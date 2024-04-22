Nicola Charles recently invited me onto her White Rabbit podcast to discuss COVID-19 vaccination; voluntary informed consent; vaccine mandates; doctors’ liability; and other associated issues.

The video of our discussion can be accessed via this link: https://rumble.com/v4ozi0c-elizabeth-hart-on-informed-consent-and-doctors-liability.html

Our discussion covers key points relevant to the manufactured crisis that is ‘COVID-19’, including:

the destruction of voluntary informed consent via COVID-19 vaccine mandates, starting in June 2021, by Chief Medical Officer Paul Kelly and the AHPPC, and Scott Morrison, Daniel Andrews and others in National Cabinet; (11:10)

practitioners’ obligation to obtain voluntary informed consent for vaccination confirmed by AHPRA; (13:59)

doctors’ and others’ liability for vaccinating without voluntary informed consent, including confirmation from the Australian Government that “Informed consent should be obtained for COVID-19 vaccination, as per usual consent procedures for other vaccinations”; (33:20)

questioning ‘exemptions’ for vaccination - which shouldn’t exist as voluntary informed consent is required for the intervention; (16:13 and 19:12)

referring to the case of Rogers v Whitaker in regard to informed consent for vaccination; (51:03)

considering the influence of the infamous Neil Ferguson modelling, with Ferguson being funded by the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation; (20:55)

the influence of the Murdoch media on vaccination policy via the Murdoch Children’s Research Institute and No Jab, No Pay; (20:03 and 01:07:43)

letters from the Australian Government and AHPRA confirming that informed consent should be obtained for vaccination; (01:11:48)

and other issues.

THE CREATION OF THE PANDEMIC INDUSTRY

Nicola and I are two people outside ‘the establishment’, having a candid chat about what has unfolded over the past four years, including how it impacted on us personally, with ‘unvaccinated’ people being discriminated against and effectively excluded from society, penalised for refusing to be taken in by the COVID-19 scam and the vaccine mandates that spread around the country.

The past four years have been about capturing the global population as fodder for a lucrative repeat vaccination market, to be exploited and coerced into submitting to vaccination on the whim of the WHO, governments, and others, and set up for a social credit system.

There’s a lot to look back on now to understand how our freedom was stolen - how we came to be locked down, restricted, masked/muzzled, tested, surveilled, and ultimately subjected to coercive and mandated COVID-19 vaccination.

Nicola picked up on what it’s really about when I mentioned “They’ve been planning the pandemic industry for years…”

Nicola reacted straight away: “You’ve literally just explained it in two words. It is a pandemic industry.”

See the clip below:

HUMAN VACCINATION AND PET VACCINATION

The number of vaccine products and revaccinations being pressed upon the community is increasing at an alarming rate. It’s the ‘womb to tomb’ schedule, coming to a head now with the ‘Covid’ scandal.

It’s way past time to think about the consequences of the cumulative ‘vaccine load’, and the dearth of knowledge about the safety and effectiveness of these products.

This is where vaccination of pets provides some insights, as discussed with Nicola at the beginning of our discussion.

My research into vaccination started with pet vaccination in 2008, after one of my dogs became very ill after routine vaccination and was put down. I subsequently discovered pets were being grossly over-vaccinated, a story that was taken up by CHOICE consumer magazine in 2010, with their report: Over-vaccinating your pet could be harmful to their health as well as costing you money unnecessarily. Also see: Vets accused of over-vaccinating pets, ABC News, 18 August 2010.

Dog and cat vaccination guidelines first published by the World Small Animal Veterinary Association in 2007 warned:

“…we should aim to reduce the ‘vaccine load’ on individual animals in order to minimise the potential for adverse reactions to vaccine products.”

These original dog and cat vaccination guidelines also recognised:

“…there is gross under-reporting of vaccine-associated adverse events which impedes knowledge of the ongoing safety of these products.”

Ditto for human vaccination.

Both humans and animals are being grossly exploited by the burgeoning vaccine market.

This is the real emergency - the impact on natural health of the ever-increasing vaccination schedule, which is awash with conflicts of interest.

