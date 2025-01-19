In the five minute video below, Rupert Lowe provides important critical commentary on the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency’s (MHRA) role in the disastrous COVID-19 vaccine rollout. It’s a similar story in Australia with the Therapeutic Goods Administration (TGA), and in the US with the Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

After all these years of treachery against the people, when is this massive global scandal going to break?!

Rupert Lowe notes that the MHRA

enabled the biggest assault on civil liberties and economic prosperity in my lifetime, which was lockdown - the greatest scandal of them all. It was quite simply, the most disgraceful period of recent history. The MHRA’s insistence on vaccines for all enabled lockdown restrictions to continue for as long as they did. It must take part responsibility for the consequences…

Rupert Lowe says

None of it was based on any science, and certainly not the vaccination of almost the entire population—including, disgracefully, young children. This was a hideous dereliction of duty by the MHRA. It was not just children it forced the covid vaccination on, but tens of millions of people who had absolutely no need for it whatsoever.

As Rupert Lowe acknowledges, we were told a tissue of lies…

We were fed the lie that taking the jab would protect vulnerable loved ones, which was disgraceful dishonesty. The vaccine did not prevent transmission—we know that now, and we knew that then. It should always have been a fully free and informed choice.

Exactly!

It should always have been a fully free and informed choice.

This is what must come to the fore now…

How could the medical profession collaborate with the lies and coercion that were foisted upon the public to make them submit to this vaccine intervention?

Indeed, it seems the medical profession was itself coerced to participate in this travesty, and trash free choice and valid informed consent.

See for example:

This must all come under the spotlight now.

Please watch the video below. (Also see Rupert Lowe’s tweet of the video clip on X.)

A transcript of Rupert Lowe’s speech is recorded underneath the video, and is accessible in this Hansard link.

TRANSCRIPT - RUPERT LOWE MP, UK HOUSE OF COMMONS DEBATE, THURSDAY 16 JANUARY 2025. (Emphasis added.)

I should start by alerting people to my declared interests relating to the pharmaceutical industry.

All of us familiar with the growth of the quango will be aware of how these unelected, unaccountable organisations have come to control and dominate British public life—not us, the democratically elected Members, but the quangos. Failure is rewarded and never punished.

No organisation encapsulates that point as comprehensively as the MHRA.

Its role is essentially to ensure that medicines and medical devices are safe and effective—where have we heard those words before?

How can it possibly be trusted to regulate properly when it is funded largely by the companies it is tasked with regulating?

It is simply human nature for a conflict like this to impact on the decision-making process.

The biggest challenge in the MHRA’s history was the covid response, and it failed.

It enabled the biggest assault on civil liberties and economic prosperity in my lifetime, which was lockdown—the greatest scandal of them all. It was, quite simply, the most disgraceful period of recent history.

The MHRA’s insistence on vaccines for all enabled lockdown restrictions to continue for as long as they did.

It must take part responsibility for the consequences: vast NHS backlogs, mental health issues rife, soaring alcohol-related deaths, obesity booming, children’s development wrecked, long-term illnesses mounting, increased substance abuse, domestic violence on the rise, unnoticed child neglect, fathers missing the birth of their children and elderly loved ones left to rot and die alone. We were not even allowed to mourn the dead properly. The wicked list is endless.

None of it was based on any science, and certainly not the vaccination of almost the entire population—including, disgracefully, young children.

This was a hideous dereliction of duty by the MHRA. It was not just children it forced the covid vaccination on, but tens of millions of people who had absolutely no need for it whatsoever.

There was clear risk from taking the vaccine—not just the initial two doses, but the booster following them.

The evidence for the vaccine was simply not there, particularly considering that by that stage, almost the entire population had actually caught the virus, which gave far more effective natural protection than any man-made intervention. The MHRA knew that, but it failed to act. Why?

Was it under political pressure not to undermine the wretched covid response?

Had it been honest about the real need—or lack thereof—for population-wide vaccinations, the whole case for lockdown would have collapsed.

As of 4 November, there had been 489,991 adverse reaction reports from covid-19 vaccines in the UK. Those are just the reported issues. What is the true number?

When individual after individual reports feeling far worse after taking the vaccine than they ever did after the virus, should we not question whether that vaccination was necessary?

The MHRA failed. This was simply not a vaccine that was needed by the entire population.

We were fed the lie that taking the jab would protect vulnerable loved ones, which was disgraceful dishonesty.

The vaccine did not prevent transmission—we know that now, and we knew that then.

It should always have been a fully free and informed choice.

If an elderly man in his 90s believes that the virus poses more of a threat than the vaccine, then let him take it.

For almost everyone under 70, that is a risk analysis that falls firmly in the camp of not having the vaccine.

Don’t even get me started on the abhorrent vaccine passport policy—one of the most evil policies devised by Government in living memory.

The MHRA should have provided full and transparent data so that educated adults could make their own decisions for themselves and for their families.

It must act as an independent barrier against both political expedience and corporate profit, protecting public health above all else.

The question is: who regulates the regulator?

Who protects against regulatory capture?

How did the MHRA allow politicians, celebrities and even its own agency to describe these vaccines as safe and effective, when yellow card data clearly showed it is not universally safe and certainly not universally effective?

How could MHRA CEO June Raine say she had transformed the MHRA from a watchdog to an “enabler” of the pharmaceutical industry—an oxymoron for a watchdog that is meant to safeguard public health?

It is Parliament’s duty now to exercise its sovereign power to ensure that we learn from the myriad of mistakes.