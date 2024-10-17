Can you imagine a situation today in which someone would be secretly sedated to force them to be vaccinated?

Well, after the past five years of ‘public health’ terrorism, and coercive and mandated COVID-19 vaccination, anything is possible…

But what sort of doctor or nurse would participate in such a heinous act, to forcibly inject someone who does not want the intervention?

How can they morally volunteer to commit such a crime which violates consent?

Consider this shocking story about ‘Adam’ and his mother ‘Catherine’, reported behind the paywall of the UK Telegraph, 28 September 2024 - reporter is Steve Bird:

A judge has approved this assault because:

His carers, including his doctor and a solicitor assigned by the court to represent him, believe he needs the vaccine because Government guidelines classify him as vulnerable due to his “chronic neurological disease”.

So it’s ‘Government guidelines’ which medical and legal people are using to justify this assault.

Does this remind you of anything?

In Australia for instance, where ‘Government mandates’ were used to justify vaccinating people against their will, under penalty of losing their livelihood and participation in civil society if they refused to submit - ‘No Jab, No Job’ to ‘No Jab, No Life’.

See for example:

The medical profession and the legal system collaborated with this tyranny, destroying voluntary informed consent.

More background on Adam’s case from the Telegraph article:

A mother has launched a legal battle to stop the state from spiking her Down’s syndrome son’s drinks with sedatives so he can be jabbed with the Covid vaccine, The Telegraph can reveal. Cups of tea and glasses of orange juice have been secretly laced with sedatives to subdue the man, in his thirties, so he can be given the vaccine and booster jabs. But his mother now is planning to prosecute her local NHS integrated care board (ICB) for “forced vaccination”, which she claims is “tantamount to assault” and a breach of his human rights. Adam, whose name has been changed because he cannot be identified, is the subject of a series of Court of Protection orders because he “lacks capacity” and cannot make decisions for himself.

Benefits outweigh risks The 2021 ruling by Judge Brown concluded that although Adam “finds health interventions distressing” the benefits of the vaccine “far outweigh the risks”. But his mother, a devout Christian, claims administering the vaccine “against his will” has meant he “will not be able to trust people and his life will be filled with fear”, adding that it amounts “to unlawful use of restraint.”

Here are the details of the dastardly plot to force vaccinate Adam, in which medical and legal people are complicit, acting as agents of the state:

Inside the secret sedation plot As a “thank you” for having a mug of breakfast tea and a glass of orange juice brought into his room, Adam invariably hugged the staff he trusts so implicitly at his care home. Unbeknown to him, on five separate occasions over the last 16 months those drinks were laced with a “covert anxiolytic medication” – a powerful sedative. Twice he became groggy before eventually succumbing to a deep sleep. Each time, a team of senior carers, a nurse and the home’s manager stood quietly outside the room awaiting the nod to enter. One of them was armed with a syringe – kept well hidden due to Adam’s needle phobia - loaded with the Covid vaccine. When the sedatives worked, Adam’s sleeve was quickly rolled up, the antiseptic wipe swiped over his upper arm and the needle inserted deep into his muscle as the plunger was pressed emptying the syringe barrel of its viscous contents. One carer made copious notes in readiness for a report which would be sent to the Court of Protection explaining how the procedure had gone. On two occasions, in November 2023 and June 2024, the primary dose and booster were administered, one carer then had the arduous task of telephoning Adam’s mother to inform her that despite her opposition her son had been vaccinated.

Adam has already been force vaccinated twice…

The crime of assault has already been committed by the nurse who wielded the needle.

Adam clearly does not want these vaccines…

Adam said ‘no’ “On all occasions when a picture showing a vaccine being administered was used, AD [Adam] shook his head and said ‘no’,” one ruling notes. It adds: “However, he demonstrated limited understanding of the information given to him about the Covid-19 virus.” A judge concluded that Adam should have the jab because the “benefits far outweigh the risks”. She approved the “covert” sedation process because it prevented restraint and the use of force. Adam’s mother, who visits her son at his special care home nearly every day and attends church with him on Sundays, believes the drugging and injection of her son represents an assault. “Adam won’t take tablets,” his mother says. “So, they have had to hide the sedatives in either a cup of tea, glass of orange juice or even Coke. It is very upsetting. “I am not alerted to when it happens. I get one telephone call after the event.”

This is a horrific story of forced medical interventions undertaken by a nurse, who was apparently...

Adam and his mother clearly do not want him to have the vaccines.

But medical and legal people have taken it upon themselves to act as agents of the state, and carry out the ‘Government guidelines’ against Adam’s and his mother’s will.

Similarly in Australia, medical and legal people took it upon themselves to act as agents of the state, and carry out ‘Government mandates’ for COVID-19 vaccination. Now reportedly 72.3 million COVID-19 vaccinations have been administered to most of the population of 26 million in Australia, under mis/disinformation, coercion and mandates. There is no valid consent.

The courts have unquestioningly supported government vaccine ‘guidelines’ and ‘mandates’, and people being vaccinated under duress, apparently in ignorance of doctors’ and nurses’ legal, ethical, and moral obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for this medical intervention.

This whole story has to be turned on its head…

For more background on Adam’s story, see this discussion between Dr Liz Evans of the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, and Stephen Jackson of Jackson Osborne Solicitors, who are supporting Adam’s mother Catherine and family in this case.

Adam and Catherine’s case is vitally important, with serious implications for us all in regard to voluntary informed consent for medical interventions.

Support Adam and Catherine in their case on the crowdjustice funding platform, via this link: https://www.crowdjustice.com/case/stop-sedate-to-vaccinate/