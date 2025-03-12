Please consider below a Fact Sheet for vaccination providers that was published by the Australian Government Operation COVID Shield on 15 December 2021.

This is a stunning document, and I’m reproducing it in its entirety below, with my quotes and highlighting.

This is an absolutely classic example of gaslighting, it is a tortuous piece of work…

How many vaccinating practitioners have even seen this fact sheet, which was published after vaccine mandates were imposed in Australia?

Before you consider the document, please keep in mind that many people who refused to submit to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia were under threat of:

losing their livelihood;

being forbidden to travel interstate and overseas;

being denied access to relatives in hospitals, aged care, and prisons;

being forbidden to play sport and enter gyms;

being denied entry to hotels, restaurants, bars, pubs, clubs, wineries, cafes, retail shopping, hairdressing, theatres, cinemas, nightclubs, live music venues, sporting stadiums, theme parks, outdoor musical and arts festivals, public galleries, museums, libraries, etc…

People who DID NOT want a COVID-19 vaccination were reluctantly turning up in front of a vaccinating practitioner because the alternative was losing their job and participation in society

This was the ‘choice’ - get vaccinated or be penalised.

A two tier society was created of the ‘vaccinated’ and the ostracised ‘unvaccinated’ - it was a vaccination apartheid, enforced discrimination in Australia.

This was the situation that many people faced if they refused to ‘consent’ to COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, at the height of the ‘Covid’ debacle…

Again, please keep in mind the information above, and that vaccinating practitioners collaborated with this tyranny, as 72.9 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have reportedly been administered in Australia, as at February 2025.

The vaccinating practitioners knew that coercion and vaccine mandates were in place - why didn’t they refuse to collaborate with the violation of valid voluntary informed consent for vaccination?

How could the vaccinating practitioners obtain valid voluntary informed consent when vaccine mandates were in place?

The simple answer is…they couldn’t.

They shouldn’t have collaborated with the mandates.

And now here we are…there is NO VALID CONSENT for COVID-19 vaccination.

Will the vaccinating practitioners be thrown under the bus for failing to obtain valid consent?

Please consider the whole fact sheet provided below, with my quotes and highlighting:

“What is informed consent and why is it important?”

“Informed consent is an individual’s voluntary decision to agree to a healthcare treatment, procedure or intervention…”

“Can I vaccinate a patient if they are mandated to receive a vaccination?”

“A patient must provide informed consent prior to vaccination.”

“If a patient has not provided informed consent you should not vaccinate them, even if they are mandated to receive a COVID-19 vaccination to perform particular roles or enter certain settings.”

“I am about to vaccinate you with [name of vaccine]. Do you consent to receiving this vaccine? The answer must be YES .”

“As a health professional, I cannot comment on vaccine mandates.”

“I cannot vaccinate you without your informed consent.”