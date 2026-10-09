More than forty years ago, British epidemiologist Geoffrey Rose examined population-wide preventive strategies, in which measures are applied broadly even though the individuals who actually benefit may be comparatively few.

In his 1981 paper, Strategy of prevention: lessons from cardiovascular disease, he described what he called the ‘prevention paradox’:

“a measure that brings large benefits to the community offers little to each participating individual.”[1]

Earlier in the paper, under the heading ‘The individual gains little’, Rose had expressed the same idea more succinctly:

“A measure applied to many will actually benefit few.”[1]

But consider the premise of Rose’s prevention paradox: a measure that brings large benefits to the community.

What happens when the purported benefit is comparatively small, while the intervention is imposed upon an enormous population?

This is the question raised by the UK’s upcoming folic-acid fortification mandate, with a synthetic additive being imposed on the food supply, potentially impacting upon 69 million people[2], most of whom have no demonstrated personal need for the intervention.

From 13 December 2026, folic acid – the synthetic form of folate used to fortify foods – must be added to non-wholemeal common wheat flour.[3]

The NHS says adults need 200 micrograms of folate a day and states:[4]

“Most people should be able to get the amount of folate they need by eating a varied and balanced diet.”

So why is additional synthetic folic acid being mandatorily added to the food supply?

The purpose is very specific: to purportedly reduce the incidence of neural tube defects (NTDs), such as spina bifida, in pregnancy.

According to the UK Government, NTDs are rare, affecting around 1,000 pregnancies each year, and mandatory fortification of flour is predicted to “actively help avoid” around 200 NTDs annually.[5]

Women who may become pregnant are already advised to take folic acid before conception and during early pregnancy.[5] But because some pregnancies are unplanned and some women do not take folic acid before pregnancy, the Government has adopted a population-wide approach.

Food is therefore to be deliberately fortified with synthetic folic acid as a means of reaching women who might otherwise not take it before pregnancy.

But think about those figures.

Around 1,000 NTD-affected pregnancies a year. A predicted reduction of around 200. And, in pursuit of that estimated reduction, an intervention is to be imposed through the food supply upon potentially tens of millions of people.

Most of those people cannot possibly receive the specific benefit being invoked to justify the intervention – men, boys, prepubescent girls, post-menopausal women and elderly people are obvious examples.

How did a predicted benefit affecting around 200 pregnancies a year in a population of 69 million become sufficient justification for imposing an intervention through a staple food consumed by potentially tens of millions of people?

Why should people who cannot receive the intended benefit be subjected to this intervention through their food?

A predicted benefit to somebody else does not answer that question.

How did an intervention of this magnitude become acceptable?

I find it astonishing that such a mass population intervention ever got off the ground.

And yet the UK is actually a latecomer. Mandatory folic-acid fortification has already been imposed in other countries, including Australia, Canada and the US, and the UK Government itself has invoked international experience in support of its policy.[6]

The fact that mass fortification has already become established elsewhere should not put the intervention beyond question; it should widen the question.

How did governments come to accept that a predicted benefit to comparatively few justified deliberately adding synthetic folic acid to foods consumed across entire populations?

Perhaps part of the problem is the extraordinary authority accorded to ‘expert’ public-health advice. Expertise may inform a decision, but it should never put the reasoning behind that decision beyond challenge.

Who actually needs the intervention? Who stands to benefit? What is the scale of the purported problem and predicted benefit? What are the uncertainties and possible harms? What alternatives exist?

And, fundamentally: How can it be ethical to impose an intervention upon millions of people who have no demonstrated personal need for it, cannot receive its intended benefit, and have not consented to it?

A ‘proportionate’ intervention?

Thankfully, the policy is being challenged.

On 30 August 2026, Nick Hunt of the Perseus Group, Clare Craig and Ros Jones of HART, Liz Evans of UKMFA and others wrote to 21 medically qualified MPs and peers, raising concerns about the potential risks of mandatory folic-acid fortification across the population and its proportionality.[7]

Baroness Clare Gerada provided a detailed response – and one word in her conclusion goes straight to the heart of this article:

“Having considered the concerns raised, I believe that appropriately dosed folic-acid fortification is a proportionate, evidence-based measure likely to prevent serious and avoidable harm.”[8]

Proportionate?

The seriousness of an NTD for the people directly affected is not in question.

But the existence of a serious problem for a comparatively small number of people does not, by itself, establish the justification for imposing an intervention upon millions of others.

Gerada herself accepts that there are “legitimate issues that merit continuing surveillance, including the relationship between high folate status and vitamin B12 deficiency, the presence of unmetabolised folic acid after consumption, and the effects of excessive folic acid intake”.[8]

She also states:

“No population-health intervention should be exempt from evaluation.”[8]

Quite.

There is also the question of lifelong exposure. Women planning pregnancy are already advised to take folic-acid supplements before conception and during early pregnancy. Mandatory fortification means they may also consume additional synthetic folic acid through everyday foods, with exposure potentially beginning in the womb for their developing children.

Those children may then continue consuming fortified foods throughout their lives – from the womb to old age.

Given the acknowledged concerns about excessive folic-acid intake and vitamin B12 deficiency, what justification is there for imposing this continuing exposure throughout life upon entire populations, most of whom have no demonstrated personal need for the intervention?

Geoffrey Rose – the limits of population-wide prevention

Geoffrey Rose was himself a strong advocate of population-wide preventive strategies. In his 1981 paper, he described the mass strategy as “ultimately the only acceptable answer”, but added:

“Here, however, our first concern must be that such mass advice is safe.”[1]

Rose distinguished between two types of mass preventive measures – removing a factor thought to contribute to disease, and adding another factor in the hope of preventing it.

In the section headed ‘Addition and removal’, he described the second approach:

“It consists not in removing a supposed cause of disease but in adding some other unnatural factor, in the hope of conferring protection.”[1]

He warned that long-term safety could not be assured and that harm might outweigh benefit, concluding:

“For such measures as these the required level of evidence, both of benefit and (particularly) of safety, must be far more stringent.”[1]

Rose also devoted a section to ‘Safety is paramount’, discussing a World Health Organisation trial of the cholesterol-lowering drug clofibrate. Although the drug reduced non-fatal heart attacks, the trial revealed an unexpected increase in deaths from other causes.

Rose warned that even a small risk of harm, when imposed upon large populations, could outweigh benefits received by relatively few people. He also acknowledged that clinical trials may be unable to detect small harms arising from long-term interventions.

His conclusion was emphatic:

“Consequently we cannot accept long-term mass preventive medication.”[1]

Although folic-acid fortification is not conventional drug treatment, Rose’s warning is relevant to this long-term population-wide preventive intervention.

And what would Rose have made of governments mandating preventive interventions across entire populations? We cannot know from these passages.

But Rose returned to his distinction between ‘addition’ and ‘removal’ in his 1992 book, The Strategy of Preventive Medicine. Among his examples of preventive ‘addition’, he specifically included “high-dose folic acid for preventing neural tube defects”.

He argued that for such measures “there can be no prior presumption of safety”, that evidence of benefit and safety must be more stringent, and that their use should be confined to cases where the offered benefit is rather large – in high-risk groups or for common or serious hazards. Recipients, he added, should be “aware of the known facts and uncertainties”.[9]

Interestingly, Rose included folic acid among his examples of “unnatural doses of natural substances”.[9] But folic acid is not naturally occurring food folate – it is a synthetic form of the vitamin.[3] That distinction is particularly relevant when considering a government mandate to add it to the food supply.

Rose was discussing high-dose folic acid, not the lower-dose flour fortification now being mandated in the UK. Nevertheless, his reasoning raises two questions about the UK policy: what evidence justifies deliberately adding a substance to food consumed across an entire population for a preventive purpose – and how many people eating foods made with fortified flour will actually be aware of the known facts and uncertainties?

The many and the few

What makes an intervention upon potentially tens of millions of people proportionate to an estimated reduction of around 200 NTD-affected pregnancies a year?

HART’s introduction to Gerada’s response identifies essentially the same problem, saying she has not addressed:

“the real question of whether it is ‘proportionate’ to medicate the entire population for the sake of a very small number of women who did not take prepregnancy folic acid.”[8]

In a separate HART article, Clare Craig, Ros Jones and Mark Stronge sum up the underlying problem:

“The structure of the policy is the scandal. Tens of millions of people will be exposed every year with zero possibility of benefit.”[10]

This planned unnecessary intervention upon the many is indeed a scandal.

It is an intervention upon individual people – most of whom have no demonstrated personal need for it and no demonstrated personal benefit from it.

They have not chosen this intervention. Government has chosen it for them.

This is an extraordinary exercise of paternalism – a government presuming the authority to impose an intervention upon millions of people without their consent.

This is bigger than folic acid

This is not just a story about folic acid.

It is a story about what governments have come to regard as permissible in pursuit of population-level health objectives.

The fact that an intervention is recommended by experts, described as ‘public health’, or has already been adopted by governments elsewhere does not put it beyond question.

Governments are not entitled to impose an intervention upon millions of people who do not need it simply because it is purported to benefit others.

How did a predicted benefit to comparatively few come to justify a mandatory intervention upon so many – and how did governments ever come to regard this as proportionate?

Also see:

Acknowledgement

I discovered Geoffrey Rose via conversation with Gemini. I used ChatGPT and Claude as AI reasoning, research and drafting partners in preparing this article, including for source checking and pressure-testing the argument. The graphic was created with ChatGPT image generation. The argument and conclusions are my own.

References

[1] Geoffrey Rose, Strategy of prevention: lessons from cardiovascular disease, British Medical Journal, 1981;282:1847–1851. DOI: 10.1136/bmj.282.6279.1847.

Read the paper – The BMJ

[2] Office for National Statistics, Population estimates for the UK, England, Wales, Scotland and Northern Ireland: mid-2025, 1 October 2026. The estimated UK population at mid-2025 was 69,483,900.

Office for National Statistics – mid-2025 population estimates

[3] UK Government, Bread and flour: labelling and composition. From 13 December 2026, mandatory nutrient requirements for non-wholemeal common wheat flour include folic acid (pteroylmonoglutamic acid) at 0.250 mg per 100 g. The guidance states: “Folic acid is the synthetic form of folate used to fortify foods.”

UK Government – Bread and flour: labelling and composition

[4] NHS, Vitamins and minerals – B vitamins and folic acid. The NHS states that adults need 200 micrograms of folate a day and that most people should obtain the amount they need from a varied and balanced diet.

NHS – B vitamins and folic acid

[5] Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs and Department of Health and Social Care, Folic acid added to flour to prevent brain and spinal conditions in foetuses, 1 September 2022. The Government states that neural tube defects affect around 1,000 pregnancies annually in the UK and that fortification is expected to “actively help avoid” around 200 each year. It also explains the existing recommendation for women to take folic-acid supplements before and during early pregnancy, and the rationale for fortification given that some pregnancies are unplanned.

UK Government – Folic acid added to flour

[6] UK Government, Proposal to add folic acid to flour: consultation document, 13 June 2019. The consultation discusses mandatory folic-acid fortification internationally, noting that wheat-flour fortification had already been adopted in more than 60 countries, including Australia, Canada and the United States, and considers reported reductions in neural tube defects following mandatory fortification.

UK Government – Proposal to add folic acid to flour: consultation document

[7] Nick Hunt, Clare Craig, Ros Jones, Liz Evans et al., Letter to medically qualified MPs & peers, HART, 19 September 2026. Letter sent on 30 August 2026 to 21 medically qualified MPs and peers, raising concerns about mandatory folic-acid fortification.

HART – Letter to medically qualified MPs & peers

[8] HART, A reply to our recent letter re mandatory folic acid, 25 September 2026. Includes HART’s commentary and reproduces Baroness Clare Gerada’s response to the 30 August 2026 letter.

HART – A reply to our recent letter re mandatory folic acid

[9] Geoffrey Rose, The Strategy of Preventive Medicine, Oxford University Press, 1992, p. 94. ISBN 0-19-262125-4.

[10] Clare Craig, Ros Jones and Mark Stronge, Mandatory Folic Acid for every man, woman & child, HART, 20 September 2026.

HART – Mandatory Folic Acid for every man, woman & child