

Introduction by Kathy Scarborough, organiser of the Adelaide Freedom Rally

So our first speaker today is ‘the thoroughly discredited former doctor’ Bruce Paix…

Dr Bruce Paix:

Freedom fighters, thank you for joining me today to fight medical tyranny. Give yourselves a round of applause.

My name is Bruce Paix. I used to be a doctor. I was a doctor for 32 years. I was a good doctor. I worked at the sharp end of medicine, the trauma end, the emergency end. And I never made a bad medical decision that killed a patient in all of those 32 years. They used to pay me $350,000 a year. I used my training to make life critical health decisions every day.

And now I'm cancelled for doing exactly that.

Vaccines are not safe, not effective, and not in the best interest of most people, including myself.

And so, I declined to take part in that medical experiment. And for that I was cancelled.

So now I want you to do something for me. I want anybody in this crowd who's had Covid to stick their hand up and, I mean, really had Covid. I don't mean had a false positive PCR following a test that they were forced to take when they weren't even sick. I mean, respiratory illness, gone to hospital, lost a week out of your life in bed at home. Is there anyone?

Okay, I couldn't see anyone. Maybe there's one.

Okay, second question. Is anybody here being harmed by Covid? Stick your hand up.

You should all have your hands up. Everybody has been harmed by Covid. But not harmed by the disease Covid, we've all been harmed by the government's attempts to manage Covid.

We've all endured endless government-inflicted pain, all in a futile attempt to manage a respiratory virus that for most of us would be nothing more than a cold.

Our businesses have suffered and failed, look at mine.

We have lost our jobs. We've lost our friends. We've lost our houses. We've lost the ability to live our lives. Some of us have suffered vaccine injuries, and others have been assaulted by the police. Our holidays have been ruined, our travel restricted, our freedoms have been stolen.

Some of us have been sent to jail, sorry, mini hotels, for the crime of association, for the crime of being roughly in the same place at roughly the same time as somebody else who also had a false positive PCR test.

Ask Senator Antic. Is he still in jail? Senator Antic was arrested and taken to jail for the crime of suspicion of being unvaccinated. And yes, he was arrested and he was taken to jail. When armed police escort you against your will to a secure facility with locks on the doors and keep you there for 14 days, you have been arrested and you have been taken to jail.

We have been made into criminals by our own government. We all now live in a police state, a place where the police commissioner can write his own rules and then sign off on them. A place where your elected politician can send the police around to silence you, if you ask too many inconvenient questions about Covid. Ask me how I know? That's what happened to me. My own MP, who I voted for. Forgive me, I knew not what I did.

My own MP, Josh Teague, sent the police around to intimidate me rather than answer the questions I sent him about Covid management.

That was Josh Teague, Speaker of the House, in the Parliament of South Australia. And what punishment did Premier Marshall dole out to the speaker of the house for this gross misuse of political power? The Premier promoted Josh Teague to the Attorney General's position. Think about that.

The top legal officer in the state is a man who thinks it's okay to send the police around to silence political opponents.

And what did the Police Commissioner do? We know that he's aware because I've seen the letter of complaint that one of you wrote, asking him whether this was an appropriate use of police resources. What's the bet we don't hear anything more about that?

We now live in a police state where ordinary, decent people are scared of the police. They've seen the thuggery in Victoria and in New South Wales, and we know it's coming here.

But we've all been right to resist, even at such heavy cost, because Covid vaccines are new, are untested, are dangerous, are experimental and for most people are unnecessary.

Even the short-term safety data are highly concerning. Miscarriages are happening, strokes are happening, heart attacks are happening. Many, only a day or two after injection. Myocarditis is real. Did you know they've just added a billing code to Medicare for the management of post-vaccine myocarditis? Did you know that?

They did that for an ‘extremely rare side effect’.

One of my sources at the military base at Edinburgh told me that six soldiers there have myocarditis after their forced mandatory vaccinations. And just like the athletes we've heard about who've found themselves in this position. These are six fit young people whose lives, careers and health are probably ruined.

And what are the long-term risks? Infertility, autoimmune disease, acquired immune deficiency, booster addiction, cancer. What about those? What is the risk of those?

The true answer is, nobody knows. We can't know. No, we haven't had enough time to find out. Most drugs take years or decades to fully approve. These new untried, untested experimental drugs have been rushed out in a period of months worldwide, under coercion.

And now they want to extend it to our children. Children have even less risk of serious Covid than even young adults. And they have a lifetime to develop and deal with any side effects that may come up.

The US and UK data says that the risk of serious Covid in children is one in a million. Why are we doing this?

And the vaccines don't even work.

Ask Barnaby Joyce, ask Jay Weatherill.

Ask yourselves, if two jabs work, why take a third? If two jabs don't work, why take a third? If the vaccines work, why aren't they working?

Everyone in Australia will be exposed to Covid at some point. Each of us will have to fight our own personal battle with Covid.

My immune system does not protect you. And my children's immune system does not protect their grandparents. And even if it did, what sort of society uses its children as human shields for their grandparents? What sort of society does that?

Yes, my friends, we have all been hurt by Covid. Many grievously by the government response, however, not by the virus.

Winning this fight is crucial because losing means tyranny.

It means compulsory, central planning of your health forever. It means the transformation of our once free country into a medical dictatorship.

I will not let this happen. Not to me, not to you, and not to my children. And looking around me, my spirits are high. My spirits are high because I know we will win.

When I see so many ordinary, decent citizens standing up against this, I know we will win. I read your banners. I feel your energy, and I hear your voices.

We will win because the light of freedom is always stronger than the boot of tyranny.

The light of freedom is always stronger than the boot of tyranny.

Thank you for coming out with me today.

Nothing in your lives or your children's lives will ever be more important than this.

Nothing could ever be more important than this.

Hold the line and thank you.

________________

* See Emma McArthur’s letters to South Australian Police Commissioner Grant Stevens, and Josh Teague, the MP for Heysen, challenging Dr Bruce Paix being persecuted for “the non-crime of letter writing”: https://humanityattheprecipice.wordpress.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/police-visit-doctor-for-questioning-covid-19-response-30112021.pdf

________________

Thousands of people regularly marched for their freedom in rallies around Australia at the height of the Covid debacle, with little or no reporting by the mainstream media. These important political events were suppressed from the Australian community.

See below a couple of my own snapshots from the march around Adelaide on 18 December 2021: