Stephen Frost of Medical Doctors for Covid Ethics International kindly invited me to present to his group, moderated by Charles Kovess.

My presentation, which runs for about 45 minutes, and the ensuing discussion, is accessible via this Rumble link: https://rumble.com/v66acys-elizabeth-hart.html

My presentation is titled: Informed Consent: Is this the key to taking down the House of Cards?

The PowerPoint slides for this presentation are publicly accessible via this link. Please feel free to use this information.

I cover a broad range of issues relevant to the massive crime that is the global ‘COVID-19’ scam, including: