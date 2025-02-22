According to the Daily Mail:

Robert F Kennedy Jr has pulled promotional ads for vaccines and postponed a meeting of key vaccine advisors, in one of his first moves as health secretary. Kennedy ordered the CDC to scrub its digital 'Wild to Mild' flu vaccine campaign that juxtaposed a lion next to a kitten as an analogy for how the shot 'tames' the virus. The campaign was a response to falling flu vaccination rates and an especially vicious flu season. (Emphasis added.)

In regard to the scrubbed CDC ‘Wild to Mild’ flu vaccine campaign, people have been told a tissue of lies about flu vaccines for years.

Anthony Fauci, former ‘Chief Medical Advisor to the President’, and Director of the National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, is on the record openly confessing that flu vaccines are rubbish.

In their article Rethinking next-generation vaccines for coronaviruses, influenzaviruses, and other respiratory viruses, published in January 2023, Fauci and his colleagues David Morens and Jeffery Taubenberger candidly admit…

"As of 2022, after more than 60 years of experience with influenza vaccines, very little improvement in vaccine prevention of infection has been noted. As pointed out decades ago, and still true today, the rates of effectiveness of our best approved influenza vaccines would be inadequate for licensure for most other vaccine-preventable diseases." (Emphasis added.)

Is this not fraud? Who made all the money out of this gigantic swindle?

This is a crime…

How many ineffective flu vaccines have been pressed upon people around the world for years!

Including under mandates…

And now Fauci and co openly admit the vaccines are useless…

See my email to Fauci et al: The biggest crime in history…the influenza and SARS-CoV-2 scam, 27 April 2023.

With Anthony Fauci in situ for 38 years at NIAID, and software billionaire Bill Gates running international vaccination policy for over 25 years, this has been one helluva racket they’ve been running.

But hopefully big changes are coming…

The Daily Mail notes:

…Kennedy wants the CDC to move away from nudge tactics and focus its vaccine communications on 'informed consent' – which involves telling the patient the medical risks and benefits and letting them come to their own decision.

So this will be a radical change in the US, where ‘informed consent’ for vaccination has been non-existent, thanks to coercion and mandates imposed with the largely wholehearted support of the medical profession.

Vocal members of the profession are not happy with the latest developments, as reported in the Daily Mail…

For instance, in response to the news about the CDC pulling the flu shot campaign, avid pro-vaxxer doctor Paul Offit said,

“They don't want the CDC to be in a position to recommend vaccines for children. They want to eliminate their recommending status.”

Given that CDC ACIP vaccine ‘recommendations’ have often been transformed into US state vaccine mandates, it’s way past time to investigate why the medical doctors on the ACIP didn’t sound the alarm on this years ago, as vaccine mandates violate valid voluntary informed consent, see:

The Daily Mail notes:

RFK released his blueprint for reevaluating recommended vaccines, shifting research priorities, removing legal protections for vaccine manufacturers, and modifying vaccine advertising practices years ago. It calls for subjecting vaccines to the same rigorous approval process as other drugs, mandating automated adverse event reporting, eliminating conflicts of interest in federal vaccine approvals, and reevaluating all vaccines recommended before evidence-based guidelines were established.

Who could argue with such a plan?

But the Daily Mail can’t resist adding some ‘anti-vax’ tarnish…

The plan is not overtly anti-vax, but it echoes anti-vaccine rhetoric by questioning the legitimacy of current vaccine policies.

Seriously?! How does investigating “the legitimacy of current vaccine policies” translate to “anti-vaccine rhetoric”?

The community has been exploited for years with these crude and highly questionable mass population medical interventions…how to quantify the harm done?

Let’s see what’s revealed about the mire of conflicts of interest, and the alarming number of vaccines, multi-component shots, and revaccinations on the ever-increasing ‘womb to tomb’ schedule.

Time for accountability…