Vaccination is political

Vaccination is political

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eileen's avatar
Eileen
5h

For over twenty five years, I have always and implicitly supported and encouraged my students to ask questions, to never defer to authority and to be ever vigilant of those who ask them to trust the experts. I try to use humor to make them think for themselves.

I’m a forever dissenter and seeker of the truth, wherever that may lead me. Regardless if it leads me away from those I am close to. Being in this profession for so long at the primary level, I’ve noticed a remarkable decrease in discernment, in curiosity, and a very strong increase in the level of compliance and obedience, an overall feeling of indifference. It saddens me greatly and I am choosing my students now carefully and look for other avenues far away from institutions. I was telling someone the other day that there is no longer any joy in engaging with a truly original brilliant child because I rarely come across one. I wish things were different. Former colleagues of mine find peace and happiness engaging with homeschooled children. Radical change will happen as we’ve reached a critical point.

Just finished rereading 1984 and the parallels to what is occurring today was so shocking. Eileen

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
4 replies by Elizabeth Hart and others
Trudy Anrep's avatar
Trudy Anrep
4h

Nobody is beyond scrutiny

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
25 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Elizabeth Hart
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture