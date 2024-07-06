TNT interview discussing bird flu/H5N1, pandemic industry, conflicts of interest, the Seven Spotlight program, Covid, informed consent, gain of function, misfeasance in public office...etc...
Elizabeth Hart on The Melinda Richards Show on TNT Radio
Last Friday I was invited onto The Melinda Richards Show on TNT Radio
https://tntvideo.podbean.com/e/gene-tunny-and-elizabeth-hart-on-the-melinda-richards-show-5-july-2024/
Our discussion starts around 37:08 and runs for 18 minutes.
Melinda and I discuss the latest ‘pandemic’ beat-up Bird Flu/H5N1, the pandemic industry, conflicts of interest, the Seven Spotlight program, Covid, informed consent for vaccination, AHPRA, Covid vaccination of children, gain of function, misfeasance in public office, etc.
Prior to the ‘Covid’ debacle it was practically impossible to have an open discussion about vaccination, this is an area that has been verboten for years, no questioning allowed of ‘The Science™’.
It’s quite remarkable to have these discussions on a public forum now, although it’s yet to make it to the mainstream.
I’ve been invited onto TNT Radio many times now and really appreciate them providing a platform for topics which are ignored and covered up by the MSM.
Access more interviews on Melinda’s show via this link, and have a browse around the TNT website for other interesting shows: https://tntradio.live/shows/the-melinda-richards-show/
"The medical profession... these people have to be held to account [as well as AHPRA]."
"There’s a whole clique of these [medical] academics that’s been at this for years - influencing tax-payer funded vaccination policy… funded by industry. And the public doesn’t know about this because [mainstream media] makes so much money advertising… promoting the jabs."
Great interview on “the church of vaccination” and “the real bioterrorism”, Elizabeth. And thanks for the shout-out to DemocracyManifest!
For me, the amount of information on eugenics pushers, depopulation proponents, 'civil' population reductionists, and the military Industrial perception management complexes involvement in pushing these agendas using pharmaceutical companies as the incremental democide we 'urgently' - see Kissingers NSSM report - had to have. Keep in mind it was 50 years ago the think tanks and influencers of sock puppet politicians were pushing for major depopulation policies. The killing fields of 'health' care will testify to where that has gone. The health of 'GAIA' is now a priority- as the propaganda goes anyway.
I wonder what BOB Geldof would be thinking about this pre-culling of the next generation?
I can imagine the perception managers have successfully used the 'for your SAFETY' weaponised moniker way before the NAZIS did, and they are still using it to this day. It's the social engineers method of herding the flock into the killbox for their incremental extermination for one, but as the biodigital convergence and data driven economy are also some of the major goals of this technocratic machine and its profiteers, the maiming and deaths from injections are almost a distraction.
They definitely want the deathometer steadily climbing, but the open air prison and its block-chains of slavery are being built again- FOR YOUR SAFETY... and CONvenience
CONditioning 19 was an operation to RESET the social contract.