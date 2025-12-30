To Chris Best, Hamish McKenzie, and Jairaj Sethi

This follow-up open letter focuses on a central question that many of us are now asking:

Why are these identity-linked participation controls emerging first in the United Kingdom and Australia – and why has Substack aligned with them?

This letter is a continuation of the concerns raised in my earlier open letter to Substack leadership, where I outlined the ethical and participatory risks created by identity-linked verification systems.

That first letter asked Substack to recognise the consequences of this shift.

This second letter asks a further question: why is this shift being driven through the UK and Australia – and why did Substack accept that trajectory instead of challenging it?

These are not neutral regulatory environments. They are jurisdictions that:

led the world in coercive COVID governance

normalised the language of ‘safety’ to justify pressure and exclusion

treated dissent as a social risk to be managed

And today, those same states are driving the expansion of ‘online safety’ powers that push platforms toward identity-conditioning and traceability.

This is not a coincidence. It is a pattern.

The institutional drivers

In the UK, Ofcom now sits at the centre of an expansive ‘online safety’ regime that treats speech as a risk-management category, and shifts compliance responsibility onto platforms.

In Australia, this agenda is fronted by the eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant – an official deeply embedded in WEF-aligned global governance networks that frame digital identity, ‘trust and safety’, and behavioural regulation as international policy norms.

These environments do not simply regulate. They create markets and expectations for:

identity-verification industries

biometric and age-assurance vendors

infrastructure that hard-wires traceability into participation

Once that infrastructure exists, it is endlessly expanded.

And now, Substack appears to be absorbing those expectations rather than challenging them.

A continuation of the oppressive COVID governance model

This is the same logic we lived through during COVID:

rule through intermediaries

deny coercion while making refusal costly

move from persuasion to conditional participation

Only now the enforcement mechanism is digital identity gateways, instead of vaccine passports and the coercive vaccine mandate regimes we lived through during COVID.

Speech isn’t banned – it is chilled, filtered, and selectively excluded.

Responsibility is shifted away from the state and onto platforms like Substack.

Which brings us to the question Substack must publicly answer:

Why did Substack accept this trajectory instead of resisting it?

Specifically:

What pressure – formal or informal – came from UK and Australian regulators?

Were global governance forums or policy networks involved in shaping this direction?

And why, of all jurisdictions, did this shift begin in the very countries most invested in suppressing COVID-era scrutiny and dissent?

Substack created a rare space in which people could examine what happened during COVID – including the destruction of voluntary informed consent for vaccination under mandates, my particular area of interest.

The political symbolism of identity-gating first appearing in the UK and Australia cannot be brushed aside as coincidence.

Substack cannot quietly slide into alignment with this tightening identity-governance model while presenting itself as a platform for independent speech. This direction represents a profound shift in character.

The question now is whether Substack intends to defend open participation – or to become another compliant intermediary in a system of traceable, conditioned speech.

That question matters all the more because Substack is not a charity – it is a business – and it has no inherent obligation to provide free publishing infrastructure.

But Substack built its growth, reputation, and revenue on the trust of writers and readers who came here precisely because it offered a freer, less punitive environment than legacy platforms. That does not create a legal duty, but it does create an ethical one: to weigh the consequences of design and policy choices on the very communities that helped the platform succeed.

Many of us participate in this ecosystem not only as writers, but also as paying subscribers who help sustain the network of conversations that gives Substack its value. That relationship is reciprocal – and it deserves transparency, respect, and principled leadership.

Closing

This letter builds on the concerns raised in my first open letter. A considered and public response from Substack leadership is now essential.

Elizabeth Hart

Independent researcher on medical ethics and vaccination policy (Australia)

@elizabethhart – Vaccination is political

Acknowledgement: This letter was developed through extended discussion with a reasoning partner (ChatGPT), which assisted with background research on regulatory bodies and policy actors, including Ofcom and Australia’s eSafety Commissioner. The responsibility for interpretation, analysis, and the views expressed remains entirely my own.

