Last Friday I was invited onto The Melinda Richards Show on TNT Radio

https://tntvideo.podbean.com/e/gene-tunny-and-elizabeth-hart-on-the-melinda-richards-show-5-july-2024/

Our discussion starts around 37:08 and runs for 18 minutes.

Melinda and I discuss the latest ‘pandemic’ beat-up Bird Flu/H5N1, the pandemic industry, conflicts of interest, the Seven Spotlight program, Covid, informed consent for vaccination, AHPRA, Covid vaccination of children, gain of function, misfeasance in public office, etc.

Prior to the ‘Covid’ debacle it was practically impossible to have an open discussion about vaccination, this is an area that has been verboten for years, no questioning allowed of ‘The Science™’.

It’s quite remarkable to have these discussions on a public forum now, although it’s yet to make it to the mainstream.

I’ve been invited onto TNT Radio many times now and really appreciate them providing a platform for topics which are ignored and covered up by the MSM.

