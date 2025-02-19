I’ve emailed my recent post No Jab, No Pay: “That’s not informed consent!” to the Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, also copied to other key people in the Parliament/s and in the bureaucracy. My original email can be accessed via this link.

No Jab No Pay/No Play is a disaster, and prepared the groundwork for the widespread 'No Jab, No Job' to 'No Jab, No Life' debacle during 'Covid'.

This story MUST break before the upcoming federal election...

Here's the bottom line...there is NO VALID CONSENT for vaccination...there never has been...

18 February 2025

Dear Anthony Albanese, FYI, please see below my latest article No Jab, No Pay: "That's not informed consent!", also publicly accessible via this link: https://elizabethhart.substack.com/p/no-jab-no-pay-thats-not-informed

My article includes a video clip from my discussion with UK former surgeon Ahmad Malik in August 2023, when we discussed vaccination, including No Jab, No Pay/No Play in Australia.

For years, vaccinating practitioners have been injecting people, including children, without valid consent, because the information used to justify vaccination is highly questionable and mired in conflicts of interest. And of course for children, practitioners themselves, aged care workers, military people - these groups are subject to coercive/mandatory vaccination, which obviously precludes 'voluntary' consent.

As if that isn't bad enough, the vaccinating practitioners are not free to question the many vaccine products and revaccinations they administer, they're threatened by AHPRA against questioning vaccination, aka 'being anti-vaccination'. Imagine that! A vaccinating practitioner not being able to question the vaccine products they are administering?! How on earth can there be any pretence at valid consent, when even the vaccinating practitioners can't question the vaccines? Are there any other medical products that practitioners are forbidden to question?

It's INSANE! How on earth have we come to this situation that the entire community...including the vaccinating practitioners...are denied the freedom to openly question and debate the plethora of vaccine products on the taxpayer-funded 'womb to tomb' schedule?!

Again, this MUST be exposed before the next federal election - many 'representatives' in the Parliament/s collaborated with coercive and mandatory vaccination, stealing the autonomy of the people - they committed treachery against the people. Scott Morrison and National Cabinet for instance...

What mainstream media is going to break this story? Will the wretched taxpayer-funded ABS and SBS finally step up for the public? After betraying us for years...

This goes across parties, in particular the Coalition, Labor and the Greens, they're all implicated.

It all has to come out...

Sincerely

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher investigating the vaccine industry and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy

