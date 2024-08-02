In his recent post, A Midwestern Doctor shares a video of US President Joe Biden announcing “his (illegal) vaccine mandates” on 9 September 2021.

It’s interesting to critically review this video now, and question the veracity of the information being provided to the public:

Link to the White House transcript: Remarks by President Biden on Fighting the COVID-19 Pandemic , 9 September 2021 .

As I comment on A Midwestern Doctor’s post, the fundamental issue continues to be overlooked...

And this is the fact the medical profession collaborated with coercive and mandatory vaccination.

This mandated medical intervention disaster wouldn't have happened if the medical profession had performed its legal and ethical duty to uphold voluntary informed consent for vaccination, and refused to collaborate with coercive and mandatory vaccination.

Why didn't the so-called medical ‘profession’ challenge the coercion and mandates?!?!

I wrote to Jesse M Ehrenfeld, President of the American Medical Association about this in September 2023, see my email below - I did not receive a response from Jesse Ehrenfeld...

For the attention of: Jesse M. Ehrenfeld President American Medical Association Dear Jesse Ehrenfeld Vaccination mandates violate a medical practitioner’s legal and ethical obligation to obtain informed consent for the medical intervention of vaccination, and yet vaccination mandates have been widespread during the international Covid-19 response. Has the American Medical Association taken any action to challenge Covid-19 vaccination mandates? Mandated vaccination is a coercive medical intervention which violates the American Medical Association Code of Medical Ethics, Opinion 2.1.1 Informed Consent, i.e. https://code-medical-ethics.ama-assn.org/ethics-opinions/informed-consent QUOTE Informed consent to medical treatment is fundamental in both ethics and law. Patients have the right to receive information and ask questions about recommended treatments so that they can make well considered decisions about care. Successful communication in the patient-physician relationship fosters trust and supports shared decision making. The process of informed consent occurs when communication between a patient and physician results in the patient’s authorization or agreement to undergo a specific medical intervention. In seeking a patient’s informed consent (or the consent of the patient’s surrogate if the patient lacks decision-making capacity or declines to participate in making decisions), physicians should: (a) Assess the patient’s ability to understand relevant medical information and the implications of treatment alternatives and to make an independent, voluntary decision. (b) Present relevant information accurately and sensitively, in keeping with the patient’s preferences for receiving medical information. The physician should include information about: (i) the diagnosis (when known); (ii) the nature and purpose of recommended interventions; (iii) the burdens, risks, and expected benefits of all options, including forgoing treatment. (c) Document the informed consent conversation and the patient’s (or surrogate’s) decision in the medical record in some manner. When the patient/surrogate has provided specific written consent, the consent form should be included in the record… (My emphasis.) END OF QUOTE Medical practitioners should not vaccinate people who are under duress to submit to this medical intervention, as there would not be valid consent for a medical intervention which is occurring under coercion. Again, has the AMA taken any action to challenge coercive vaccination / vaccination mandates during the Covid-19 response? I would appreciate your response on this vitally important matter of medical ethics. Sincerely Elizabeth Hart Independent researcher investigating vaccine products and conflicts of interest in vaccination policy vaccinationispolitical.net

My original email to Jesse Ehrenfeld is accessible via this link: https://vaccinationispolitical.net/wp-content/uploads/2023/11/informed-consent-and-covid-19-vaccination-mandates-4.pdf