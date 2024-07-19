Our full discussion runs for about an hour, and can be accessed via various options on the Doc Malik Honest Health website, along with many other podcasts with Ahmad’s wide range of guests, see: Doc Malik - Mandatory Vaccination and Informed Consent.

See this clip on Twitter for an excerpt from our discussion: https://x.com/DocAhmadMalik/status/1812523126959317331

Ahmad Malik is a former surgeon in the UK who has been cancelled for his outspoken opinions against the narrative. Ahmad lost his livelihood as a doctor because he had the courage to speak out.

Ahmad and I also had another discussion last year, during which we discussed my introduction to the vaccination scandal via pet vaccination in 2008, which led me to investigate human vaccination policy, now culminating in the incredible situation we face today with the imposition of coercive and mandatory COVID-19 vaccination in Australia and elsewhere around the world, see: Doc Malik - Elizabeth Hart Talks about Over-vaccination of Pets and Kids.

PS: Ahmad is also accessible on Substack Doc Malik, and greatly appreciates paying subscribers to his substack to help provide financial support for his podcasts, which provide a valuable range of perspectives not available on mainstream media.